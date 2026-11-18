In Manhattan Theatre Club's production of Nick Payne's The Unbelievers, Nina Ross takes on the role of Nancy, a non-binary singer-songwriter navigating the devastating disappearance of their younger brother. As the family struggles with grief, uncertainty, and the desperate search for answers, Nancy turns to music and spirituality to make sense of the unimaginable.

For Ross, who is also a non-binary performer and musician, the role offers a rare opportunity to portray a character whose experiences closely mirror their own. BroadwayWorld spoke with Ross about finding personal connections to Nancy, the importance of nuanced non-binary representation onstage, collaborating with a cast led by Lauren Ambrose, and how music provides moments of catharsis in a story defined by unanswered questions.

Can you tell me a little about your character and what initially drew you to the role?

I play Nancy, the oldest sibling of Oscar, the boy who goes missing in the play. They're a non-binary singer-songwriter, and I think what initially drew me to the character and the play in general was how close to home this character is. There are a lot of parallels between me and Nancy.

We're both musicians, we're both genderqueer, and we're both, I guess, on a spiritual quest. There are just a lot of similarities, which in some ways is comforting and in some ways is daunting. I think it's sometimes a little scary to play really close to home. Surprisingly, it can actually be harder than playing something further from yourself.

But what really drew me to the project was that Nick Payne has this uncanny ability to write exactly how people talk. It's wild how natural all the dialogue feels. It almost feels like I don't have to try or stretch to say anything. Everything's very accessible. That being said, it's still challenging in a lot of ways. He's so good at writing natural, realistic dialogue that's really compelling. It's not just realism for the sake of being realistic. Everything is intentional and has a point, moves the story forward, and has a lot of specificity. There's an engine underneath it. That was the initial thing that made me think, "This is really compelling even just on the page. I can only imagine how it would feel to actually do it."

And the whole story itself has so much mystery and this undercurrent of wanting to know things you can never know. This family is trying desperately to cope with this unfathomable thing that's happened, and that's a really compelling thing to try to do as an actor. Night to night, it changes, and that's also very exciting. When I read a script and think, "How are we gonna do this?" that can really excite me, too.

Have there been revelations as you've gotten the play on its feet and started performing it every night? How does it change for you from day to day?

Oh my gosh, yes. This is a play where every night is different, depending on a lot of factors. As a cast, we've really realized that we need each other in this play. The second you feel like you're off course, you just have to look at somebody else, really look at them, and you'll get yourself back. The answers are always with the other people.

Night to night, it's been very different depending on everybody's calibrations. I've been really surprised at how much it's changed. Obviously, we're still telling the same story, but even depending on the vibe of the audience, things can shift slightly. I'm just in awe of everybody's work, honestly. Everybody is really sensitive and very much a moment-to-moment type of actor, which is exciting for me because I feel that way, too. Everybody's very attuned to each other, and we're all sensitive to each other's vibe that night and play off of that. It makes for something very alive and exciting.

When you're playing a family, you have to establish relationships that have supposedly existed for decades in a relatively short amount of time. Was there anything you did as a cast to build that history?

That's a good question. We do hang out sometimes outside of the shows when we can. Everybody's super busy and has families and everything, so it's harder to do that. But there's a really natural, easy rapport with everybody, which is so great. It was definitely very intentionally cast, and I don't think it was a stretch for us to be a family. In Nick's writing, all those little things are there—the idiosyncrasies and the way a family is. It's pretty accessible, and I think we just dropped in.

Being that we all got along really well already, there was a comfort that allowed us to go there pretty quickly. I don't think there were any specific rituals we did as a cast that got us there, but everybody is relentlessly curious and relentlessly pursuing the truth and the bowels of this story, which is something I really admire.

Lauren Ambrose especially—everybody, but Lauren being our captain of the ship—has been so inspiring to watch. She's never satisfied. She's always continually asking questions and mining more and more. "What is this? What is that? What is this moment?" And she's always doing it graciously and including everybody in her process. She's just the best. I've looked to her a lot for inspiration. Her leadership and her endless curiosity about everything have motivated us to follow in her footsteps. Every night, we're asking ourselves new questions.

You're a non-binary performer portraying a non-binary character. Is that an opportunity you have often? What has it meant to you personally and professionally, and how does your own experience resonate with Nancy's?

It's meant a lot. It's not every day I get to play a non-binary character, let alone somebody I really relate to. To be honest, I've auditioned for some non-binary characters where I'm thinking to the writer, "Do you know any non-binary people at all?" Because this feels pretty two-dimensional. So to actually play a very three-dimensional, nuanced, non-binary character is really special and cool.

It makes me think about all the ways that gender is a performance and how I subconsciously sometimes perform a gender, specifically female. A lot of the time, I get cast as female, and I can almost put on a performance in that. To feel like I can shed all that, not think about any of it, and just be myself in a way is really interesting and cool.

Do you feel you're seeing more opportunities for non-binary performers as the years go on? Has the quality and availability of roles improved, and what changes would you still like to see?

There's definitely more representation than even five years ago. It's become more prevalent for people to identify that way. But I would love to see a shift in trans roles in general not always being about being trans. It's a classic thing that I think gay people deal with, too, or people across different sexualities. Why can't we cast somebody trans and not comment on it? It can be any story. Why does it always have to be about the trans struggle? I would love to see more of that in casting in general.

One of the things I find most interesting about this story is trying to wrap your head around that level of loss. How do you put yourself in the shoes of someone experiencing something so unimaginable?

That's the big challenge with this. As hyperrealistic as it is, and as easy as it is to step into Nancy's shoes in some ways, you have to imagine what it's like to sit in this liminal space of not quite grief, because you don't know if he's gone, but not having any answers and dealing with this unknowable thing that's horrible.

It's hard. It's been a challenge, and I think it's ever-evolving. The closest I can get to it is knowing what grief feels like. There are definitely layers and stages of grief that every character goes through in this play. But it's tough because there's no resolution. There's just nothing.

Grief can be such a quiet and lonely experience, even when you have people around you. Everyone deals with it in their own way, and sometimes those different ways of grieving create conflict.

Exactly. This family is dealing with this in completely opposite ways, and the friction that causes can be very quiet, very loud, very explosive, or just sad. And it can be funny. That's another thing people might not know about this play when they read the logline. There are a lot of funny moments that come out of these bizarre circumstances, with people just trying to carry on.

Especially the Britishness of it all! I think in British culture there's a lot of buttoned-up politeness, that stiff upper lip. The ways in which these characters try to carry on in really intense circumstances are at times quite funny because it's so ridiculous. It's like, "Really? You're gonna try to stiff-upper-lip your way through this? Okay, good luck!"

These characters are trying so hard and just failing because you can't possibly be normal under these circumstances. There's so much love in this family. So, so much love. I think the wonderful tension of this play is how much love this family has for each other and how badly they want to help each other, but they just can't. Sometimes it works. Sometimes they do help each other, and those moments are really beautiful. But ultimately, a lot of the time, they're just missing each other. And that is the juicy, juicy juice of this play, I think.

I wanted to ask more about the music because you're a singer-songwriter, and Nancy is a singer-songwriter. When you're a musician playing another musician, do you bring your own style to that aspect of the character, or do you develop a separate musical identity for Nancy?

That's a great question. Nick has left it pretty open-ended as to what kind of musician Nancy is, so I've sort of taken the easy road and gone with a sensibility and style that's more suited to my voice and my playing style.

The songs Nancy plays are written by Will Butler, who is incredible. The songs are just so incredible, and he's given me such freedom to put my own sauce on them. The songs themselves, as standalone songs, are insanely good. I love them, and thank goodness for that! That's also a bonus. I absolutely love the music so much that it's really easy to play because I could play these songs all day.

It's an amalgamation of good songs, and then I get to put my own sauce on them. Will is very encouraging. He's like, "Just take this and fly. Do whatever you want." That's such a gift, and it's not always the case. I'm really grateful for that. I think Nancy is maybe a little more acoustic than I am as an artist. I use more electronic sounds in my own music and maybe have more of a pop sensibility. But there's a lot of overlap between my music and Nancy's music.

Were you able to mine new things about Nancy through the lyrics that might not necessarily be in the script?

Absolutely. I think a big part of Nancy's processing and emoting is through their music. That's the gift of being an artist, right? You get to transmute all these complicated and crazy emotions and make them into art. I think that's also what Nancy represents in the play: an artist who's grieving and how an artist copes with something like that. Both songs are a window into Nancy's soul. Really, the guts of Nancy are in the music. It's how they're moving, how they're processing. It's an inside look into their brain.

To wrap things up, what do you hope audiences take away from Nancy and The Unbelievers as a whole?

Everybody has their own relationship to grief and their own relationship to their family. What I really hope is that they see themselves in some of these characters, or all of these characters, and that they can relate in some way. What I like about this play, from talking to friends who've seen it and people I've spoken to afterward, is that everybody has a different opinion about who they agree with, who they disagree with, and what they think is appropriate or not.

Some people are really on Miriam's side, played by Lauren Ambrose. Some people are more on David's side. I love a play like that. It's definitely one of those where afterward, you can argue with your friends about what the characters did and whether you think it was valid. It leaves you with a lot of questions in a fun way, and there are no right or wrong answers. It's such a beautiful smorgasbord of humanity and emotion. Take what you will from it. I hope people are left with a strong impression and that they relate to or have feelings about the characters.

With Nancy specifically, I think the songs in the play are rare moments of catharsis because so much of the play is about tension and the lack of release. The musical moments are a release of some of that tension and an opportunity for the audience to process their own experiences and feel things. I hope Nancy can provide some of that through the music.

Nancy also goes on this spiritual journey. Without giving too much away, they have a potentially supernatural experience, and through that, they seek out experts in the paranormal to try to make sense of what happened. They're trying to get their family involved in that while also trying to understand it themselves. It's a really interesting and crazy experience in and of itself.

I can't imagine that sits well with everyone in the family.

No, it does not! Some people are really into it. Some people are like, "Oh, God!" But I think that's what makes it interesting.

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