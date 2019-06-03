INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 3rd - HADESTOWN & FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Top Growth!

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Hadestown (6.39%), Aladdin (6.22%), Beetlejuice (4.63%), Oklahoma! (3.92%) and Tootsie The Musical (3.53%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Frankie and Johnny (8.42%), What The Constitution Means to Me (3.78%), Hillary and Clinton (3.38%), Burn This(1.65%) and King Lear (1.53%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (1.86%), Jagged Little Pill (0.85%), Moulin Rouge (0.56%), The Music Man(0.34%) and .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were Frozen (+2,998), Beetlejuice (+1,362), Cursed Child (+1,338), Hadestown (+962) and Dear Evan Hansen (+908).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-218), The Phantom of the Opera (-185), Burn This (7), Frankie and Johnny (7) and 2nd Stage (7).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Frozen (+92,610), The Lion King (+21,541), Aladdin (+12,752), Hadestown(+7,014) and Dear Evan Hansen (+5,857).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Hamilton (-16,052), The Cher Show (-2,625), The Music Man (-1,957), To Kill A Mockingbird (-1,341) and Come From Away (-1,008).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,026), Mean Girls (+827), Wicked (+747), Frozen (+731) and Cursed Child (+649).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Hamilton (+1,343), Hadestown (+910), Frozen (+869), Dear Evan Hansen (+778) and The Lion King (+424).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-94), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (1), King Lear (3), Manhattan Theatre Club (5) and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (7).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were Aladdin (+43,769), Hadestown (+3,719), Dear Evan Hansen (+2,304), Hamilton (+2,038) and Beetlejuice(+1,991).

The shows with the least growth were The Music Man (-1), Hillary and Clinton (4), Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (15), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (17) and King Lear (25).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - Hadestown

Top Play - Frankie and Johnny











