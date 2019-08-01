Is GAME OF THRONES Headed For The Stage?

According to Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail, The National Theatre could be bringing Westeros to the stage in an adaptation of George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire.

Details remain scarce for the adaptation, which is described as being in the "very early days" of consideration.

A representative for the National told the Mail, "We currently have absolutely no plans for a Game of Thrones production."

So, will the Seven Kingdoms land in the United Kingdom? Stay tuned!

Summers span decades, winters can last a lifetime, and the struggle for the Iron Throne is eternal in the bestselling book series by author George R.R. Martin.

The series was first adapted for television as the award-winning, international hit HBO series Game of Thrones, by creators by DAVID BENIOFF and D.B. Weiss.





