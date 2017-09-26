Hottest Articles on BWW 9/19/2017 - 9/26/2017

18) Theatre World Mourns The Passing Of Theatre Under The Stars And 5th Avenue Theatre Founder, Frank M. Young

by David Green - September 22, 2017 Frank M. Young, 77, the founder of Houston's Theatre Under The Stars, Seattle's 5th Avenue Musical Theatre Company, and the New York-based National Alliance for Musical Theatre, died Wednesday in Palm Springs, California. Young directed the activities of TUTS from its inception in 1968 until his retirement in 2006. For two years in a row he was named by the national Theatre Week magazine as one of the 100 most powerful people in American theatre. (more...)