More than three decades after A Few Good Men became a cinematic phenomenon, Aaron Sorkin’s courtroom drama has returned to Broadway with questions about military authority, institutional accountability, and the pursuit of justice that feel particularly urgent in 2026. For Michael Oberholtzer, who portrays Marine prosecutor Captain Jack Ross, the revival offers an opportunity to examine what happens when loyalty to an institution conflicts with an individual’s moral responsibility.

“More and more people are coming to see this play who have not seen the film, which I think surprised me initially,” Oberholtzer says. “Most people don’t realize that before it was a successful blockbuster movie, it was in fact a play.”

Although Kevin Bacon portrayed Ross in the film, Oberholtzer approached the character without feeling beholden to that performance. Instead, he concentrated on understanding a prosecutor whose conception of justice evolves throughout the proceedings. “I never saw Jack as a villain,” he explains. “It never even crossed my mind that there was anything kind of nefarious or questionable about his motives.”

Preparing for the role involved conversations with military attorneys, including a Judge Advocate General officer whose observations prompted some changes to the current Broadway script. Those conversations helped Oberholtzer understand not only military legal procedures but also how Ross’s understanding of justice shifts as the trial unfolds.

“The target, which is justice, is moving throughout this play,” Oberholtzer observes. Describing Ross’s efforts to pursue that shifting target, he adds, “Jack Ross is very reactionary, but he’s not passive”

Initially, Ross believes justice can be achieved through compromise, offering the defense opportunities to settle the case. However, as the trial progresses, his obligations become increasingly complicated. “That’s the thing that I found interesting is that Jack Ross is a character that will carry out his duty,” Oberholtzer says.

That unwavering commitment raises one of the play’s central questions: Is justice determined by the outcome of a legal proceeding, or by the willingness to challenge a system that may be protecting itself?

“Is it about winning or what’s right here?” Oberholtzer asks. “Sometimes doing the right thing and standing up for justice is a Hail Mary. You have to take a big swing.”

For Oberholtzer, Ross represents someone who understands the limitations of the institution he serves, even as he remains committed to its principles. “When we’re company men, when we’re people who are in these institutions, we’re embedded in these institutions, we just look at a lot of things like business as usual,” he explains.

Yet Ross’s commitment to the military does not necessarily prevent him from recognizing when his responsibilities as an attorney must take precedence. “At the end of the play, I think ultimately he says, ‘You know what, I have to be a lawyer now instead of a Marine.’”

That distinction resonates beyond the courtroom, particularly at a time when public trust in American institutions is increasingly contested. For Oberholtzer, Sorkin’s drama offers a reminder that institutions are only as trustworthy as the individuals entrusted with their leadership.

“These institutions that have been erected and built to support this country and make this country thrive are only as good and as strong as the people that are running them,” he poignantly says. “So it’s imperative, more than ever, that we have standards and that the ethics that we hold these people to are high.”

But maintaining those standards requires more than individual integrity. Oberholtzer believes accountability also depends on meaningful opposition, whether in a courtroom or the political arena. “We need a strong Republican Party, we need a very strong Democratic Party, and we need these two parties to be in dialogue with each other and to hold each other accountable. Because when we do that, then we can continue to thrive, grow, change, and evolve.”

The tension between institutional loyalty and individual judgment also informed Oberholtzer’s preparation. He read Angus Fletcher’s Primal Intelligence, which explores human adaptability, creative problem-solving, and decision-making under pressure. Its discussion of military training offered insight into the competing demands placed on those who serve.

“The fulcrum of the military is they want people to be able to follow orders, be soldiers, and take direction. But to be in special ops and to do special forces—which is where people really are going out into the world and making decisions—they want people to be able to think for themselves,” he explains. “They need people who are able to problem solve, to be able to get locked into an environment that they’re completely unfamiliar with.”

That complexity challenges assumptions about military discipline and independent thought, much as Ross’s journey complicates the distinction between obedience and justice. “These men and women are anything but automatons,” Oberholtzer emphasizes.

While Sorkin’s exploration of institutional responsibility gives the revival its contemporary relevance, director Michael Arden’s staging brings those conflicts to life with remarkable theatrical fluidity. At Lincoln Center’s Vivian Beaumont Theater, lighting, movement, and seamless transitions allow scenes to unfold with the momentum of a film or musical.

“Michael [Arden], obviously, has had a lot of success directing musicals. Aaron Sorkin, come to find out, loves musicals,” Oberholtzer reveals. “I think Michael directed this in a lot of ways like a musical in terms of all the different transitions, the depth [of the playing area], and really building out the entire space.”

That musicality extends beyond Arden’s staging to Sorkin’s famously rapid-fire dialogue, where rhythm becomes as important as the words themselves. “There’s a great rhythm—there’s a music—to some of these lines,” Oberholtzer explains. “Sometimes you just have to play the music that’s written for you. And it’s great music.”

Yet for Oberholtzer, the production’s theatrical achievements ultimately serve a larger purpose: creating space for audiences to confront uncomfortable questions about power, responsibility, and their own complicity in the systems around them. “This is where I think theater in particular can be useful in our society right now. It’s like you’re taking these ideas and you’re making people sit with them.”

And just as the characters in A Few Good Men must decide how far they are willing to go in pursuit of justice, Oberholtzer hopes audiences will consider what they themselves are prepared to risk when confronted with wrongdoing.

“Are you prepared to pay the cost of doing what’s right and calling out what is wrong, risking alienation, risking your status?” he asks.

“It [the United States of America] doesn’t belong to these people, these people that we elect,” Oberholtzer continues. “It belongs to us, this country, these things. We are the people that are out there. We vote, we fight. We’re the ones who get up and make these things run.”

A Few Good Men runs on Broadway at Lincoln Center Theater’s Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65th Street) through January 10, 2027.

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