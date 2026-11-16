Idina Menzel's Elphaba From WICKED Joins Broadway Cares Legends Ornament Collection

Idina Menzel's Tony Award-winning Elphaba from Wicked has joined Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' Broadway Legends ornament collection. The collectible ornament, available now, features Menzel's Elphaba soaring high above Oz during “Defying Gravity.” Dressed in her iconic, shimmering black robe, Elphaba takes flight above the Wizard's emerald green clock tower and the rolling clouds beneath.

“I will always cherish my time defying gravity at the Gershwin Theatre,” Menzel said. “I never could have imagined when we first brought Wicked to Broadway that this character and her story would continue to resonate with audiences more than 20 years later. It's an honor to be recognized alongside so many legends in this special collection, and that a little piece of Oz will be part of people's holiday traditions.” Order exclusively at broadwaycares.org/idina.

Menzel's Elphaba joins a lineup of Broadway icons immortalized in the collection, including Julie Andrews, Betty Buckley, Carol Burnett, Carol Channing, Glenn Close, Harvey Fierstein, Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Audra McDonald, Liza Minnelli, Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Chita Rivera, Barbra Streisand, Gwen Verdon and mostly recently added, her former Shiz University roommate Kristin Chenoweth as Glinda.

About Idina Menzel

Menzel's journey to becoming one of Broadway's most celebrated leading ladies began in 1996, when the then-unknown performer made her Broadway debut as Maureen in Rent. The role earned her a Tony Award nomination and launched a remarkable stage career that would lead to her Tony-winning turn as Elphaba in the original Broadway cast of Wicked. Her Broadway credits also include Aida, If/Then and Redwood. Beyond the stage, Menzel introduced her powerhouse vocals to a new generation as the voice of Elsa in Disney's blockbuster animated films Frozen and Frozen 2.

About Wicked

Since opening at the Gershwin Theatre in 2003, Wicked has become a global phenomenon and the fourth-longest-running production in Broadway history, with more than 8,900 performances and counting. Inspired by the 1995 novel written by Gregory Maguire, the production opened on Broadway in 2003 with music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz and a book by Winnie Holzman. Its enduring popularity inspired the two-part film adaptation in 2024 and 2025: Wicked and Wicked: For Good.

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