JAGGED LITTLE PILL's Elizabeth Stanley Announces Engagement!
Elizabeth Stanley, who currently stars as Mary Jane Healy in Jagged Little Pill on Broadway, is getting hitched! Stanley just announced her engagement to Charlie Murphy, the managing director of Esperance Theater Company.
BroadwayWorld sends our congratulations to the happy couple!
Y. E. S. This man makes me feel like the luckiest woman. My Charms, so glad I held out for you. ??????
A post shared by Elizabeth Stanley (@el.stans) on Jan 31, 2020 at 9:48am PST
Stanley recently starred in the world premiere of the new musical Jagged Little Pill by Alanis Morissette, Diablo Cody, and Glen Ballard, directed by Diane Paulus at A.R.T. She previously appeared on Broadway in the revival of On the Town (Drama Desk Nomination), Million Dollar Quartet, Cry-Baby, and the Tony Award-Winning revival of Company as well as the First National Tours of The Bridges of Madison County and Xanadu. On television, Elizabeth can be seen in "NOS4A2" (upcoming), "FBI," "The Get Down", "The Affair," "Black Box," "Made in Jersey," "Fringe," "The Chappelle Show," and "PBS Great Performances - Company."
