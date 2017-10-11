Items from Berry Gordy's Life and Career Up for Auction at Motown Mansion

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to own items from the Motown Mansion, the home once owned by Motown Records Founder Berry Gordy, Jr., will take place during an estate sale and global auction to be held at the estate. Public events begin Thursday, October 12.

Items offered include rare memorabilia and personal items once owned by Gordy celebrating some of the world's biggest Motown artists of all time.

"This home is an important part of the fabric of the City of Detroit, and the sale will allow Motown fans from Detroit to Dubai to add a permanent piece to their own collection," said Cynthia F. Reaves, owner of the Motown Mansion. "The scope of the collection includes small items as well as impressive collection pieces. I wanted to make this an event that is available to the entire community and at the same time, celebrate the history of what Berry Gordy did for Motown." The sale consists of both an estate sale and an on-site global auction.

Highlights of the auction include the Steinway piano once owned by Gordy and played by the likes of Smokey Robinson and other Motown artists, never before seen Gordy home movies and slides, a selection of Motown awards, an engraved goblet from Hazel Joy and Jermaine Jackson's wedding, an organizational chart from a Diana Ross and the Supremes tour and many other items.

Set back from the corner of West Boston Blvd and Hamilton, in Detroit's Historic Boston Edison District, sits a beautifully appointed villa with adjacent pool house, whose beauty is only outweighed by the history it holds within.

A century ago, 918 West Boston Blvd and its carriage house were erected by lumber magnate Nels Michelson, who then sold the stately home to Leonard A. Young. Mr. Young added the Pool House to the property in 1926. Mr. Berry Gordy, founder of Motown Records, purchased the home in 1967, filling its beautiful interior with art of all kinds, delighting the eyes and ears of anyone who graced its halls. Lavish parties were held in the Pool House and Ballroom, with a guest list that rivals very few others. Mr. Gordy conducted business in the Mansion until 1969, when he moved Motown Records to Los Angeles. Mr. Gordy used the Mansion as his part-time residence along with several Motown Records staff and artists in the years following. In 2002, local Attorney Cynthia Reeves approached Mr. Gordy to ask about the purchase of the home she watched from across the street as a young girl. Mr. Gordy appreciated her vision, and facilitated the sale of the home, and the contents within.

Walking the long slate approach to the home, builds the intrigue and mystery behind a house that so many of us have been curious to see inside of. The intricate plasterwork, Italian Renaissance-influenced décor with Art Nouveau touches, and rich tiling in the interior causes the jaw to drop, and the corners of the lips to curve into a satisfied, yet amazed smile. This comes even before imagining Diana Ross gracing the halls, The Jackson 5 swimming in the Pool House, and Smokey Robinson tickling the ivories on the Steinway.

The 3-day estate sale will run daily, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday - Saturday, October 12-14. The sale will feature a wide selection of collectible and everyday merchandise: household goods, antiques and one-of-a-kind original Motown Records Company items acquired from Berry Gordy Jr. by the current homeowner, including original pressings of Motown singles and hundreds of 45 records from Gordy's record storage. There is a $5 per person admission to the estate sale paid the day of the sale. Additional details can be found by visiting www.aaronsestatesales.com/sale/1654830.

Photographs of auction items are online. Pre-bidding on auction items can be done online by visiting www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. The live global auction will begin at 7 p.m. on Friday, October 13, in the Athletic House of the Mansion. The event will be open to international bidders to acquire exclusive high-end antiques, historical Detroit objects and Motown memorabilia.

Seating and standing room space is limited. All attendees, online and phone bidders must pre-register. Online registration is strongly encouraged. This can be done by visiting www.aaronsestatesales.com/auctions. Registration can also be done at the estate sale or the door of the auction as venue capacity permits.

All Motown items purchased through the online auction will be accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Motown artists and other special guests, including Duke Fakir of The Four Tops, The Vandellas, Kim Weston, members of The Funk Brothers and The Contours, and Joe Harris will be in attendance on Thursday and Friday to sign items, making them instant "collectibles."

