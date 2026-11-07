Interview: How A South Carolina Theater Teacher Brought Drama to the TRAITORS Castle

For Clyde Moser, competing on NBC's The Traitors: New Blood just felt like "long-form improv." The South Carolina theatre teacher was able to tap into his performance background to star in the Alan Cumming-hosted series on NBC, which is nearing the end of its season.

In between rehearsals at Wando High School in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, the College of Charleston alum opened up about his game, who on the show he'd cast in one of his musicals, and how he thinks Kristin Chenoweth will fair in the upcoming celebrity season.

What was your Traitors level of like knowledge and experience going into the castle? Were you a big fan?

I'm a massive fan. I was actually, funny enough, I was choreographing Cabaret when I actually sent in my audition. For me, as a massive theater fan, I love Alan Cumming. He is the definitive Emcee, in my opinion. He's just so perfect. I have loved Traitors since the first season. I've watched every single season that's come out, every episode, multiple times, studied it. Like girl, I was ready.

Let's go back even before Traitors, tell me about your theater background and where you are now?

I've done theater my entire life. I have just been super loud. My first show I was in kindergarten, it was A Very Beary Christmas and I played Santa Bear. I have done theater ever since.

I was born in the golden age to where I was a sophomore when Rachel Berry was a sophomore in Glee. So I went to the College of Charleston to get a degree in theater performance. But my parents were like, 'You have to also get an education degree.' So I got another Bachelor's in middle grades education. Then I moved to New York – but then COVID happened. So I couldn't audition anymore or do any shows. So I moved back to South Charleston. I got my Master of Arts in Teaching Performing Arts. And that's what brought me here to Wando High School in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina where I am the theater director.

I still perform around town and I choreograph. We have the Dock Street Theater, which is one of the oldest theaters in the nation. Every Christmas I am the Ghost of Christmas Past. I'm actually at school right now doing Into the Woods rehearsal and then I'll be leaving this to go to Christmas Carol rehearsal.

When you were going into the Traitors, did you feel like you had an advantage as an actor?

One of the things that you're granted being a thespian is your self-awareness. You're constantly aware of how you're moving and you're being perceived. So I was like begging to be a Traitor. In the beginning, I wanted to be selected to be a Traitor. That did not happen. I do think if I was a Traitor that all of my acting expertise would have like been like perfect. However, I think the blessing of being selected as a faithful is ... You know in The First Wives Club when Goldie [Hawn] says 'I'm an actor, I have all the emotions.' That is how I felt when I was a faithful.

Being an actor, you're so in touch with all of your emotions at all times. A lot of people gravitated to me as a faithful. They just believed me. They thought I was earnest and I think that's why I had so many great relationships just because I am able to wear my emotions on my sleeve.

I know you can't spoil much, but do you think being a director and a teacher helped you sniff out the Traitors a little bit?

When you're an actor, you are very much aware of when a camera is around, but you're also aware when other people turn on for the camera and what they do. So there are certain times when you can tell when someone is putting it on.

I will say that I do think that it helps for someone like Tamika, who I love. She's the best. When we were in the crypt and she outed me for having the shield, I immediately was like, 'You're staying by my side. I am not saying anything. I'm not letting anyone know. But this one, you're coming home with me.' That was just something that I immediately picked up on. I knew something was off. I realized afterwards things were being played a certain way.

I think, also, the paranoia of the game, even if you're just playing as a faithful, you don't want anyone to have any sense of doubt on you. So not only are you trying to like control your own narrative, but you're trying to control everyone else's narratives around you. So then you have to then rework how everyone is perceiving you. It is so layered and so chaotic.

I can't imagine someone who has no performance experience and they're just like suddenly in front of a camera.

It is the biggest devised theater piece. We're all just in long form improv doing this. Then, you know, you have to play your part regardless.

Who on the cast would you cast in one of your musicals?

Here's the deal. There are some sneaky secret performers in there. I am telling you, all of The Dolls. You could put all The Dolls in a cast of Chicago right now. Put Abby as Roxie, you've got your lawyer with Michael. You've and then you could put Ben in as Velma. He would be the best Velma. Then I will just obviously play Miss Mama Morton.

Christie, she is an incredible performer and dancer. I would put her in a musical. Tamika needs to be in the next production of Come From Away. Everybody can get a role.

Kristin Chenoweth is in the next season of The Celebrity Traitors. I'm sure you're a fan. How do you think she's going to do?

Well, I think she's going to do great. She's one of those people where she's either going to go really far or she's gonna be a first boot. If she's a first boot, I'm gonna be kind of bummed because I definitely want to hear her hit a high note in the turret if she's elected to be a traitor. She's a good Southern girl and I just think that there's something about her charm that's gonna have people either keep her around or people are gonna go, 'No, this is gonna break everyone's heart. Let's just go ahead and get rid of her.' It's hard.

But what if she gets selected to be a Traitor and then takes her head off and goes, 'It's good to see me, isn't it?'

What did you learn about yourself when you were on the Traitors? What are you really taking away from it?

It's so funny because it's the it is literally the most fun I've ever had, but it is the hardest thing that I've ever done. One of the things that I will take away from all of this is that like I'm just really proud of trusting myself and everything that got me to even have this opportunity.

I think that sometimes like we have imposter syndrome and everyone nowadays, with the power of social media, wants to be the main character. I think that for a long time being the teacher, you're making a lot of other people's dreams come true. So to actually do this for myself, to actually be on my favorite TV show, playing my favorite game, and getting to flex some of my theater skills – whether you're seeing some of them or not – I'm just proud of myself.

I think moving away from this, I know that I have all the tools that I need to be successful, and I think that's enough. It's everything that I just tell my students. I think this just kind of reaffirmed that for myself.

New episodes of The Traitors: New Blood air Thursday on NBC and Peacock.

Photos Courtesy of NBCUniversal

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