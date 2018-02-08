Internships with Premiere Stages, New 42nd Street, Olney, and More in this Week's New Classifieds on BWW for 2/8

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 2/8/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Internships: Millbrook Playhouse Internships

Theatre Internship Program provides engaging and educational experiences with a number of unique benefits: - Interns will interact with staff and artists regularly - Hands on experience - Work among young professionals & veterans in the field - Networking opportunities with fellow interns, staff and directors. - Designer and teaching opportunities for those interested. Interns should be currently, or recently enrolled in college or be interested in taking the first step towards a caree... (more)

Temp Jobs: Millbrook Playhouse Summer Staff

Millbrook Playhouse, a professional summer theatre located in central Pennsylvania, is looking for a summer Costume Designer, Set Designer, Lighting Designer, Prop Master and Sound Designer as well as Company Manager, Technical Director, Stage Managers, Asst. Stage Managers, Asst. Costume Designer, Wardrobe Supervisor/builder, Carpenters, and Box Office to serve as staff in there 2018 summer season. Millbrook Playhouse offers a unique opportunity for up and coming designers and theatre techni... (more)

Internships: Gloucester Stage Company Apprenticeship Program

What is The Apprentice Program? The apprenticeship program is populated by up to eight recent college graduates who are beginning their professional theater careers. This unique program offers creative ownership, further education, networking, and real world experience each year with the added support of residence and stipend support. Each apprentice has their own specialty, ranging from directing to set construction. Designed to be an optimal experience for recent college graduates, we build ... (more)

Internships: McCarter Theatre Center Internships

The McCarter internship program is designed to empower tomorrow's theater professionals to develop in their chosen field. By incorporating our interns into the work of McCarter in a deep, vital, and mutually beneficial way, we help to foster thriving, passionate colleagues in the theater community. These internships are fulltime, full-season commitments. All McCarter interns receive a weekly stipend of $125, and free shared housing is available. McCarter's commitment to fostering and promo... (more)

Internships: Summer Internships

Premiere Stages' summer internships are full-time, seasonal positions. The program provides intense on-the-job training, weekly educational seminars, and field trips to New York City. These internships are for individuals who desire practical experience in the real world, and for those who are willing to fully commit their time and energy to the program. Requirements Candidates must have completed at least one year of college. Interns are encouraged to bring their vehicles with them when po... (more)

Internships: Apprentice Corps

The Apprentice Corps is one of the four separate creative youth development programs within the New 42nd Street Youth Corps. Apprentices take on a wide variety of responsibilities within the daily operations of The New 42nd Street and its projects. In addition to providing hands-on involvement in the business of running a nonprofit performing arts organization, these paid employment opportunities also include weekly seminars and workshops on such topics as professionalism, interview skills and r... (more)

Internships: Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program

IN 2016, MTC'S INTERNSHIP PROGRAM WAS NAMED ONE OF THE BEST IN THE COUNTRY BY BACKSTAGE MAGAZINE - THE ONLY NEW YORK THEATRE TO MAKE THE LIST! The Paul A. Kaplan Theatre Management Program is a paid intensive internship that provides college students and early-career professionals a unique opportunity to learn about producing not-for-profit theatre both on and off-Broadway. Our program is designed to be a springboard to full-time employment. To that end, interns are assigned projects and resp... (more)

Internships: Apprentice Training Program

APPRENTICE TRAINING PROGRAM ABOUT OLNEY THEATRE CENTER Located just north of Washington, DC in Montgomery County, Maryland, Olney Theatre is an award-winning regional institution with a 80 year history. OTC is one of two companies in the country to operate under a Council of Stock Theaters (COST) contract with Actors' Equity Association-but we have evolved far beyond our summer-stock beginnings. The OTC campus now boasts two proscenium stages, a black-box laboratory, an outdoor stage, and a... (more)

Internships: Woodward Internship Program

ABOUT THE PROGRAM Westport Country Playhouse is home to one of the nation's preeminent theater internship programs. The training of emerging professionals in the theater has formed a vital part of our mission since 1941. While on campus, interns work directly with senior staff and gain crucial on-the-job experience in a vibrant and innovative theater. The Playhouse offers internships in both production and theater administration. Applicants must have completed at least two years of a bac... (more)

Internships: Arts Leadership Training Program

About the Program: Become an arts leader today by gaining practical experience in a supportive nonprofit environment. Through Marin Theatre Company's Arts Leadership Training Program, you'll not only enhance your skills, but also put them to use as an integral member of our team. With connections to theaters in the Bay Area and beyond, MTC is the perfect place to start your career! The Arts Leadership Training Program is designed for anyone who is transitioning from college to a career path ... (more)

Internships: Administrative Internships & Student Volunteers

Goodspeed Musicals' Administrative Internship & Student Volunteer Program is a training ground for aspiring theatre professionals that welcomes qualified applicants from colleges and universities across the country. Administrative Interns and Student Volunteers receive unparalleled experiential learning and networking opportunities, complimentary tickets to Goodspeed productions and productions at other theatres across the state, college credit* through an academic institution, regular seminars ... (more)

Music Production: Music Production/Backing Tracks/Musical Notation Services

Needing backing tracks for your musical/play/production? I can help you. Previous clients include Hattiloo Theater, San Francisco State University, Memphis Black Arts Alliance, National Civil Rights Museum, et. al. Prices negotiable with a quick turnaround. ... (more)

Accompanists: Musical Director Available

I have over 30 years in the music industry. I have served as MD/Accompanist for a number of plays, including Aida, Dreamgirls, Once on This Island, Selma, et. al. I am a good sight-reader and I can arrange and function as Musical Director. Price negotiable. I am able to travel. Also, I am a 2018 BroadwayWorld Regional Award recipient for "Best Musical Director - Dreamgirls." Needing help? I am able to help you. Thanks for your consideration. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Merchandise Sales Associate / Retail Assistant

Entertainment Merchandise NYC INC is the official operator of The Cursed Child Store, in association with Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, opening soon at the Lyric Theatre on Broadway. Our Merchandise Sales Associates / Retail Assistants will provide superior customer service in the retail location at the Lyric theatre. This shop will become one of Times Square's most visited retail destinations. All candidates must have proven experience in a high-volume retail establishment. Key Respo... (more)

Internships: 2018-2019 Intern & Apprentice Program

Florida Studio Theatre, a LORT D regional theatre in Sarasota, FL is seeking qualified applicants for the 2018-2019 Intern & Apprentice Program. The program is an immersive and comprehensive way to bridge the gap between academic theatre and the professional world and to provide additional training and experience to those individuals who are serious about careers as theatre professionals. Applicants must have a strong passion for theatre, a desire to learn more about professional theatre and an... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Assistant Project Manager - Lighting

Focus Lighting, a fast-paced, innovative, and award-winning architectural lighting design firm based in New York City, has an immediate opening for a full-time Assistant Project Manager. This is an extraordinary opportunity for a candidate that is intelligent, energetic, and who is eager to contribute to the creation of unique, world-class architectural projects (see some of our work at www.focuslighting.com). Seeking ONLY candidates with a background in architectural lighting or theatrical ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Sound Designer Needed

*NONEQUITY* Details: Play: Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Dates of Show: 7 shows between 3/16 and 3/25 (location is TBD, hence the loose performance dates). Requirements: Program and run the soundboard during all shows. Pay would be a stipend and full promotion of work. We would have production meetings biweekly, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday just to touch base and make sure we're all on the same page, but as long as we are all emailing back and forth and keeping in tou... (more)

Part Time jobs: Light Designer Needed

*NONEQUITY* Details: Play: Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Dates of Show: 7 shows between 3/16 and 3/25 (location is TBD, hence the loose performance dates). Requirements: Program and run the lightboard during all shows. Pay would be a stipend and full promotion of work. We would have production meetings biweekly, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday just to touch base and make sure we're all on the same page, but as long as we are all emailing back and forth and keeping in tou... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Set Designer Needed

*NONEQUITY* Details: Play: Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Dates of Show: 7 shows between 3/16 and 3/25 (location is TBD, hence the loose performance dates). Requirements: Design a minimalistic set and find the set dressings using a budget; renting or purchasing. Pay would be a stipend and full promotion of work. We would have production meetings biweekly, usually on a Wednesday or Thursday just to touch base and make sure we're all on the same page, but as long as we are al... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Set Designer Needed

Details: Play: Brilliant Traces by Cindy Lou Johnson Dates of Show: 7 shows between 3/16 and 3/25 (location is TBD, hence the loose performance dates). Requirements: Design the set using purchase / rentable set pieces. Can be open for a bit of build, but will most likely be in a blackbox. Pay would be a =stipend and full promotion of work (negotiable, but not by much). Set budget would be $350 but is negotiable to increase depending on other design elements. It's bare bones minimalisti... (more)

Acting Coaches / Improv / Classes: Start your NYC acting career on the right foot!

Nervous about all of the logistics about moving to NYC to start your acting career? The NYC Actor's Orientation can help. Created for actors pursuing theater and musical theater careers, the NYC Actor's Orientation will teach you everything you need to know about beginning your career in NYC that is never discussed in acting class. Where are the audition studios? How do you find auditions?What is an EPA, ECC or Open Call and how do they work? How much money do I need and how do I create a... (more)

Internships: 18-19 Directing Fellows

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants for its 2018-2019 season Fellowships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Participants have come to Asolo Rep from as near as our own back yard and as far away as Europe. Training under the guidance of ... (more)

Internships: 18-19 Apprenticeships

Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL (LORT B Mainstage, LORT D Second Stage) seeks applicants for its 2018-2019 season Apprenticeships as part of its Career Development Program. Asolo Repertory Theatre's Career Development Program is designed to provide real world experience to recent college graduates to prepare them for a career in the arts and non-profit sectors. Participants have come to Asolo Rep from as near as our own back yard and as far away as Europe. Training under the guidance... (more)

Troy Foundry Theatre, a 501(c) 3 professional theatre company in Troy, NY is currently accepting submissions of new plays. The selected plays will be presented in staged reading format as a part of Troy Foundry Theatre's Dark Day Mondays Free Reading Series, with the possibility of being considered for full staging. We are looking for fill our slots for the March, April/May sessions. Please see below for details and submission directions. THERE IS A $20 SUBMISSION FEE PER PLAY. 2018 MARCH SE... (more)

Troy Foundry Theatre, a 501(c) 3 professional theatre company in Troy, NY is currently accepting submissions of new plays. The selected plays will be presented in staged reading format as a part of Troy Foundry Theatre's Dark Day Mondays Free Reading Series, with the possibility of being considered for full staging. We are looking for fill our slots for the March, April/May sessions. Please see below for details and submission directions. THERE IS A $20 SUBMISSION FEE PER PLAY. 2018 MARCH SE... (more)

