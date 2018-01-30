Hottest Articles on BWW 1/23/2018 - 1/30/2018
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles from 1/23/2018 - 1/30/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from the past week on BroadwayWorld.com!
1)
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Sings 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' at the GRAMMYS
by Stage Tube - January 28, 2018
Patti LuPone reprised her 1981 Grammy performance of EVITA's 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' at tonight's Grammy Awards! Watch the full performance below!
2)
VIDEO: Ben Platt Sings 'Somewhere' at the GRAMMYS
by Stage Tube - January 28, 2018
Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt, performed 'Somewhere,' a classic from West Side Story in a special Broadway tribute honoring the music of Leonard Bernstein, tonight on the Grammys. Watch the full video below!
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 1/6 - HAMLET, CABARET, CHICAGO, and More!
by BWW Special - January 26, 2018
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature HAMLET, CABARET, CHICAGO, and More!
4)
Casting Call Goes Out for Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY Remake
by Movies News Desk - January 25, 2018
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Steven Spielberg's remake of WEST SIDE STORY could be one of his next projects, and a casting notice that went out today confirms those rumors.
5)
VIDEO: Patti LuPone Rehearses 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' for Grammy Awards!
by Stage Tube - January 27, 2018
Footage has been released of Tony-winner Patti LuPone reprising her 1981 Grammy performance of EVITA's 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina in rehearsal for Sunday Night's Grammy Awards!
6)
Exclusive: Catching up with the Original Phantom, Michael Crawford as THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Turns 30 on Broadway
by Robert Diamond - January 24, 2018
To celebrate this amazing milestone, we checked in by phone with Michael Crawford, from New Zealand. As many know, along with a long career creating numerous roles, the star also inspired the creation of this very web site. After I saw the production myself in 1994, my father said 'If you thought that was great, you need to hear the original...' And, the rest is BroadwayWorld history.
7)
Things are Going to Get Bloody as RIVERDALE will Perform CARRIE: THE MUSICAL this Spring
by Matt Tamanini - January 24, 2018
It looks like things are about to get (even more) bloody for Archie and company, as Entertainment Weekly is reporting that the CW's high school drama RIVERDALE will be staging a production of CARRIE: THE MUSICAL this spring. The show's resident bad girl Cheryl Blossom (played by Madelaine Petsch) will play Carrie White in the episode.
8)
Photo: Ben Platt, Andrew Lloyd Webber & James Corden at Grammy's Rehearsal
by Stage Tube - January 27, 2018
Check out a photo from rehearsal below!
9)
Rialto Chatter: Has the Feud Between Patti LuPone and Andrew Lloyd Webber Come to An End?
by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2018
Has one of Broadway's longest-running feuds finally posted its closing notice?
10)
Goodspeed Musicals Cancels BULLETS OVER BROADWAY Amidst #MeToo Movement; THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Will Replace
by Alexa Criscitiello - January 25, 2018
A new title has been added to Goodspeed Musicals 2018 season. The multi-Tony Award-winning The Drowsy Chaperone - an entertaining and uplifting show-within-a-show that's perfect for musical theater fans everywhere - will replace the previously announced production of Bullets Over Broadway.
11)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Wins the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for MOANA's 'How Far I'll Go'
by Stephanie Wild - January 28, 2018
Tonight, the Recording Academy announced that Lin-Manuel Miranda has won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written For Visual Media for 'How Far I'll Go' from Moana. The song is sung by Auli'i Cravalho.
12)
DEAR EVAN HANSEN Wins the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album
by Stephanie Wild - January 28, 2018
Today, the Recording Academy announced that Dear Evan Hansen has won the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. The original cast album for Dear Evan Hansen is produced by Alex Lacamoire, Stacey Mindich, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. Benj Pasek and Justin Paul are the composers/lyricists. Ben Platt is the principal soloist.
13)
Breaking: Andrew Durand, Jeremy Kushnier, Rachel York & More Will Star in HEAD OVER HEELS; Opens on Broadway This Summer!
by BWW News Desk - January 29, 2018
Tonight, live from the stage of the Bowery Ballroom, it was announced that Head Over Heels, the new musical comedy featuring the iconic songs ofThe Go-Go's - the most successful female rock band of all time - will officially open on Broadway at Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) on Thursday, July 26, 2018 (performances begin Saturday, June 23). The announcement was delivered by The Go-Go's alongside the musical's director Michael Mayer. Prior to its Broadway bow, Head Over Heels will play a limited engagement at San Francisco's Curran theater from April 10, 2018 through May 6, 2018 (opening night is Wednesday, April 18).
14)
Full Casting Announced for UK Tour of LOVE FROM A STRANGER
by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2018
Fiery Angel and Royal & Derngate Northampton today announce the full casting for Agatha Christie's Love From A Stranger, directed by Lucy Bailey. The production will launch in Northampton and play for three weeks from Friday 23 February, before embarking on a UK wide tour.
15)
Keala Settle Will Sing from GREATEST SHOWMAN at the Academy Awards!
by BWW News Desk - January 26, 2018
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Broadway veteran and star of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, Keala Settle, will perform the film's Oscar nominated hit 'This Is Me' at the 90th Academy Awards.
16)
Broadway-Bound TOOTSIE Starring Santino Fontana Will Play Pre-Run in Chicago
by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2018
TOOTSIE's story is hitting the stage! Scott Sanders Productions announced today that the world premiere of the new comedy musical, TOOTSIE, will play a pre-Broadway engagement this fall at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) from September 11 October 14. TOOTSIE will come to Broadway in spring 2019.
17)
Registration Begins Today For The Next HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Ticket Release
by BWW News Desk - January 25, 2018
Missed your chance at tickets to Harry Potter and the Cursed Child? Worry not! Registration is now open for the next ticket release for the Broadway premiere this magical new play. Registration closes on Wednesday, January 31, 2018 at 10:00 PM ET. To register, visit HarryPotterthePlay.com/REGISTER, click on 'register for ticket access' and fill in the requested details.
18)
VIDEO: STORIES BY HEART's John Lithgow Discusses Talking Audience Members & More
by BWW News Desk - January 23, 2018
On last night's LATE NIGHT, John Lithgow stopped by to talk about his Broadway show STORIES BY HEART and tells Seth a couple of dramatic and funny theater stories involving talking audience members and EMT visits.
19)
Exclusive: Rob McClure Will Star in JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY At The Muny!
by Alan Henry - January 25, 2018
Rob McClure will star as 'The Setter' in Jerome Robbins' Broadway, the opening production of The Muny's historic 100th season. 'The Setter' serves as the evening's narrator and performs throughout the show, including the roles of 'Pa' in High Button Shoes and 'Tevye' in Fiddler on the Roof. Jerome Robbins' Broadway is directed by Cynthia Onrubia and Chris Bailey serves as production supervisor. Music direction is by Michael Horsley.
20)
Temptations Musical AIN'T TOO PROUD Announces Los Angeles and Toronto Engagements
by BWW News Desk - January 24, 2018
It was announced today that Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of the Temptations will bring the incredible true story of the greatest R&B group of all time to Los Angeles and Toronto, following the previously announced upcoming engagement at Washington, D.C.'s John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts this summer.