Hottest Articles on BWW 8/15/2017 - 8/22/2017
1)
Breaking News: Donald and Melania Trump Pull Out of This Year's Kennedy Center Honors
by TV News Desk - August 19, 2017
On Saturday morning, the White House announced that they would not be participating either. (more...)
2)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & James Corden Perform Crosswalk the Musical - HAIR
by BWW News Desk - August 18, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden invited Broadway superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda to star in his most challenging role yet - HAIR - performed in a real crosswalk on Beverly Boulevard at CBS. (more...)
3)
New Details Emerge for Missing Broadway Talent Agent, Mark Schlegel
by BWW News Desk - August 18, 2017
According to the Paramus Daily Voice, a search is currently underway for a missing talent agent, Mark Schlegel. The 57-year-old went missing on Sunday afternoon after returning from a family trip to Scotland. (more...)
4)
The Story Continues! LOVE NEVER DIES Finds Cast for National Tour
by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017
Casting has been announced for Andrew Lloyd Webber's Love Never Dies, the spellbinding sequel to The Phantom of the Opera, which makes its North American premiere on Wednesday, October 25 in Detroit, MI, following technical rehearsals and performances in Utica, NY (September 22-24, Stanley Theatre) and a special preview engagement in Baltimore's Hippodrome Theatre October 3-8, 2017. (more...)
5)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 8/18 - EVITA, SOMETHING ROTTEN, and More!
by BWW Special - August 18, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Evita, Something Rotten, and more! (more...)
6)
For the First Time in Costume! Costumes Revealed for Disney's FROZEN, Performances Begin Tonight in Denver
by BWW News Desk - August 17, 2017
This morning, EW.com debuted the first look at Frozen stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) with Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) and John Riddle (Hans) in two-time Tony and Olivier Award-winning scenic and costume designer Christopher Oram's designs for the production. (more...)
7)
Industry Exclusive: Michael Riedel Out at Theater Talk; To Be Replaced by Multiple Co-Hosts
by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017
BroadwayWorld has learned that the longtime on-air partnership of THEATER TALK co-hosts Susan Haskins and Michael Riedel has come to an end. We're told that Riedel will no longer appear on the program, and instead will be replaced by multiple rotating guest co-hosts for the foreseeable future. (more...)
8)
James Taylor Odom and Blake Price to Star in A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE & MURDER North American Tour; Full Cast Announced
by BWW News Desk - August 17, 2017
The 2017-2018 National Tour of the Tony Award winner for Best Musical, A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, produced by NETworks Presentations, announced today full casting and tour dates for the upcoming 2017-2018 season. James Taylor Odom will play the role of the eight D'Ysquith heirs and Blake Price will portray the role of Monty Navarro. (more...)
9)
3 of 5 Kennedy Center Honorees Refusing to Attend White House Ceremony
by TV News Desk - August 18, 2017
Three of the five inductees are refusing to attend the White House for the official dinner and ceremony which takes place the night before the CBS show is taped (more...)
10)
Tony Winner Ben Platt Will Depart DEAR EVAN HANSEN This Fall
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Ben Platt will say goodbye to Evan this fall. The Tony winner will depart Dear Evan Hansen on November 19, 2017. A replacement for Platt has not yet been announced. (more...)
11)
Breaking: Farewell, Phil- GROUNDHOG DAY Will Play Final Broadway Performance This September
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
Today, Tuesday, August 15 at 6:15pm, the producers of the Olivier Award-winning Best New MusicalGroundhog Day, which opened on Broadway to critical acclaim this spring, announced that the show will end its run at the August Wilson Theatre (245 West 52nd Street) on Sunday, September 17, following 176 performances and 32 previews. (more...)
12)
Don't Throw Away Your Shot! HAMILTON to Release New Block Of Tickets On Broadway Through August 2018 with Ticketmaster Verified Fan
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
HAMILTON producer Jeffrey Seller announces that a new block of tickets for the Broadway production will be made available on Monday, August 21 at 10:00 AM ET exclusively through Ticketmaster Verified Fan®. (more...)
13)
Michael McGrath, Michael Mastro, Leslie Kritzer and Laura Bell Bundy to Headline THE HONEYMOONERS at Paper Mill Playhouse
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, by special arrangement with Jeffrey Finn, has announced casting for the world-premiere production of the new musical comedy The Honeymooners, based on the CBS television series, with book by Dusty Kay and Bill Nuss, music by Stephen Weiner, and lyrics by Peter Mills. (more...)
14)
Breaking: Jin Ha & More Join Clive Owen in M. BUTTERFLY; Full Cast Announced!
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
Producers Nelle Nugent, Steve Traxler, Kenneth Teaton, Benjamin Feldman, Doug Morris and Spencer Ross today announce full casting for the first Broadway revival of David Henry Hwang's Tony Award®-winning play, M. BUTTERFLY, directed by Tony Award® winner Julie Taymor. (more...)
15)
Fans Take to Social Media to Thank Ben Platt for His Performance as Evan Hansen
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
According to the New York Times reporter Michael Paulson, Ben Platt will say goodbye to Evan this Fall. The Tony winner will depart Dear Evan Hansen on November 19. A replacement for Platt has not yet been announced. (more...)
16)
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Up for Writing a GAME OF THRONES Musical; Offers Rap Lyrics
by BWW News Desk - August 16, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden asked Lin-Manuel Miranda if he would consider writing a GAME OF THRONES musical. 'In a New York minute,' replied the Tony Award winner. (more...)
17)
Theater Critic at Theater Camp: A Return Visit to French Woods
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
How do you take hundreds of kids (ages 7 to 17) and put up over a dozen shows (mostly musicals, plus a few plays) in as little as three weeks, with rehearsals limited to maybe just 12 or 13 days, with all or most of the cast rehearsing just slightly more than two hours each day, and many campers working on multiple shows at once? And I'm talking about completely staged shows with full production values, including sets, lighting, sound, costumes and live orchestras. Not only that, imagine repeating this same frenzied process four times over the course of a single summer. (more...)
18)
VIDEO: Go Behind the Scenes of the First FROZEN Photo Shoot!
by BWW News Desk - August 18, 2017
Disney Theatrical's new Broadway musical Frozen has released a new video bringing you behind the scenes at the first photo shoot of stars Caissie Levy (Elsa) and Patti Murin (Anna) with Jelani Alladin (Kristoff) and John Riddle (Hans)! (more...)
19)
SUNSET BOULEVARD Movie Musical Starring Glenn Close Eyeing January Start?
by BWW News Desk - August 17, 2017
Norma is one step closer to her silver screen return! TheWrap reports that a new movie musical version of SUNSET BOULEVARD is eyeing a January 2018 start at Paramount. (more...)
20)
CHILDREN OF A LESSER GOD to Open on Broadway This Spring
by BWW News Desk - August 15, 2017
Producer Hal Luftig announced today that Mark Medoff's landmark play, Children of a Lesser God, will return to Broadway this spring for the first time since its Tony Award-winning premiere production. Starring Joshua Jackson and introducing Lauren Ridloff, both making their Broadway debuts, and directed by Tony Award-winner Kenny Leon, Children of a Lesser God will begin performances at Studio 54 (254 West 54th Street) on Thursday, March 22nd. Opening night is set for Wednesday, April 11, 2018. (more...)