Jasmine Cephas Jones & Ron Cephas Jones Will Announce 2021 Primetime Emmy Nominations

On July 13th, father daughter pair Jasmine Cephas Jones and Ron Cephas Jones will announce the nominees for the 2021 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Jasmine Cephas Jones is best known for her portrayal of Peggy Schuyler and Maria Reynolds in the original Broadway company of Hamilton. Her off-Broadway credits include Hamilton, Cyrano, and The Loneliness of the Long Distance Runner; onscreen, she's known for roles in Blindspotting and The Black List.

Ron Cephas Jones is probably best known to audiences as Randall Pearson's biological father William on the NBC series This Is Us. His Broadway credits include Of Mice and Men and Gem of the Ocean.

The pair were the first father and daughter to both win Emmy Awards in the same year at the 2020 ceremony, according to Deadline; Ron won Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series for This Is Us, while Jasmine won Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for #FreeRayshawn.

The nominations will stream at 11:30 a.m. ET on July 13th on Emmys.com.