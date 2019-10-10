House Manager, Music Director, Technical Director Positions, More in this Week's BroadwayWorld Classifieds, 10/10

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/10/2019. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs: Teaching Artists: Director/Choreographer & Music Director

TADA!'s Mission and History: TADA! inspires young people from different backgrounds to be creative, learn and think differently through high quality musical theater productions and educational programs. TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training & youth development program for the Resident Youth Ensemble (ages 8-18); musical theater cl... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Costume Shop Manager

The Colorado Shakespeare Festival, a professional theatre company in residence at the University of Colorado Boulder, seeks a highly organized and experienced individual to serve as Costume Shop Manager. This is a part-time position December through April, which becomes full-time and on-site in Boulder May through August. Applications are being accepted now through October 31, 2019. Offsite (part time) : December 1, 2019 - May 11, 2019 Onsite (full time): May 12, 2020 - August 16, 2020 Un... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Marketing Assistant

MPAC seeks a versatile candidate to support its busy Marketing Department as a full-time Marketing Assistant. Overall Summary: The Marketing Assistant plays a vital role as a member of the marketing team. This is a great opportunity for someone with 1-2 years' experience who can work as a team player as well as take on responsibility independently. The ideal candidate will have strong communication and organizational skills, enthusiasm and willingness to learn, and a passion for arts administ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Communications Manager, Joe's Pub

Communications Manager, Joe's Pub The Public Theater is looking for a full time Communications Manager to work in Joe's Pub. The Communications Manager will strategize and execute publicity for 700+ annual performances, artistic programs, institutional efforts, and offsite events. Responsibilities: - Lead and execute publicity strategy for the venue, performances, and related programs and initiatives. - Write and distribute press releases to local, mainstream, niche, and national outle... (more)

Part Time Jobs: PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES

PART TIME OPPORTUNITIES AUDITION FOR YOUR DREAM JOB AT Nickelodeon Universe AMERICAN DREAM Calling All High-Energy, Outgoing Performers Ages 16+ For Part-Time Opportunities! Show Off Your Personality And Prove You Have What It Takes to Bring Characters to Life And Join Team Nick in Slime Time Live! THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10 10 AM - 2 PM Meadowlands YMCA 390 Murray Hill Parkway, East Rutherford, NJ CHARACTER PERFORMANCE AUDITIONS BEGIN AT 10 AM TEAM NICK PERFORMANCE AU... (more)

Full Time Jobs: General Manager

Summary Statement: Bay Street Theater (BST) in Sag Harbor, NY seeks a General Manager. This full-time salaried position is a high level leadership position who works closely with the Executive Director and Artistic Director in managing, steering and shaping the company in a time of exciting growth. The General Manager is responsible for contracts, bookings, financials, HR and facilities oversight and oversees multiple departments within the organization. This position requires an energetic... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Part-Time SAT Instructor

A-List Education is a boutique educational services provider specializing in test preparation and advising programs for college-bound students. We proudly partner with several schools and nonprofit organizations in the NYC metro area to provide test preparation classes to students that may not otherwise have access. We are currently seeking part-time teachers to deliver high quality SAT instruction on-site at our various partner schools and nonprofit organizations located throughout Brooklyn, Q... (more)

Full Time Jobs: GRAPHIC & DIGITAL MEDIA MANAGER

The Graphic & Digital Media Manager will organize and coordinate all digital & in-house marketing needs in order to ensure organizational exposure, advocacy, and brand consistency, as well as designing both print and digital marketing collateral that conveys the excitement of Bay Street's programming using well established branding guidelines. The Graphic & Digital Media Manager is responsible for planning, implementing, and reporting on all of the theater's digital marketing and in-house media... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Production Manager

About You: 5-7 years of industry experience (event agency experience a plus) Audio visual, production, and/or technical theater background preferred Driven, motivated and comfortable with being a leader Strong & confident communication skills - both written and oral Comfortable working in a team environment, both taking and giving direction Ability to successfully multi-task, and take full ownership of assigned projects Hard working, and recognize this business does not have set hours ... (more)

: Actors needed in the Quad Cities for Halloween Murder Mystery dinner

We're casting actors for a Murder Mystery dinner that takes place on Halloween in Rock Island, IL. Roles are available for men and women ranging in age from 20s to 60s. Our Murder Mysteries are loosely scripted. Actors must be comfortable with immersive environments and have the ability to situationally improvise and to remember important plot points. Our events are fun and family-friendly. There are no formal auditions or rehearsals. We will, however, do a walk through of what will happe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Artistic Director

The Artistic Director of Hickory Community Theatre is responsible for advancing the Theatre's mission, implementing the artistic vision and upholding our values, working in partnership with the Managing Director. The Artistic Director will provide leadership and propose transformative strategies that will help advance the Theatre's mission, implement the artistic vision, uphold our values and, working together with the Managing Director, create a sustainable operating model for the future. The ... (more)

Temp Jobs: Master Carpenter

PICT Classic Theatre (Pittsburgh, PA) is seeking a local Master Carpenter for our upcoming production of The Woman in Black (November 9-23). Working closely with our Technical Director, the Master Carpenter will be responsible for set construction, load-in, and strike of staging and scenery at our performance space at WQED. Load-in: October 27-28. Strike: November 25-26. Interested parties may submit a cover letter and resume to Patrick McCall, Production Manager (pmccall@picttheatre.o... (more)

Temp Jobs: Digital Engagement Assistant

The Public Theater is looking for a temporary Digital Engagement Assistant to work alongside the Marketing and Communications Team. Reporting to the Communications Associate, the Digital Engagement Assistant will provide support for The Public's social media channels and assist in the execution of The Public's overall Digital Strategy. The Public is a cultural institution dedicated to upholding principles of diversity, equity, and inclusion. The ideal candidate must be willing to investigate h... (more)

Internships: Spring Semester Internship

Telsey + Company's NY office takes internship applications for three intern sessions throughout the year. Our interns work directly with casting directors, associates, and assistants on a variety of Broadway, Off-Broadway, television, film, and commercial projects. They are exposed to many aspects of the casting process including putting out audition appointments, helping to coordinate sessions, and assembling audition materials and sides packets, in addition to administrative tasks. Interns wil... (more)

Temp Jobs: Stage Manager

Ellenor Riley-Condit and Leigh Hendrix of The Syndicate are seeking two collaborators for November performances of Bluets, a solo piece based on the book by Maggie Nelson and first performed in 2018 at IRT Theatre in NYC and to be presented at Read/Write Library in Chicago. At the moment, Bluets is somewhere between a work-in-progress stage and it's final form. We are looking for collaborators with specific interests, but who also like to create on a team. The time commitment is flexible: we wo... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Staten Island Ambassador

AKA NYC/Staten Island Ambassador is hiring a New Group of dynamic, friendly professionals intended to represent Empire Outlets to the thousands of daily riders of the Staten Island ferry. As a Staten Island Ambassador, you will be the voice of Empire Outlets: you'll be fully knowledgeable on the ins and outs of the outlet mall and surrounding areas, its retail stores and upcoming activations, as well as technical information and information about New York City in general. You'll be part of ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Broadway Ambassador

Seeking Broadway Ambassadors for outdoor marketing promotions within Times Square, in addition to other locations throughout Manhattan, for the Fall/Winter season. These dedicated and energetic candidates should present themselves in a charismatic and engaging way, and be comfortable approaching potential customers. Shifts are available seven days a week, with an average of 4-6 hours per shift, and positions are open immediately. Specific dress code is required and work is primarily outdoors.... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Program Manager, Civic Programs

About The Shed: The Shed commissions original works of art, across all disciplines, for all audiences. From hip hop to classical music, painting and sculpture to literature, film to theater and dance, The Shed brings together leading and emerging artists and thinkers from all disciplines under one roof. The building-a remarkable movable structure designed by Diller Scofidio + Renfro in collaboration with Rockwell Group-physically transforms to support artists' most ambitious ideas. Committed... (more)

: 2 Days in May: 10-Minute Playwriting Festival

ArtisTree's Grange Theatre, South Pomfret, VT seeks 10-Minute & One Act Plays • Types of Plays: 10-Minute • Setting: Open, versatile. A complete set will not be built for any show. Sets will be suggested. Costumes should also be versatile. • Deadline for submission: February 1, 2020 • Notification of selection: March 15, 2020 • Performance Dates: May 15 & 16, 2020 How to submit: • Format: PDF only • Please name your PDF including your last name. • Send scripts to: Ash... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development Assistant, Leadership Giving

The Public is looking to hire a Development Assistant, Leadership Giving position in the Major Gifts-Leadership Giving team. The position will support high-level fundraising efforts to support the mission of The Public Theater. The Development Assistant, Leadership Giving will execute administrative functions including tracking deadlines and activity, maintaining database records and updating information, drafting donor communication as needed, and serving the Department's staffing needs for ... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Performing Arts Center Technical Director

Performing Arts Center Technical Director Ventura County Community College District Salary: $60,168.00 - $82,944.00 Annually Job Type: Classified Job Number: 2019-01401 Location: Districtwide (Ventura County CA), CA Department: Districtwide Closing: 11/3/2019 11:59 PM Pacific Description This recruitment is being conducted to establish a list of eligible candidates that will be used to fill district-wide, current and upcoming, temporary and regular vacancies for the dur... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Development, Communications, and Management Assistant

THE 52ND STREET PROJECT SEEKS: Development, Communications & Management Assistant The 52nd Street Project, a global leader in young people's theater and community-based arts programs, seeks a motivated and meticulous Development, Communications & Management Assistant that reports to the Executive Director, Director of Institutional Advancement, and Development Director. The ideal candidate is a self-starter, a strong communicator with excellent writing and organizational skills, and has a... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Associate Director, Institutional Partnerships

The Public Theater is seeking a savvy, outgoing member to join the Director of Institutional Partnerships in cultivating, building, and maintaining high quality relationships and innovative partnerships. The Public Theater continues to create the canon of American theater by providing a wide breadth of programming to audiences in partnership with pillars of arts and culture philanthropy like the Ford Foundation, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the Jerome L. Greene Foundation, and with corp... (more)

Temp Jobs: Non-Equity Stage Manager needed For Jacob Marley's Christmas Carol

"Marley was dead, to begin with..."-and what happens to Ebenezer Scrooge's mean, sour, pruney old business partner after that? Chained and shackled, Marley is condemned to a hellish eternity. He's even given his own private tormentor: a malicious little hell-sprite who thoroughly enjoys his work. Desperate, Marley accepts his one chance to free himself: To escape his own chains, he must first redeem Scrooge. So begins a journey of laughter and terror, redemption and renewal, during which Scroog... (more)





