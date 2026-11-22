Earlier this week, BroadwayWorld's Next On Stage, Broadway's biggest national competition for high school and college students, returned to reveal the Top 15 performers in both age groups. The Top 15 includes...

High School: King Bell, Reese Benton, Benji Fox, Trenton Breneman, Brock Duncan, Jacob Fisch, Connor Green, London Hartmann, Zhymeire Holliday, Sammy Houghtailing, Madeline Lee, Lindi May Morrison, Isadora Salekfard, Carolina Sanchez, Nicolas Sanchez, and Olivia Rae Scherer.

College: Ralphael Agee, Isabel Asher, Joaquin Barton, Carrington Black, Derek Bedell, Julian DiNapoli, Lynley Cox, Evan Thomas Gray, Ashley Lauren Ha, Mia Kadar, Hannah Miller, Jack David Mullen, Bella Noor Aboulhosn, Ogechi Nwachukwu, Eden Singletary, and Amalie Strongin.

While we wait to see who makes the Top 10 on Friday, December 4, catch up on the Top 15 episodes!

High School:

College:

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