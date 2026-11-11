Jazz Foundation of America to Present RARE THING Afternoon of Improvised Music in Washington Heights

The Jazz Foundation of America will present Rare Thing, an afternoon of improvised music featuring a lineup of jazz and experimental musicians, on Saturday, November 14, 2026, from 1 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Recirculation in Washington Heights.

The free event will feature performances across two intimate stages, bringing together established figures in creative improvisation and contemporary experimental music.

The lineup includes pianist and multi-instrumentalist Cooper-Moore; bassoonist Karen Borca, performing in a trio with bassist Hilliard "Hill" Greene and drummer and washboard player Newman Taylor Baker; and trombonist and pianist Dick Griffin, who will perform in a duo with percussionist Warren Smith.

Also appearing will be the New Muse Trio, founded by violinist Gwen Laster and featuring violist Melanie Dyer and cellist Teddy Rankin-Parker.

Guitarist Kelvyn Bell will present a rare solo performance, while Senegalese musician Abdou Mboup will perform a solo set featuring kora, xalam, and percussion.

The concert will take place at Recirculation, a project of Word Up Community Bookshop, a nonprofit bookstore that has served the Washington Heights community for 15 years.

The event follows the January 2025 collaboration between the Jazz Foundation of America and Word Up, Satellites: In the Spirit of Sun Ra.

Building on that event, Rare Thing will utilize two separate performance areas within Recirculation, incorporating the bookstore's intimate setting into the concert experience.

Event Information

Rare Thing: Improvised Music on Two Stages

Presented by the Jazz Foundation of America

Saturday, November 14, 2026

1 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Recirculation, a Project of Word Up

876 Riverside Drive

New York, NY 10032

Admission is free, with donations welcome.

Attendees can RSVP here.

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