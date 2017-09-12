Hottest Articles on BWW 9/5/2017 - 9/12/2017

by BWW News Desk - September 07, 2017

Producers announced today the first North American tour and full casting of the Tony Award-winning Broadway revival of THE COLOR PURPLE. Performances will begin October 7, 2017 in Schenectady, New York at Proctors and the tour will have its official opening October 17, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland at The Hippodrome Theatre. The tour will visit more than 30 cities in its first year on tour. Check out a complete tour route for the 2017-18 season below! (more...)