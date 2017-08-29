Hottest Articles on BWW 8/22/2017 - 8/29/2017

8) Industry Editor Exclusive: Inside Broadway's Social Media Problem; What Can and Can't Go Up

by Cara Joy David, Industry Editor - August 25, 2017 Social media is an increasing part of every business, including the theater business. There is some debate about what it means for ticket sales, but it is clear that it can mean a lot to increase actors' profiles. Actors who would have only been truly known by a select group of theater insiders have thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram. Some report being asked about those numbers, and Facebook fan page likes, by casting directors and directors. But it's not necessarily easy for actors to share on social media. There are some impediments. (more...)