Jazz at Lincoln Center will host Jazz Congress 2027 on January 13–14, 2027, bringing together artists, educators, media professionals, presenters, industry leaders, and jazz enthusiasts from around the world for two days of conversation, connection, and celebration. Passes are available to purchase now.

The program features discussions on topics in jazz, including panels on Jazz in the Caribbean, Touring Networks, Listening Sessions, The Saxophone Colossus Remembered, and many more. The full conference schedule is available on the Jazz at Lincoln Center website.

The Jazz Congress Advisory Board includes Gene Dobbs Bradford, Terri Lyne Carrington, Chanel Enriquez, Stefon Harris, Karen Kennedy, Don Lucoff, Riley Mulherkar, Katie Simon, Denny Stilwell, and Helen Sung.

Event Details

Jazz Congress 2027 takes place January 13–14, 2027, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Broadway at 60th Street, New York, NY 10019.

Jazz at Lincoln Center is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that relies on donations to produce performances and education programs. Donations can be made at https://ticketing.jazz.org/donate/q/66.

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