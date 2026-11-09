Indigenous Voices Festival to Celebrate Playwrights and Composers at Dramatists Guild Foundation in New York

The Ally Artists Group and Eagle Project will present Indigenous Voices: A Celebration of Playwrights and Composers, the Second Global Indigenous and First Nations Playwrights and Composers Event, on November 16 and 17, 2026, at the Dramatists Guild Foundation, 520 Eighth Avenue, 24th Floor, New York City. Hosted by the Dramatists Guild Foundation, the program runs from 7:00 to 9:30 p.m. each evening, with communal gathering and conversation beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Bringing together Native American, Austronesian, Global Indigenous, Aboriginal and First Nations artistic voices, the two-evening celebration will showcase completed works and works in progress across theater, storytelling, musical theater, song and musical composition. The event creates opportunities for artists to share their work, build relationships and foster collaboration within New York City's theatrical community.

The 2026 program features plays by Matt Cross entitled, Bad Moon Rising. He is a Kiowa actor and writer originally from Oklahoma, and Jolie Cloutier, an actor and playwright who is a member of the Onondaga Nation's Wolf Clan. Cross's performance credits include The Mvskoke Project, My Story is Gluskabe and Ajijaak on Turtle Island. Cloutier centers Indigenous femme stories in her writing; her debut full-length play, Tomato Season, is being developed through The Playwrights Realm's Native American Artist Lab.

Featured musical artists include Edward Frenzel Yapyapan, a Kankanaey musician, composer and cultural dancer from Mountain Province in the Philippines, and Joydah Mae Bernardo, an Ibaloi singer-songwriter from Kabayan, Benguet, now based in New Zealand. Their work draws on cultural identity, ancestral connections and personal expression, bringing distinct musical perspectives to the celebration.

The Indigenous Storytelling Series will feature:

Opalanietet, a member of the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape Tribal Nation, sharing The Lenape Creation Story.

An excerpt from Kalanay-A Tale of the Mountains by Igorot author Lester Dipas Laoagan, read by Joyce Laoagan.

Poetry by Hayat Falah, a New York-based writer and storyteller of Hausa and Yoruba heritage whose work explores how individual and collective narratives shape human experience.

The Cordillera Cultural Ensemble will also present a performance and community dance. A community of Igorot and Cordilleran artists based in New York and surrounding states, the ensemble preserves and shares Cordilleran heritage through traditional dance, music and cultural expression.[cordilleraculturalensemble]

Co-founded by Opalanietet and Joyce Laoagan, the gathering connects Indigenous artists across nations, disciplines and diasporic communities while honoring the distinct traditions and contemporary perspectives each participant brings.

Opalanietet founded The Eagle Project (www.eagleprojectarts.org) in 2012 to explore American identity through the performing arts and Native American heritage. Joyce Laoagan, a New York-based multidisciplinary artist of Ibaloi and Bago/Kankana-ey heritage, founded The Ally Artists Group (www.allyartists.org), also in 2012 to support fellow Indigenous, and AANHPI artists and foster creative collaboration. Their shared vision for the event centers Indigenous voices, artistic exchange and community connection.

The production team includes Sabrina Morabito as Stage Manager/Production Manager and Bekah 'Bee' Lazar as Associate Production Manager.

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