How CURSED CHILD Will Stay Open Amid Social Distancing in San Francisco: Smaller Audiences

San Francisco enacted a city-wide ban of gatherings to curb the spread of Coronavirus, but one magical play will keep its doors open.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced that the production will continue with performances as scheduled, with each performance capped at an audience of 1000.

The Curran, where the production is running, has a capacity of 1667.

Audiences for performances where tickets sold is above the new capacity are being called and asked to voluntarily change their tickets. Likely the theatre has no problem finding patrons who are willing to see the show at a later date with all the uncertainty.

"The health and safety of our patrons, cast, crew, and staff is top priority so we are monitoring the situation closely and following all government advice. We have also implemented a number of precautionary measures at the venue, including installing additional soap and alcohol-based hand gel throughout our venue and increasing the frequency of our deep cleaning..." said the Curran in a statement.

The order banning gatherings is currently set to be in place through March 26th.

Will the production's efforts to reduce capacity be an effective form of social distancing? Only time will tell. Both Hamilton and The Last Ship have cancelled performances through the 26th.





