Jason Kao Hwang Human Rites Trio to Celebrate Second Life CD Release at Greenwich House

Jason Kao Hwang's Human Rites Trio will celebrate the release of Second Life with a CD release concert at Greenwich House, where Cage, Varese, and Mingus once performed. In a note to friends, Hwang said, 'I have been collaborating with Andrew Drury and Ken Filiano for over twenty years! CDs will be on sale at the concert.'

Event Details

Sunday, November 22, 7:30 pm

Second Life CD RELEASE CELEBRATION CONCERT

Continuum Culture and Arts presents the IN MOTION concert series.

Jason Kao Hwang/Human Rites Trio:

Andrew Drury (drum set)

Ken Filiano (string bass)

Jason Kao Hwang - composer/violin

Greenwich House Music School

46 Barrow Street, NYC

Tickets, RSVP and more info: bit.ly/ghms_in_motion

About Second Life

Following their self-titled debut (TS03), Second Life is the trio's latest collaboration. It comprises four extended Hwang compositions and runs about 45 minutes. Second Life is available on Bandcamp.

Second Life is on the Recommended New Releases List of the NYC Jazz Record and was named among the Top 10 CDs of 2026 by Cadence Magazine.

More From Jason Kao Hwang

The Momenta String Quartet has recently released their New Americana CD, which includes Hwang's composition, If We Live in Forgetfulness, We Die in a Dream. The Momenta String Quartet features Emile-Anne Gordon and Alex Shiozaki on violins, Stephanie Griffin on viola, and Michael Haas on cello. An excerpt can be heard and the CD purchased at New World Records.

Critical Response (Anders Nilsson on electric guitar, Michael T.A. Thompson on drums, and Hwang as composer/electric violin) has performed at Roulette in Brooklyn, Black Mountain College Museum and Arts Center in North Carolina, and Rhizome in DC. The group's next CD will be released in the spring of 2027.

Photo Credit: Enid Farber Fotography



Photo Credit: Enid Farber Fotography

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone