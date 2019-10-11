How to Get Broadway Tickets for Under $50

Looking for Broadway tickets for cheap? TodayTix has got your fix. Check out not one, not two, not three... but thirteen different Broadway shows that you can get tickets to for under $50.

Brian Cox in "The Great Society" on Broadway. (Photographed by Evan Zimmerman for Murphy Made)

If you've been bingeing "Succession" like us, get ready to see Logan Roy...err Brian Cox...in real life. Cox stars as Lyndon B. Johnson in Robert Schenkkan's followup to his hit play, "All the Way." Get tix from $49.

"The Sound Inside" is an unforgettable night at the theater. Mary-Louise Parker stars as a terminally ill creative writing professor who forms a potentially life-altering relationship with one of her young students. Get tix from $49, or unlock $35 Rush tickets.

Broadway musicals are almost never in the $50 price range, and this new, inventive, buzzed-about revival won't have these prices for long. See director Ivo van Hove's take on the beloved classic for only $39. Get tix now.

Want to see one of the most talked-about shows of the fall for only $39? Jeremy O. Harris's play is breaking boundaries on Broadway, and you have to see it to believe it. Get tix now.

Tom Hiddleston takes a break from Marvel Studios to tackle Broadway in this revival of Harold Pinter's non-linear play about a romantic affair. Explore love and longing in this classic play reinvented by director Jamie Lloyd. Get tix from $49.

Derren Brown: Secret

We're going to let you in on a little secret: You could end up making money on this deal. No spoiling how - master mentalist Derren Brown wouldn't want that - but all we can say is you'll get your mind blown (and potentially some cash back) on this once-in-a-lifetime experience. Get tix from $49.

Kristin Stokes, Chris McCarrell, and Jorrel Javier in "The Lightning Thief- The Percy Jackson Musical" on Broadway. (Photographed by Jeremy Daniel)

Greek mythology gets musical in this new show based on the Percy Jackson series. This show is a definite crowd-pleaser with a catchy score, and you won't find a better deal than $39 tix. Get tix now.

This might be your last chance to see "Waitress" on Broadway so there is no time to wait. The heartfelt musical with an amazing score by Sara Bareilles officially closes on Jan. 5, 2010 so get your tix from $48 now.

Come on babe, why don't we paint the town? There's a reason "Chicago" is one of the longest-running shows on Broadway, but you won't find $50 tickets very often. So why not get tix and enjoy all that jazz?

Marisa Tomei in rehearsal for "The Rose Tattoo" on Broadway. (Photographed by Daniel Rader)

This lesser-known Tennessee Williams play is getting a big revival at Roundabout Theatre Company with Oscar winner Marisa Tomei. You won't want to miss this electrifying play, and you can unlock Rush tickets for $35.

Eileen Atkins and Jonathan Price in "In the Height of the Storm" on Broadway

Theater titans Jonathan Pryce and Eileen Atkins explore the depths of love and relationships in this beautifully moving play by Florian Zeller. Unlock Rush tickets for $35.

Ready to totally LOL at a play? This is the show for you. Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Tracy Letts is back on Broadway with this comedy about a midlife crisis. Unlock $35 Rush tickets now.

This two-part epic comes to Broadway with a slew of Oliviers from the West End. Matthew Lopez's play explores three generations of gay men in New York, and you can get tix to Part 1 and Part 2 for $49 each.

