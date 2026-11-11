INTERSTELLAR LIVE to Make New York City Premiere at David H. Koch Theater

After sold-out performances across Europe and five-star reviews at London's Royal Albert Hall, Interstellar Live comes to New York City for the first time. Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning epic plays in full on a giant screen, the complete film and every scene, while a 65-piece orchestra performs Hans Zimmer's complete score live beneath it. CAMI Music presents five performances at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center, Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20, 2027. Tickets go on sale Thursday, November 12 at noon ET at https://www.davidhkochtheater.com/tickets-and-events/interstellar-live.

Audiences will hear the full score in sync with every frame of the film, from the launch to the towering waves of the water planet. The organ is at the heart of Zimmer's Academy Award and BAFTA nominated score. Roger Sayer, who was personally selected by Zimmer to record the organ elements of the original soundtrack, performs it live alongside the orchestra. Zimmer has cited the Interstellar score as the best work of his career.

Interstellar Live tours internationally, with 2027 dates in Australia, North America and across Europe, including performances in prestigious venues such as the Sydney Opera House, The O2 in London and the Philhamonie in Paris. BroadwayWorld previously reported on the London engagement at The O2 on 23 May 2027.

Interstellar was named one of the top ten movies of the year by Rolling Stone, Esquire, Kermode and Mayo and more, and received five Academy Award nominations including Best Visual Effects, Best Production Design, Best Sound Mixing, Best Sound Editing and Best Original Score.

Academy Award-winner Matthew McConaughey stars as ex-pilot-turned-farmer Cooper, who leaves his family and a foundering Earth behind to lead an expedition beyond our galaxy to discover whether mankind has a future among the stars. The film also stars Anne Hathaway, Sir Michael Caine, Jessica Chastain and Casey Affleck.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Production: Interstellar Live

Venue: David H. Koch Theater, Lincoln Center

Dates: Thursday, June 17 through Sunday, June 20, 2027 (five performances)

Thursday, June 17: 8 pm

Friday, June 18: 8 pm

Saturday, June 19: 2 pm and 8 pm

Sunday, June 20: 2 pm

Running time: 3 hours and 10 minutes, including intermission

Tickets: On sale Thursday, November 12, 2026 at noon ET. $81 to $162, including fees. https://www.davidhkochtheater.com/tickets-and-events/interstellar-live.

Presented by: CAMI Music

ABOUT INTERSTELLAR LIVE

Interstellar Live sees Christopher Nolan's Oscar-winning sci-fi epic back on the big screen, with Hans Zimmer's revelatory score performed live by a 65-piece orchestra and acclaimed organist Roger Sayer.

'Interstellar – Live' is presented by CAMI Music and produced by Cutting Edge Group Presents in partnership with City Light Concerts.

For more information, visit interstellar-live.com. Follow @interstellarliveofficial on Instagram.

ABOUT CAMI MUSIC

Merging the worlds of live event production and artist management, Columbia Artists Music LLC (CAMI Music) has swiftly become an international leader in the performing arts. CAMI Music specializes in the general management and touring of prominent musicians and performing artists, as well as providing production and consultation services for large-scale events and festivals worldwide. Recognizing the global stature of the performing arts, CAMI Music has allied many of its Artists and Events with distinguished global brands through endorsement and sponsorship opportunities.

Established in 2004 by Ronald A. Wilford, Founder, and CEO of Columbia Artists Management, and Jean-Jacques Cesbron, then EVP of Columbia Artists Management, CAMI Music is an independently owned and operated management company.

Interstellar © 2026 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. and Paramount Pictures Corporation. All rights reserved.

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