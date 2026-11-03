Italian American Playwright Series Unveils Five Plays for Second Season

Five plays selected from more than 60 submissions will be featured in the series celebrating Italian American voices in contemporary theater.

The Italian American Playwright Series announces the selection of five plays for its second season. Chosen from more than 60 submissions, the works explore a range of perspectives and stories, contributing to the rich and evolving landscape of Italian American theater.

The five selected plays are:

Sisters of the Stars by James Anthony Merolla: A true story -- four young Roman Catholic Italian nuns were given the decade-long project to chart nearly half a million stars for the Vatican and the Pope.

The Mourner by Nicholas Priore: An upstate mob story, taking place at a wake in Utica, NY, for a local crime boss, threaded with flashbacks to life decades before.

Singularities and Safety Pins by Carmella Riley: An exploration of family dynamics, the deep obligations of caretaking, and the ways that our family's lore become the rules we live by

Letters From the Grave by Sofia Tripoli: This is a family dramedy about two estranged siblings and their significant others coming home to prepare for their father's funeral.

The Sicilian by A. Nora Long: The perfect Renaissance beauty has dewy skin, rosy cheeks, and absolutely no bodily autonomy. Luckily, for the women of Rome, Giulia and her step-daughter know a thing or two about banishing a blemish...or a husband. A post-Roe dark comedy about the true practice of traditional values. Maybe it's make-up, maybe it's poison.

Selection Committee Welcomes Two New Members

The selection committee welcomes two new members this season: Donna M. Chirico, Professor of Psychology and former Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at York College of the City University of New York (CUNY), and Patrizia Lombardi Acerra, a Chicago-based stage director, devisor, producer, and founding Artistic Director of Premiere Theatre & Performance. They join returning committee members Fred Gardaphé, Distinguished Professor of Italian American Studies; Rocco Sisto, award-winning actor; and Massimo Zordan, artist and educator with Kairos Italy Theater.

Donna M. Chirico is a Professor of Psychology and former Dean of the School of Arts and Sciences at York College of the City University of New York (CUNY), where she has spent 30 years teaching and working with underserved urban college students. As part of her administrative role, she oversaw the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, including the college's Theater Program. She also serves as Resident Faculty at the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute. Her research explores moral and spiritual development, personal identity formation, and the role of ethnic identity in psychological development, particularly among Americans of Italian heritage and the broader Italian diaspora.

Patrizia Lombardi Acerra is a Chicago-based stage director, devisor, and producer. She is the founding Artistic Director of Premiere Theatre & Performance and the creator of the International Voices Project. From 2000 to 2002, she worked with the English Theatre of Rome, where she developed an ensemble of actors for the International Theatre of Chicago, now Premiere Theatre & Performance. She holds master's degrees in theology and directing. Her projects include Iphigenia in Kingman, Immaginalo!, Right! (adapted from Pirandello's Così è (se vi pare)), Ocean Sea/Oceano Mare, Einstein's Dreams, and The Quiltmaker's Gift. She has also directed and collaborated with companies including Silk Road Theatre Project, Clock Productions, Moving Dock Theatre Company, and Rasaka Theatre, as well as the Chicago Department of Cultural Affairs.

Upcoming Readings

The first two readings of the season will take place at the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute:

November 16, 2026, at 6:00 PM - Sisters of the Stars by James Anthony Merolla

December 7, 2026, at 6:00 PM - Letters from the Grave by Sofia Tripoli

Dates for the 2027 readings will be announced soon.

Each selected play will receive a public reading at one of the series' partner institutions, offering audiences an opportunity to discover new work and engage with the voices shaping Italian American theater today.

The Italian American Playwright Series is presented in collaboration with Kairos Italy Theater, Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU, the John D. Calandra Italian American Institute and it's supported in part by The Brookhaven Chapter of UNICO National.

About the Italian American Playwright Series

The Italian American Playwright Series highlights new and diverse voices in Italian American theater. By supporting both emerging and established playwrights, the series celebrates the complexity of Italian American identity and its contributions to the American stage, while creating opportunities for contemporary plays to reach new audiences through public readings and cultural exchange.

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