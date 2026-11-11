Isa Briones, Jeremy Jordan and More to Join Michael Mott's BROADWAY HOLIDAY Album

CENTER STAGE RECORDS will release of Broadway Holiday – the album from Michael Mott & Friends – in digital and streaming formats on Friday, November 27 with a CD edition due on Friday, December 4.

Guest vocalists include Matt Bloyd (Fox's “The Four”), Sierra Boggess (The Phantom of the Opera, The Little Mermaid), Isa Briones (HBO's “The Pitt,” Just in Time), Antonio Cipriano (Amazon Prime's “Off Campus,” Jagged Little Pill), Mandy Gonzalez (In the Heights, Hamilton), Aisha Jackson (The Great Gatsby, Wonderful Town at City Center Encores!), two-time Tony Award nominee Jeremy Jordan (Floyd Collins, Newsies), Ashley Spencer (Hairspray, Grease), and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Beaches). Broadway Holiday is produced by Michael Mott, Joshua Zecher-Ross, and Kim Scharnberg, with Mott serving as executive producer. To pre-add or pre-save the album, please visit orcd.co/mmbroadwayholiday.

Broadway Holiday features creative new interpretations of beloved holiday classics with sophisticated contemporary arrangements. Highlights include creative reinventions of Christmas standards both secular (“Winter Wonderland,” “Sleigh Ride,” “Deck the Halls”) and sacred (“O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Joy to the World,” “O Holy Night”). The album is rounded out by two original songs by Michael Mott (“Never Thought of Christmas” and “Christmas, Will You Stay?”), which fit perfectly alongside the collection's timeless seasonal chestnuts.

Michael Mott & Friends “Broadway Holiday” – Track List

1. Joy to the World / Deck the Halls – Aisha Jackson, Antonio Cipriano, Sierra Boggess, Isa Briones, Jeremy Jordan, Ashley Spencer, Jessica Vosk, and Matt Bloyd

2. Winter Wonderland / Sleigh Ride – Michael Mott, Sarah Hamaty, and Lexi Rabadi

3. Santa's Got a Brand New Bag – Isa Briones

4. Do You Hear What I Hear?/ Little Drummer Boy – Antonio Cipriano

5. Santa B. Goode – Jeremy Jordan and Jessica Vosk

6. We Three Kings / O Come All Ye Faithful – Aisha Jackson, Sarah Hamaty, and Lexi Rabadi

7. Hark! The Herald Angels Sing / Angels We Have Heard on High – Michael Mott, Sarah Hamaty, and Lexi Rabadi

8. Ave Maria / O Holy Night – Sierra Boggess and Ashley Spencer

9. Never Thought of Christmas – Matt Bloyd

10. God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Interlude) – Michael Mott

11. Christmas, Will You Stay? – Mandy Gonzalez

12. Auld Lang Syne – Michael Mott

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