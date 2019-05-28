INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - May 28th - ALADDIN Tops Growth With Release of Film Adaptation Worldwide

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Aladdin (7.02%), Hadestown (6.05%), Oklahoma! (4.02%), Beetlejuice (3.28%) and Tootsie The Musical (3.06%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Hillary and Clinton (8.09%), Frankie and Johnny (7.01%), What The Constitution Means to Me (4.45%), Network (3.16%) and Burn This (2.69%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2.87%), Jagged Little Pill (1.53%), The Music Man (1.06%), Moulin Rouge (0.36%) and .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Hamilton (+1,928), Dear Evan Hansen (+1,885), Come From Away (+789), Aladdin (+672) and Beetlejuice (+659).

The shows with the least growth were Cursed Child (-558), The Phantom of the Opera (-296), Book of Mormon (-295), 2nd Stage (5) and Burn This (5).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (+14,498), The Cher Show (+3,860), The Music Man (+2,749), King Kong (+1,757) and Come From Away (+1,230).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Wicked (-13,741), The Lion King (-10,330), Hadestown (-4,880), Ain't Too Proud (-2,085) and Book of Mormon(-1,734).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,186), Mean Girls (+829), King Kong (+748), Ain't Too Proud (+715) and Wicked (+666).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+2,192), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,131), Hadestown (+616), Aladdin (+458) and Be More Chill (+368).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-31), Manhattan Theatre Club (2), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2), The Music Man (4) and King Lear (10).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Aladdin (+45,813), Dear Evan Hansen (+4,738), Hadestown (+3,908), Hamilton (+2,928) and Beetlejuice (+1,604).

The shows with the least growth were The Music Man (-6), King Lear (12), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (23), Beautiful (24) and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (36).











