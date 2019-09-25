Jason Bateman And Ryan Reynolds To Develop CLUE Remake For Disney
According to Deadline, newly minted Emmy-winner, Jason Bateman is currently in talks to direct a remake of the classic caper film, Clue.
Bateman will develop the script with Reynolds, who will produce under his Maximum Effort production company. Bateman is also in talks to star in the film alongside Reynolds.
Based on the board game of the same name, the narrative of clue centers on a murder, inviting players to deduce in what room, and with what weapon.
Bateman is best known for his role as MIchael Bluth on the cult-hit television comedy, Arrested Development, and films such as Juno, Zootopia, and Horrible Bosses. He recently won an Emmy for his directing duties on the hit Netflix drama, Ozark.
Ryan Reynolds is star of the hit, record-breaking Deadpool films. He has also been seen in Green Lantern, X-Men, Adventureland, and Waiting...
