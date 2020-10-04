It's Tonight! Don't Miss Andy Karl & Orfeh LIVE in Concert with Seth Rudetsky at 8pm
Andy Karl and Orfeh are stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series tonight!
Don't miss their performance tonight Sunday, October 4 at 8pm ET and a replay of the concert on Monday, October 5 at 3pm ET!
She has a "powerhouse voice" (The New York Times). He is "a theater world heartthrob" (The New York Times). Together, Orfeh and Andy Karl have had an impressively long run as one of Broadway's best couples. Although they met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, their irrepressible chemistry became the stuff of legend when they co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award). Orfeh and Andy were most recently seen on Broadway in Pretty Woman as Kit De Luca and Edward Lewis.
