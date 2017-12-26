Hottest Articles on BWW 12/19/2017 - 12/26/2017

19) Jordan Feldstein, Maroon 5 Manager and Brother of Beanie Feldstein and Jonah Hill, Dies

by Stephanie Wild - December 23, 2017 Jordan Feldstein, manager of Maroon 5 and brother of actor Jonah Hill and actress Beanie Feldstein, has died at age 40, according to Variety. The Feldstein family reports that the cause of death was a heart attack. Feldstein was the founder of Career Artist Management, which included a roster of Maroon 5, Miguel, Elle King, Robin Thicke, and many others. He is a childhood friend of Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, and he is responsible for negotiating his coach role on NBC's The Voice. (more...)