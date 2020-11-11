Jake Gyllenhaal in Talks to Join AMBULANCE

Gyllenhaal is nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in 'Sea Wall/A Life.'

Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly in talks to join "Ambulance," an upcoming thriller from director Michael Bay.

Chris Fedak wrote the script, which is described as a great action thriller not unlike "Speed" or "Bad Boys," according to Deadline.

Bay is best known for directing "Armageddon" and the "Transformers" films.

Jake Gyllenhaal was most recently seen on Broadway in "Sea Wall/A Life" and is listed as producer on the hit "Slave Play" and the upcoming revival of "Caroline, or Change." He has also been seen on Broadway in Stephen Sondheim's "Sunday in the Park with George" and the drama "Constellations."

Gyllenhaal is nominated for a Tony Award for his performance in "Sea Wall/A Life." Watch an excerpt here:

