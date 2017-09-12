Hottest Articles on BWW 9/5/2017 - 9/12/2017
1)
Broadway Composer-Lyricist Michael Friedman Dies at 41
by BWW News Desk - September 09, 2017
We're sad to report tonight that Obie Award-winning BLOODY BLOODY ANDREW JACKSON composer and lyricist Michael Friedman has died at 41 due to AIDS/HIV related complications. (more...)
2)
Kristin Chenoweth, Bernadette Peters & More Set for THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL on CBS
by TV News Desk - September 07, 2017
CBS will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Carol Burnett's classic, award-winning comedy series with THE CAROL BURNETT 50TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL, a new two-hour star-studded event featuring Burnett, original cast members and special guests, on Sunday, Dec. 3 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 9/8 - FOLLIES, GYPSY, GHOST, and More!
by BWW Special - September 08, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature FOLLIES, GYPSY, GHOST, and More! (more...)
4)
Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Updating Cancellations and More Live!
by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017
Hurricane Irma is headed for Florida, and BroadwayWorld will be staying on top of any cancellations and more, updating live as the Category 5 storm rolls into the region. (more...)
5)
Hello, Bernie! Bernadette Peters & Victor Garber to Take Over in HELLO, DOLLY!
by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017
Someone new is getting ready to put on her Sunday clothes... and that someone is Bernadette Peters! (more...)
6)
VIDEO: Harvey Victims Perform 'One Day More' After a Barricade Appears in the Aftermath
by Stage Tube - September 08, 2017
Sarah Hames, one of the many residents of Texas who was affected by Hurricane Harvey, had a literal barricade in her ditch following the aftermath of the storm. So, naturally, she got some friends together and performed 'One Day More' from Le Mis. (more...)
7)
Confirmed: Bernadette Peters Will Be Broadway's Next 'Dolly'
by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017
Producer Scott Rudin announced today that the legendary two-time Tony Award-winning Bernadette Peters, capping a 60-years-long career of triumph after triumph as 'the most accomplished musical comedy star of her generation' (The Washington Post), will take on the title role in the most successful and beloved Broadway production of the year: Hello, Dolly! (more...)
8)
Anybody Have a Map? DEAR EVAN HANSEN Tour to Stop in Denver, Chicago, L.A. and More
by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017
Producer Stacey Mindich has announced that the first national touring production of this year's Best Musical Tony Award-winner Dear Evan Hansen will launch in October 2018 at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. (more...)
9)
BWW TV: Phillipa Soo Tries to Grab the Spotlight in HAMILTON Audition for TURNING THE TABLES!
by Turning the Tables - September 05, 2017
In this new episode, watch as original Eliza Hamilton, Phillipa Soo is seen for the role that earned her a Tony nomination! (more...)
10)
HAIRSPRAY LIVE! Wins Three Emmy Awards; Derek McLane Wins 2nd Emmy
by Caryn Robbins - September 09, 2017
It was announced at tonight's CREATIVE EMMY AWARDS that NBC's HAIRSPRAY LIVE! was the winner of three Emmy Awards (more...)
11)
Kenneth Mosley, Trenyce, Matt Manuel and Justin Reynolds to Lead MOTOWN THE MUSICAL National Tour; Cast Complete!
by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017
Work Light Productions has announced the complete cast for the National Tour of MOTOWN THE MUSICAL. (more...)
12)
FIRST LISTEN: Lin-Manuel Miranda Sings Classic Theme Song for MAGIC SCHOOL BUS Reboot on Netflix
by TV News Desk - September 05, 2017
Bus, do your stuff! It's time to get back on board as THE MAGIC SCHOOL BUS RIDES AGAIN premieres exclusively on Netflix on September 29, 2017. (more...)
13)
Broadway's Constantine Maroulis to Play 'Che' in EVITA at North Shore Music Theatre
by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017
Bill Hanney's award winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) will present Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's legendary musical, EVITA. This environmental production, created solely for our unique theatre in-the-round, can be seen only at North Shore Music Theatre beginning on Tuesday, September 26 and play thru Sunday, October 8. The cast of EVITA will be led by Briana Carlson-Goodman as Eva and Constantine Maroulis as Che. (more...)
14)
Adrianna Hicks, Carla R. Stewart and Carrie Compere to Lead THE COLOR PURPLE on Tour; Cast, Dates Set!
by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017
Producers announced today the first North American tour and full casting of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Performances will begin October 7, 2017 in Schenectady, New York at Proctors and the tour will have its official opening October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. Check out a complete tour route for the 2017-18 season below! (more...)
15)
HAMILTON's Jordan Fisher to Compete on DANCING WITH THE STARS; Full Cast Revealed!
by Caryn Robbins - September 06, 2017
The exciting new cast of the 25th season of DANCING WITH THE STARS was revealed live today on ABC's GOOD MORNING AMERICA. The competition kicks off Monday, September 18th at 8pm/ET on ABC. (more...)
16)
Confirmed! Victor Garber Will Star with Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY!
by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2017
Producer Scott Rudin announced today that four-time Tony Award® nominee and six-time Emmy Award® nominee Victor Garber will return to Broadway in the role of Horace Vandergelder, opposite Bernadette Peters, in the hottest production of the year: Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's beloved musical Hello, Dolly!. (more...)
17)
So Fetch! MEAN GIRLS Sets Opening Date and Theater on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - September 06, 2017
Mean Girls, the new musical produced by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson and Paramount Pictures based on the hit film, will open on Broadway this Spring at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street). (more...)
18)
Saturday AM Update: Hurricane Irma Weather Watch - Cancellations and More Live!
by BWW News Desk - September 08, 2017
Hurricane Irma is headed for Florida, and BroadwayWorld will be staying on top of any cancellations and more, updating live as the Category 4 storm rolls into the region. (more...)
19)
Michael Crawford to Help Celebrities Master Musical Talents on ITV This Christmas
by BWW News Desk - September 08, 2017
West End legend Michael Crawford will guide seven well known celebrities through an all singing, all dancing musical theatre extravaganza, coming to ITV this Christmas. (more...)
20)
Barbra Streisand & More Set for HAND IN HAND Telethon for Hurricane Harvey Relief, 9/12
by BWW News Desk - September 05, 2017
Houston native rapper Bun B has teamed up with SB Projects founder Scooter Braun to present HAND IN HAND: A BENEFIT FOR HURRICANE HARVEY RELIEF telethon to aid those affected by Hurricane Harvey. (more...)