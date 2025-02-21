J6, Choir of Men Imprisoned for Jan 6th Involvement, to Perform at the Kennedy Center

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Consequence has reported that the J6 Prison Choir, which is made up of men previously imprisoned for being involved in the January 6th United States Capitol attack, will perform at the Kennedy Center.

Steve Bannon shared the news about the performance during an appearance at CPAC, The Conservative Political Action Conference. He stated, "We invite all the families they tried to destroy of the J6ers, and they get to sit in the boxes where the elite sit."

BroadwayWorld recently reported on the news that President Trump was elected as the chairman of the board of trustees of the Kennedy Center. Kennedy Center President Deborah Rutter was fired as a part of Trump's overhaul.

In addition, Board Treasurer Shonda Rhimes, National Symphony Orchestra Artistic Advisor Ben Folds, and Artistic Advisor-at-Large Renée Fleming resigned from their roles at the institution, a tour of children's musical Finn, which was to be produced by the theatre, has been canceled, and The Kennedy Center has removed the National Symphony Orchestra's concert "A Peacock Among Pigeons: Celebrating 50 Years of Pride" from its website.

This week, dancers protested Trump's involvement in the instituion, and the changes being made to the programming outside of the Kennedy Center, with Keira Hartmendoza of Uprooted Dance stating, "It feels like a bit of an assault to come into the Kennedy Center and threaten our freedom of expression. I think expression is what artists do best, and it fosters conversation, reflection, and bringing people together in community. And when that is threatened or devalued, we feel like it's an assualt on our constitutional right, our First Amendment right."

The J6 choir previously released the track 'Justice For All,' which features the voice of President Trump reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.