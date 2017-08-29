Hottest Articles on BWW 8/22/2017 - 8/29/2017
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/25 - HAMILTON, HEDWIG, SISTER ACT and More!
by BWW Special - August 25, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature HAMILTON, SISTER ACT, HEDWIG and More!
Jason Gotay to Star as Ramses in PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical; Full Casting Announced!
by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017
TheatreWorks Silicon Valley continues its mission of developing new works in the Bay Area with the World Premiere of The Prince of Egypt, a soaring celebration of the human spirit and one of the greatest stories ever told: the saga of Moses, his Pharaoh brother Ramses, and the indomitable people who changed them both forever.
Breaking News: He Will Be Found! Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN Taps New Stars for Title Role
by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017
Producer Stacey Mindich has announced that Taylor Trensch, currently starring on Broadway in Hello, Dolly!, will star as the title character in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen, beginning mid-January 2018, following his run in Hello, Dolly!.
Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel, Found Dead
by BWW News Desk - August 24, 2017
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that the body of missing Broadway talent agent, Mark Schlegel of Oradell, New Jersey, was found this afternoon, August 24, in the bushes a few blocks from his home, according to the Daily Voice.
Betty Buckley Calls Out Donald Trump for Playing 'Memory' at Rally
by Alexa Criscitiello - August 22, 2017
The gloves are off for Betty Buckley this evening, after the star caught word that her iconic recording of the Broadway ballad, 'Memory' from the musical Cats was played at tonight's rally for Donald Trump in Phoenix, Arizona.
Tune Up! RENT 20th Anniversary Tour Sets 2017-18 Cast
by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017
The producers of the RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning landmark rock musical written by Jonathan Larson, have announced casting for the upcoming National Tour.
Ariana Grande Wants to Play Elphaba in WICKED: 'I Would Do It Tomorrow'
by Caryn Robbins - August 23, 2017
During the 15-minute episode, the talented duo joined forces on performances of WICKED's 'Loathing', LITTLE SHOP OF HORROR's 'Suddenly Seymour', '10 Minutes Ago' from Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA and the Frank Sinatra classic 'Nothing In Common'.
Industry Editor Exclusive: Inside Broadway's Social Media Problem; What Can and Can't Go Up
by Cara Joy David, Industry Editor - August 25, 2017
Social media is an increasing part of every business, including the theater business. There is some debate about what it means for ticket sales, but it is clear that it can mean a lot to increase actors' profiles. Actors who would have only been truly known by a select group of theater insiders have thousands of followers on Twitter and Instagram. Some report being asked about those numbers, and Facebook fan page likes, by casting directors and directors. But it's not necessarily easy for actors to share on social media. There are some impediments.
VIDEO: Ariana Grande & Seth MacFarlane Perform LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Classic on Carpool Karaoke
by TV News Desk - August 22, 2017
Below, check out a LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS duet of 'Suddenly Seymour' featuring '13' star Ariana Grande and Hollywood's Seth MacFarlane.
Michele Ragusa to Star in GYPSY at the Engeman Theater; Cast, Creatives Announced!
by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017
The John W. Engeman Theater announces the cast and creative team for GYPSY.
Breaking: NEWSIES Will Carry to Banner to Netflix This September!
by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017
Extra, extra! Newsies is coming to Netflix! Following a successful and record-breaking cinematic debut, 'Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical!' will be released on Netflix on September 5, 2017.
Book Writer of ANNIE & HAIRSPRAY- Thomas Meehan Passes Away at 88
by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017
BroadwayWorld is sad to report that Thomas Meehan, who is best known for his books of such classics as Annie, The Producers and Hairspray, passed away yesterday, August 21, 2017. He was 88 years old.
Review Roundup: The Critics Weigh In on PRINCE OF BROADWAY- All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - August 24, 2017
Manhattan Theatre Club's Broadway premiere of Prince of Broadway, a musical celebration that highlights the extraordinary six-decade career of director and producer Harold Prince, opens tonight, August 24, 2017, at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre (261 West 47th Street).
Take Your Shot at HAMILTON's New Block of Tickets, New App Lottery
by BWW News Desk - August 22, 2017
Theatergoers on Broadway now have a second way to enter the musical Hamilton's popular daily lottery with the release of the innovative Hamilton app, effective immediately as a new block of tickets go on sale to the public today, Tuesday, August 22.
VIDEO: 'You'll Be a Newfoundlander! COME FROM AWAY Cast Performs 'Screech In' on GMA
by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017
The cast of Broadway's COME FROM AWAY performed the number 'Screech In' on this morning's GOOD MORNING AMERICA.
Obituary For Broadway Talent Agent Mark Schlegel
by BWW News Desk - August 28, 2017
Mark A. Schlegel, aged 57, a longtime resident of Oradell, NJ passed away on Sunday, August 13th. Born in Peoria, Illinois, Mark graduated from Plymouth High School in Indiana, and received a communications degree from DePauw University in 1981.
Original Broadway 'Elvis' to Star in HEARTBREAK HOTEL Premiere at Ogunquit Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - August 25, 2017
From the creator of Tony Award-winning musical Million Dollar Quartet, the Ogunquit Playhouse will produce the World Premiere of Heartbreak Hotel, as part of its 85th anniversary season, on stage August 30 to September 30.
GoFundMe Launches for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel
by BWW News Desk - August 23, 2017
As BroadwayWorld recently reported, a search is still underway for missing Broadway talent agent, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on August 13, 2017 after returning from a family trip to Scotland.
Photo Flash: Get a Blistering First Look at Andy Mientus' BURN ALL NIGHT at A.R.T.
by BWW News Desk - August 24, 2017
American Repertory Theater presents the premiere of Burn All Night, running now through September 8, 2017 at at OBERON, 2 Arrow Street, Cambridge, MA. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below!