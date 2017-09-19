Hottest Articles on BWW 9/12/2017 - 9/19/2017

10) BWW Review: DERREN BROWN: UNDERGROUND, Playhouse Theatre

by Rona Kelly - September 13, 2017 Do you have a secret? Can you keep that secret? If you answered yes and are going to Derren Brown: Underground, think again. Derren Brown probably knows it already. The tricks may stay the same in this 'Best of' show, but with new audiences and new secrets, anything can happen. Although with Brown, only two things really can: what he wants to, and pure magic. (more...)