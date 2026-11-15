"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Jason Kao Hwang Human Rites Trio to Celebrate Second Life CD Release at Greenwich House
The Human Rites Trio will perform as part of Continuum Culture and Arts' IN MOTION concert series.
Jason Kao Hwang's Human Rites Trio will celebrate the release of Second Life with a CD release concert at Greenwich House, where Cage, Varese, and Mingus once performed. In a note to friends, Hwang said, 'I have been collaborating with Andrew Drury and Ken Filiano for over twenty years! CDs will be on sale at the concert.'
Event Details
Sunday, November 22, 7:30 pm
Second Life CD RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT
Continuum Culture and Arts presents the IN MOTION concert series.
Jason Kao Hwang/Human Rites Trio:
Andrew Drury (drum set)
Ken Filiano (string bass)
Jason Kao Hwang - composer/violin
Greenwich House Music School
46 Barrow Street, NYC
Tickets, RSVP and more info: bit.ly/ghms_in_motion
About Second Life
Following their self-titled debut (TS03), Second Life is the trio's latest collaboration. It comprises four extended Hwang compositions and runs about 45 minutes. Second Life is available on Bandcamp.
Second Life is on the Recommended New Releases List of the NYC Jazz Record and was named among the Top 10 CDs of 2026 by Cadence Magazine.
More From Jason Kao Hwang
The Momenta String Quartet has recently released their New Americana CD, which includes Hwang's composition, If We Live in Forgetfulness, We Die in a Dream. The Momenta String Quartet features Emile-Anne Gordon and Alex Shiozaki on violins, Stephanie Griffin on viola, and Michael Haas on cello. An excerpt can be heard and the CD purchased at New World Records.
Critical Response (Anders Nilsson on electric guitar, Michael T.A. Thompson on drums, and Hwang as composer/electric violin) has performed at Roulette in Brooklyn, Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center in North Carolina, and Rhizome in DC. The group's next CD will be released in the spring of 2027.
Photo Credit: Enid Farber Fotography
Photo Credit: Enid Farber Fotography
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