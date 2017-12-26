Hottest Articles on BWW 12/19/2017 - 12/26/2017
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles from 12/19/2017 - 12/26/2017. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from the past week on BroadwayWorld.com!
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/22 - THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE LORAX, and More!
by BWW Special - December 22, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature The Phantom of the Opera, A Christmas Carol, The Lorax, and More! (more...)
BWW TV: Get a First Look at the London Cast of HAMILTON Performing 'My Shot'
by BroadwayWorld TV - December 22, 2017
HAMILTON officially opened the newly rebuilt and restored Victoria Palace Theatre on 21 December 2017 (with previews from 6 December 2017). Check out a clip of the cast performing 'My Shot' here! (more...)
John Legend to Star in Title Role of NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE!
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017
Oscar, Golden Globe, Tony and 10-time Grammy Award winner John Legend has been cast as Jesus Christ in NBC's special event JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT to be aired Easter Sunday, April 1. (more...)
VIDEO: MAMMA MIA HERE WE GO AGAIN Teases First Trailer - Out Tomorrow!
by BWW News Desk - December 20, 2017
Universal Pictures' MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN took to Twitter to tease the film's first official trailer, dropping tomorrow. Based on the Broadway musical, the new installment will hit theaters on July 20, 2018. (more...)
Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray to Join the Cast of ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017
The producers of Broadway's newest hit, ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, announced today that Broadway veterans Norm Lewis and Tamyra Gray will step into the roles of Agwe and Papa Ge, respectively, on January 8. Merle Dandridge exits for a contractual leave to shoot her television series Greenleaf. Quentin Earl Darrington will also be on a contractual leave. (more...)
'Broadway Backstory' Goes Behind the Scenes of KINKY BOOTS for its Season 2 Finale
by Theater People Podcast - December 19, 2017
On Tuesday, December 19, Broadway Backstory released the final episode of its second season. The episode is about KINKY BOOTS and follows the shows journey from and little-known independent film to the 2013 Tony winning smash hit Broadway musical. (more...)
Kate Shindle, Equity President & Former Miss America, Responds to Pageant Scandal
by Alexa Criscitiello - December 21, 2017
Equity president and former Miss America, Kate Shindle, released a statement tonight expressing her dismay and anger toward former leaders of the Miss America pageant, as a response to Huffington Post revelations of shocking misogyny and corruption within the organization's leadership. (more...)
VIDEO: First Official Trailer Released for MAMMA MIA HERE WE GO AGAIN
by Stage Tube - December 21, 2017
Universal Pictures' MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN has released its first official trailer! Based on the Broadway musical, the new installment will hit theaters on July 20, 2018. Check out the full trailer below! (more...)
Breaking: SUMMER: THE DONNA SUMMER MUSICAL Will Hustle to Broadway This Spring
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017
SUMMER: The Donna Summer Musical featuring a book by Colman Domingo, Robert Cary and Des McAnuff, with songs by Donna Summer, Giorgio Moroder, Paul Jabara and others, will be directed by Des McAnuff and choreographed by Sergio Trujillo, with music supervised by Ron Melrose and scenic design by Robert Brill, costumes by Paul Tazewell, lighting by Howell Binkley, sound by Gareth Owen and projections by Sean Nieuwenhuis. (more...)
Grandma Cher, No Meryl? What We Learned From the MAMMA MIA! 2 Trailer!
by Emily Bruno - December 21, 2017
We could hardly sleep last night knowing that the MAMMA MIA HERE WE GO AGAIN TRAILER would be released today. After we watched it (and replayed it again and again), we noticed some important details that clue us in to where the sequel is heading! Take a look at our thoughts below! (more...)
BWW Exclusive: Sutton Foster & Hugh Bonneville Join Mormon Tabernacle Choir for Magnificent Christmas Concert
by Tyler Hinton - December 20, 2017
Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster and television and film star Hugh Bonneville were the special guests at this year's magnificent Mormon Tabernacle Choir Christmas concert. The performances were presented free of charge as a gift to the community Thursday, Dec. 14 through Saturday, Dec. 16 at the impressive 21,000-seat Conference Center. The concert will air nationwide on PBS and BYUtv during the 2018 holiday season, and a DVD and album will also be released. BroadwayWorld was generously given unprecedented access to the production, including the opportunity to speak with Foster, Bonneville, and conductor Mack Wilberg. (more...)
Review Roundup - Critics Weigh In On THE GREATEST SHOWMAN
by BWW News Desk - December 20, 2017
Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN opens in U.S. theaters today. Let's see what the critics have to say! (more...)
Review Roundup: HAMILTON Takes The West End; Updating LIVE!
by Review Roundups - December 21, 2017
HAMILTON opens tonight, 21 December 2017, on the West End. The West End cast comprises Christine Allado (Peggy Schuyler/Maria Reynolds), Rachelle Ann Go (Eliza Hamilton), Tarinn Callender (Hercules Mulligan/James Madison), Michael Jibson (King George), Rachel John (Angelica Schuyler), Jason Pennycooke (Marquis de Lafayette/Thomas Jefferson), Cleve September (John Laurens/Philip Hamilton), Giles Terera (Aaron Burr), Obioma Ugoala (George Washington) and Jamael Westman (Alexander Hamilton). At certain performances, the role of Alexander Hamilton will be played by Ash Hunter. (more...)
Original Production of FOLLIES Will Reunite at BroadwayCon 2018
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017
The original production of Follies will reunite at BroadwayCon 2018, ahead of the original Broadway production's 47th anniversary. Moderated by Jennifer Ashley Tepper (The Untold Stories of Broadway), Follies: The Original Production Reunion will bring together Steve Boockvor (original cast), Ted Chapin (original production assistant, author of Everything Was Possible), Mary Jane Houdina (original Young Hattie, assistant to Bennett), Denise Pence (original swing), Kurt Peterson (original Young Ben), and Jonathan Tunick (orchestration) and more as they share stories about when life was fun but oh so intense. (more...)
National Theatre Responds Following Overnight Security Breach
by Alexa Criscitiello - December 21, 2017
The National Theatre is responding after a Youtube prankster posted a video himself and a friend breaking into the National Theatre late one weekend after the evening's performance had ended. (more...)
VIDEO: DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Noah Galvin & Laura Dreyfuss Perform 'Only Us'
by BWW News Desk - December 21, 2017
DEAR EVAN HANSEN stars Noah Galvin and Laura Dreyfuss stopped by Buzzfeed this week to treat the audience to performance of the moving duet 'Only Us' from the Tony Award winning musical. Check out the appearance below! (more...)
VIDEO: Take a Look Behind the Scenes of Lincoln Center's MY FAIR LADY
by Stage Tube - December 21, 2017
My Fair Lady is finally crossing the plains in Spain to land back on Broadway. Get a peek at the upcoming production in this behind the scenes video. Hear from cast members Lauren Ambrose, Diana Rigg, and more! (more...)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Slams Lack of Diversity in British Theatre
by Alexa Criscitiello - December 19, 2017
Introducing findings from a recent study of diversity in British theatre, Andrew Lloyd Webber has slammed the 'hideously white' demographics of workers both onstage and off. (more...)
Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5 Manager and Brother of Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, Dies
by Stephanie Wild - December 23, 2017
Jordan Feldstein, manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill and actress Beanie Feldstein, has died at age 40, according to Variety. The Feldstein family reports that the cause of death was a heart attack. Feldstein was the founder of Career Artist Management, which included a roster of Maroon 5, Miguel, Elle King, Robin Thicke, and many others. He is a childhood friend of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and he is responsible for negotiating his coach role on NBC's The Voice. (more...)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Preps for THE GREATEST SHOWMAN With Broadway Favorites Jeremy Jordan, Cynthia Erivo & More
by BWW News Desk - December 19, 2017
What does it take to give a big movie musical like THE GREATEST SHOWMAN the green light? Hugh Jackman is taking us behind-the-scenes at the rehearsal process, with an inside look at the read-through of the final number 'From Now On.' (more...)