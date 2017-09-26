Hottest Articles on BWW 9/19/2017 - 9/26/2017
1)
FOX Announces Air Date for Live Musical Production of RENT
by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2017
The live musical production of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-, Grammy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT will air Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. (more...)
2)
JERSEY BOYS Songwriter Judy Parker Gaudio Dies at Age 79
by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017
The entertainment industry mourns the death of songwriter and actress Judy Parker Gaudio, (age 79). Gaudio, the writer of Billboard chart-topping songs and Broadway hits, passed away peacefully from respiratory complications on Thursday, her husband Bob Gaudio confirmed. (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 9/22 - HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, GYPSY, RENT, and More!
by BWW Special - September 22, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature HOLLER IF YA HEAR ME, GYPSY, RENT, and More! (more...)
4)
LaChanze, Ariana DeBose and Storm Lever to Take on Title Role in New Donna Summer Musical
by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2017
La Jolla Playhouse announces the cast and creative team for its world-premiere production of SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical. (more...)
5)
Andrew Keenan-Bolger is Engaged!
by BWW News Desk - September 23, 2017
Broadway favorite Andrew Keenan-Bolger announced some big news via Instagram today: he's engaged! Best wishes to Andrew and his fianc Scott Bixby! (more...)
6)
John Stamos, Weird Al to Star in WILLY WONKA AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY: IN CONCERT
by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017
John Stamos will join forces with Weird Al Yankovic in a live-in-concert production of the Warner Bros' film, Broadway adaptation, and Roald Dahl classic novel CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY. T (more...)
7)
Ladies Will Be Lunching in London! Patti LuPone & Rosalie Craig to Lead COMPANY in the West End
by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017
Ladies will be lunching in London soon... The Daily Mail's Baz Bamigboye reports that WAR PAINT's Patti LuPone will star as 'Joanne' in COMPANY when it hits the West End next autumn. (more...)
8)
Photo Flash: Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr Tie the Knot
by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2017
BroadwayWorld extends a huge congratulations to Idina Menzel and Aaron Lohr, who got married over the weekend. Scroll down to look at the beautiful photos Menzel shared today on Twitter! (more...)
9)
Official: Track List Announced for SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording; Download Tomorrow!
by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017
It's official! The cast recording of the recent, highly acclaimed, sold-out Broadway revival of Sunday in the Park with George, starring Jake Gyllenhaal in his Broadway debut and Tony-wining actress Annaleigh Ashford, is set for digital download and streaming release September 22 via the Arts Music division at Warner Music Group, with the CD version to be released in November. (more...)
10)
Tony Winner Matthew Broderick to Star in FOX Live Musical Event A CHRISTMAS STORY
by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017
BWW has learned that two-time Tony Award winner Matthew Broderick ( How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying, The Producers, Manchester by the Sea ) will star as the narrator in FOX's live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!, airing Sunday, Dec. 17 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. (more...)
11)
A New Life: Will Broadway's GREAT COMET Soar Over London's West End?
by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017
Now that Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 has played its final performance on Broadway, plans for other productions could be in the works for the gleaming musical spectacle. (more...)
12)
Industry Editor Exclusive: The Rise and Fall of Cirque du Soleil on Broadway
by Cara Joy David, Industry Editor - September 20, 2017
The early success of Disney on Broadway led other successful entertainment companies to believe that conquering the Great White Way possibly was not that hard. But, as Warner Bros' first foray into the lead producing game, LESTAT, proved, it's not as easy as opening and tossing some money at marketing. And now, after a sole Broadway show, PARAMOUR, Cirque du Soleil has essentially shuttered its theatrical division, Cirque du Soleil Theatrical. A spokesperson for Cirque confirmed that former head Scott Zeiger is no longer with the company. (more...)
13)
WICKED UK & Ireland Tour Announces Full Cast!
by BWW News Desk - September 26, 2017
WICKED, the West End and Broadway musical phenomenon that tells the incredible untold story of the Witches of Oz, is delighted to announce that Amy Ross (Elphaba), Helen Woolf (Glinda), Steven Pinder (The Wizard and Doctor Dillamond), Kim Ismay (Madame Morrible), Emily Shaw (Nessarose), Iddon Jones (Boq) and Nikki Bentley (Standby for Elphaba) will join the previously announced Aaron Sidwell (Fiyero) to lead the cast of the forthcoming return engagement of the spectacular, critically acclaimed and multi record-breaking UK & Ireland Tour in 2018. (more...)
14)
A Toast to the Groom! To the Bride! Phillipa Soo Weds Steven Pasquale
by BWW News Desk - September 25, 2017
Jesse Tyler Ferguson took to Instagram to share the joyous news that Broadway stars Phillipa Soo and Steven Pasquale were married last night, September 24th. The couple became engaged last February. (more...)
15)
Playmakers Rep's Vivienne Benesch Receives SDCF's 2017 Zelda Fichandler Award
by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2017
Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) announces that Vivienne Benesch, of Playmakers Repertory Theater (Chapel Hill, NC), is the recipient of the 2017 Zelda Fichandler Award. (more...)
16)
Marian Seldes Documentary Comes Under Fire for 'Abuse' of the Late Actress
by BWW News Desk - September 21, 2017
Tony-winner and premiere actress of the American stage Marian Seldes, passed away in 2014, but only now is a documentary short being released, which follows Seldes through her final chapters of life... and it's coming under fire. (more...)
17)
Danny Gardner and Ashley Spencer to Lead CRAZY FOR YOU at Signature Theatre this November
by BWW News Desk - September 22, 2017
Danny Gardner (Broadway's Dames at Sea) and Ashley Spencer (Broadway's Grease) are set to star in The Gershwins ' & Ken Ludwig's musical comedy Crazy For You at Signature Theatre. (more...)
18)
Theatre World Mourns The Passing Of Theatre Under The Stars And 5th Avenue Theatre Founder, Frank M. Young
by David Green - September 22, 2017
Frank M. Young, 77, the founder of Houston's Theatre Under The Stars, Seattle's 5th Avenue Musical Theatre Company, and the New York-based National Alliance for Musical Theatre, died Wednesday in Palm Springs, California. Young directed the activities of TUTS from its inception in 1968 until his retirement in 2006. For two years in a row he was named by the national Theatre Week magazine as one of the 100 most powerful people in American theatre. (more...)
19)
Laura Osnes, Robert Cuccioli & Josh Young Featured on New ANGELS Studio Cast Recording
by BWW News Desk - September 20, 2017
Just announced, the Broadway-aimed new musical ANGELS, produced by Marcus Cheong & Mark Kang, will release an original studio cast recording. (more...)
20)
BC/EFA Announces Special Auction for Opening Night Front Row Seats to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY
by BWW News Desk - September 19, 2017
Bruce Springsteen, Jujamcyn Theaters and Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS have joined forces to provide help for the most vulnerable among us. (more...)