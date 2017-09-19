Hottest Articles on BWW 9/12/2017 - 9/19/2017
1)
It Takes A Woman: Bette Midler Finishes Performance Like A Boss Following a Fall in HELLO DOLLY!
by Alexa Criscitiello - September 14, 2017
It has been reported that tonight's performance of Hello Dolly! was stopped after the show's star, Tony Award winner, Bette Midler fell from a moving set piece during the show. (more...)
2)
PBS Announces Airdates for Broadway's FALSETTOS, INDECENT, HOLIDAY INN & More!
by TV News Desk - September 14, 2017
This fall, PBS brings viewers broadcast premieres of Broadway's best every Friday night, beginning October 20 with a GREAT PERFORMANCES special, SHE LOVES ME, starring Laura Benanti, Zachery Levi, Jane Krakowski and Gavin Creel. On October 27, LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER's FALSETTOS, set amidst the emerging AIDS crisis, takes an alternately comic and poignant look at a modern family. (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 9/15 - DREAMGIRLS, BOOK OF MORMON, And More!
by BWW Special - September 15, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Dreamgirls, The Odd Couple, The Book of Mormon, and more! (more...)
4)
Photo Flash: Sneak Peek at Carmen Cusack and Company in Rehearsal for BRIGHT STAR at the Ahmanson; Cast Complete!
by BWW News Desk - September 13, 2017
Rehearsals have begun and the full cast is set for 'Bright Star' at the Ahmanson Theatre. Presented by Center Theatre Group, the Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, with music, lyrics and story by Grammy, Emmy and Oscar winner Steve Martin and Grammy winner Edie Brickell, will be directed by Tony Award winner Walter Bobbie and choreographed by Josh Rhodes. It begins previews October 11, opens October 20 and runs through November 19, 2017. BroadwayWorld has a sneak peek at the company in rehearsal below! (more...)
5)
Photo Flash: Welcome to Arendelle! First Look at Broadway-Bound FROZEN in Denver!
by BWW News Desk - September 14, 2017
For the first time in forever, we've got a first look at Disney's Frozen's pre-Broadway engagement, playing through October 1, 2017 at the Buell Theatre in the Denver Center for the Performing Arts. (more...)
6)
Jake Gyllenhaal Announces SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Cast Recording Will Be Released End of September
by BWW News Desk - September 17, 2017
Jake Gyllenhaal spoke with CBS Sunday morning about his career including his celebrated run in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE. The actor revealed that the cast recording will be released at the end of this month. (more...)
7)
Review Roundup: What Did The Critics Think of Broadway-Bound FROZEN in Denver? Updating LIVE!
by Review Roundups - September 15, 2017
Disney's Frozen's pre-Broadway engagement had is opening night in Denver tonight, and is now playing through October 1, 2017 at the Buell Theatre. (more...)
8)
Dule Hill, Daniel J. Watts to Star in LIGHTS OUT: NAT 'KING' COLE World Premiere at People's Light
by BWW News Desk - September 14, 2017
Fear the Walking Dead star and Philadelphia native Colman Domingo partners with nationally-acclaimed theatre-maker Patricia McGregor to co-author Lights Out: Nat 'King' Cole, a surprising and unsettling exploration of race and the American Dream. McGregor will also direct. (more...)
9)
Queen Bey'way: Beyonce Makes Dreams Come True at DEAR EVAN HANSEN
by Alexa Criscitiello - September 14, 2017
Tonight the cast and crew of Dear Evan Hansen got the treat of all treats when Queen Bey herself showed up at the Music Box to take in the Tony Award winning musical. (more...)
10)
BWW Review: DERREN BROWN: UNDERGROUND, Playhouse Theatre
by Rona Kelly - September 13, 2017
Do you have a secret? Can you keep that secret? If you answered yes and are going to Derren Brown: Underground, think again. Derren Brown probably knows it already. The tricks may stay the same in this 'Best of' show, but with new audiences and new secrets, anything can happen. Although with Brown, only two things really can: what he wants to, and pure magic. (more...)
11)
Breaking: Betsy Wolfe Departs CAROUSEL Revival
by BWW News Desk - September 18, 2017
Scott Rudin said, We wish Betsy well and are enormously disappointed she won't be able to join the company at the Imperial. (more...)
12)
Santino Fontana, Norm Lewis, Beth Malone, Laura Osnes and More to Lead BERNSTEIN ON BROADWAY at the Kennedy Center
by BWW News Desk - September 12, 2017
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the year-long international centennial celebration of Leonard Bernstein with the opening weekend of Leonard Bernstein at 100. (more...)
13)
Broadway Loses Another Great with the Death of Shirley Callaway
by BWW News Desk - September 16, 2017
Today the Broadway world mourns the passing of another artist who made remarkable contributions to the world of performance. (more...)
14)
VIDEO: Watch Jackie Hoffman's Hilarious Reaction to Losing EMMY to Laura Dern
by Caryn Robbins - September 18, 2017
When Laura Dern's name was announced as the winner of the trophy on the live broadcast, the camera came close up to Hoffman's face, and the actress was visibly seen shouting, Dammit! Hoffman then quickly took to Twitter, jokingly attacking Dern and using the hashtag sore loser. (more...)
15)
Tina Turner Musical TINA to Open in West End April 2018 at Aldwych Theatre
by BWW News Desk - September 15, 2017
Today, 15 September 2017, Stage Entertainment are pleased to confirm that TINA, a new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, will open at the Aldwych Theatre in April 2018. Performances will begin on 21 March 2018 with press night on 17 April 2018. TINA is initially booking to 16 June 2018. (more...)
16)
VIDEO: Christopher Jackson Performs During EMMY 'In Memoriam' Segment
by TV News Desk - September 17, 2017
HAMILTON star and Tony nominee Christopher Jackson performed 'I'll Be Loving You Always' during the 'In Memoriam' segment of the Primetime Emmy Awards. (more...)
17)
New Faces, New Flubs! THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG to Welcome New Company This Fall
by BWW News Desk - September 14, 2017
A new school year is beginning at Cornley University this fall as the Tony Award-winning Broadway production of Mischief Theatre's The Play That Goes Wrong, which has inexplicably become longest-running play currently on Broadway, welcomes a new company beginning Tuesday, September 19th. (more...)
18)
Asian World Film Festival Announces 2017 Opening and Closing Night Films
by BWW News Desk - September 14, 2017
The Third Annual Asian World Film Festival (AWFF) has selected Turkey's official 2018 Oscar entry, Ayla: The Daughter of War as the Festivals opening night film on October 25. Filmed in South Korea, Ayla: The Daughter of War tells a touching story of an orphan girl and a Turkish soldier set during the Korean War. (more...)
19)
BWW Interview: Meet Broadway's Top Legal Eagle, Mark Sendroff
by Robert Diamond - September 15, 2017
Billy Flynn might get all the attention, but Broadway's real, go-to man of the law is Mark Sendroff. (more...)
20)
DIRTY DANCING – THE CLASSIC STORY ON STAGE North American Tour Finds Its 'Johnny' and 'Baby'; Cast, Dates Set!
by BWW News Desk - September 14, 2017
Dirty Dancing - The Classic Story On Stage will officially open a new production and North American tour at the Harris Center in Folsom, CA, October 5 - 7. (more...)