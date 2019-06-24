INDUSTRY: Social Insight Report - June 24th - BEETLEJUICE and FRANKIE AND JOHNNY Top Growth

With most ticket sales, purchasing decisions, and fan experiences happening online, a Broadway show's digital presence is more important than ever. In this feature, each week I'll analyze our exclusive Broadway Social Media data, highlighting the top growing plays, musicals, and upcoming productions.

Total Growth

Measures the total percentage increase in likes and follows over Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram over the previous seven days.

The top growing current Broadway musicals were Beetlejuice (7.20%), Pretty Woman (6.64%), Hadestown (6.49%), Oklahoma! (4.55%) and The Prom (3.13%).

The top growing current Broadway plays were Frankie and Johnny (15.37%), What The Constitution Means to Me (9.21%), King Lear (5.87%), Burn This (2.12%) and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (1.12%).

The top growing upcoming Broadway productions were Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (2.99%), Moulin Rouge (2.57%), Jagged Little Pill (0.45%), The Music Man(0.21%) and .

Likes

The top growing shows this week on Facebook were The Lion King (+5,630), Cursed Child (+3,756), Pretty Woman (+3,257), Wicked (+1,709) and Beetlejuice (+1,033).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-187), The Phantom of the Opera (-133), Hillary and Clinton (2), Frankie and Johnny (6) and My Fair Lady (9).

Talking About

The Broadway shows which had the most growth being talked about on Facebook were Pretty Woman (+22,554), Waitress (+7,810), ï»¿Aladdin (+4,369), The Phantom of the Opera (+3,974) and Be More Chill (+1,680).

The Broadway shows which are down most being talked about on Facebook were Moulin Rouge (-9,758), Beetlejuice (-8,948), Jagged Little Pill (-8,292), The Cher Show(-5,607) and To Kill A Mockingbird (-3,005).

Check Ins Growth

The Broadway shows up in check ins for last week were Beetlejuice (+1,184), King Lear (+1,100), Frozen (+751), King Kong (+723) and Mean Girls (+715).

The top growing shows this week on Twitter were Beetlejuice (+1,061), Hadestown (+961), Moulin Rouge (+625), Hamilton (+623) and Waitress (+512).

The shows with the least growth were Book of Mormon (-157), Beautiful (-10), King Lear (-4), Hillary and Clinton (-3) and Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (+2).

The top growing shows this week on Instagram were ï»¿Aladdin (+8,074), Hadestown (+6,196), Beetlejuice (+5,009), Waitress (+2,990) and Wicked (+2,490).

The shows with the least growth were King Lear (-11), Gary: A Sequel to Titus Andronicus (-1), The Music Man (+15), Hillary and Clinton (+17) and Tina: The Tina Turner Musical (+28).

In this section each week we'll visualize the last 50 tweets from the top growing play and musical, with more frequently repeated terms being largest and least used terms being smallest.

Top Musical - BEETLEJUICE

Top Play - FRANKIE AND JOHNNY











