Jay Michaels to Discuss Post-Pandemic Independent Theatre Production & More at TRU

Stage and Film producer and promotional executive, Jay Michaels, will return to Theatre Resources Unlimited this Friday, April 5 at 5:00 p.m., as a guest speaker discussing post-pandemic independent theatre production and promotion. "So many opportunities have occurred since we returned to [live] business, but I don't think we realize how to seize them," says the 40-year veteran of New York theatre.

Mchaels will discuss how event marketing tactics have changed, and what are the most effective ways of promoting your show in a post-shutdown world. His organization, Jay Michaels Global Communications, is an international PR firm handling stage, screen, television, literary, fine, and even culinary arts and artists.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is a nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily and all theater professionals to understand and best navigate the business of theater. TRU's membership roster includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers.

Photo by Dan Lane Williams