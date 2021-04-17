Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit Kansas City

Pre-Sale on Now!

Apr. 17, 2021  
From creators of the blockbuster exhibit seen by over 2 million visitors in Paris and after selling over 1 million tickets across North America, the original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit makes its mark at a super-secret location in the heart of Kansas City!

Lose yourself in 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections animating Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Wander through entrancing, moving images that highlight brushstrokes, detail, and color - truly illuminating the mind of the genius.

You will be immersed in Van Gogh's works - from his sunny landscapes and night scenes to his portraits and still life paintings. The installation includes the Mangeurs de pommes de terre (The Potato Eaters, 1885), the Nuit étoilée (Starry Night, 1889), Les Tournesols (Sunflowers, 1888), and La Chambre à coucher (The Bedroom, 1889), and so much more.

Astonishing in scale and breathtakingly imaginative, you will experience Van Gogh's art in a completely new and unforgettable way.

The exhibit is designed and conceived by Massimiliano Siccardi, with soundtrack by Luca Longobardi, who both pioneered immersive digital art experiences in France.

