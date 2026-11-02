Internationally Recognized Aerialist Sarah Fenn Leads Casts of Elite Performers from Diverse Sports, Nations and Disciplines

Written by Matthew Kayser

A diver, an artistic swimmer and a dancer may enter the same production with completely different backgrounds. Add aerialists, slackliners, acrobats, musicians and other specialists, and the cast becomes a mix of sports, performance disciplines and nationalities. Sarah Fenn has spent 15 years in leadership and trainer roles inside that kind of environment, working as a featured aerialist, a dance captain, aqua captain, aerial captain, company manager, aerial trainer, choreographer and director. Her responsibility has included supervising performers, helping direct the show, and protecting both its safety and its integrity.

“I love bringing together performers from different countries and different disciplines,” Fenn said. “I want to give them confidence and space to be themselves and shine on stage, in the air or in the water.”

Fenn works with casts that can include divers, high divers, artistic swimmers, aerialists, slackliners, highliners, dancers, contortionists, skateboarders, acrobats, singers, musicians and circus performers. She says one of the most important parts of the job is turning that variety into a team. Her focus is on creating an environment where performers can feel confident in what they bring while still contributing to the larger production.

That team environment matters especially because many performers spend long stretches away from their families and loved ones, usually in different countries. Fenn has described wanting to create a family away from home for the people she works with. She places a high value on mutual respect and says she is proud when performers appreciate and respect her as their leader.

“I respect the performers I work with an incredible amount and love creating a team out of them” Fenn says. “I want them to feel confident, to have space to be themselves, and to know that they are part of something we are all building together. The reward is in the audience's appreciation and standing ovations.”

Safety is an integral part of that leadership responsibility. Fenn’s role includes ensuring the safety of the artists and athletes while maintaining the integrity of the show. That responsibility becomes especially important in productions that may involve aerial work, water, high diving and other physically demanding and potentially dangerous disciplines. Fenn is responsible not only for the way the production comes together, but also for the conditions in which performers are expected to do their work.

Such leadership has run alongside much of Fenn’s performing career. Over the past 15 years, her responsibilities have increasingly included the cast around her as well as her own work on stage, in the air, or in the water. She has served as dance captain, aqua captain, aerial captain and company manager, then expanded further into training, choreography and directing.

The range of those leadership roles has required Fenn to move between different kinds of responsibility. A captain may need to think about the performers working within one discipline, while company management widens the focus to the cast as a whole. Directing and choreography add another layer because the individual strengths of performers still have to fit within the larger show. Fenn’s expansive career has given her valuable experience across those responsibilities rather than confining her leadership to one position.

Remarkably, Fenn also brings experience from outside live entertainment into the way she thinks about leadership. She represented Australia in soccer and served in the Australian Army. She says both experiences taught her strength, resilience, leadership and how to function as part of a team, lessons she has since carried into her work as a performer and leader.

“Soccer and the Army taught me a huge amount about strength, resilience, leadership and being part of a team,” Fenn said. “I brought those lessons with me into my performing and leadership roles.”

Fenn has worked alongside people whose backgrounds include the Olympics, Guinness World Records, Red Bull championships and competitions, Australia’s Got Talent, America’s Got Talent, Britain’s Got Talent, Italy’s Got Talent, and many more. That experience has placed her among performers with highly varied and impressive professional histories and specialties.

“Everyone brings something different,” Fenn said. “The important thing for me is creating a team where people can be themselves, respect each other and still come together to create an incredible show.”

Fenn’s leadership philosophy is closely tied to confidence. She also wants the group to feel like a big, happy family despite enduring long periods working far from loved ones.

That sense of belonging is part of what she wants to carry into future productions. Fenn plans to continue working as an aerialist, dancer, aerial trainer and director, as well as creating exciting new aerial numbers and shows which highlights the amazing talents of her casts.

Sarah Fenn believes leadership in live performance is part of what makes a complicated cast function. Different nationalities and disciplines create variety, but also throw up challenges. They also require a leader who can guarantee the integrity of the production while giving performers confidence and room to contribute what they do best safely. Her work centers on creating mutual respect, a sense of family and a team strong enough to leave any audience breathless and begging for more.

Photo Credit: Sarah Fenn