Hottest Articles on BWW 12/12/2017 - 12/19/2017
1)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/15 - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ANNIE, and More!
by BWW Special - December 15, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, ANNIE, and More! (more...)
2)
Second National Tour of HAMILTON Finds Its 'Hamilton' and 'Burr'
by BWW News Desk - December 14, 2017
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JOSEPH MORALES and NIK WALKER will lead the second national tour of Hamilton as Alexander Hamilton and Aaron Burr, respectively. (more...)
3)
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Casts Full Rom-Com Company for Chicago, Broadway
by BWW News Desk - December 15, 2017
Producer Paula Wagner announces Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL has found its full company! (more...)
4)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Drops New HAMILTON Song and Will Release New Content Every Month
by Stephanie Wild - December 14, 2017
Lin-Manuel Miranda took to Twitter today to announce that he will be dropping new Hamilton music every month until December 2018. Miranda explained that this is in place of a volume two of The Hamilton Mixtape, which was released last year and features a collection of remixes, covers, and tracks inspired by the multi-Tony Award winning Broadway musical. (more...)
5)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, James Corden Bring 'Crosswalk the Musical' to Broadway!
by Caryn Robbins - December 15, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE SHOW, James Corden headed to the corner of 53rd Street and Broadway in New York City to perform a medley of musical theater with the stars of THE GREATEST SHOWMAN (more...)
6)
Alabama's New Senator Doug Jones Once Appeared in TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD On Stage
by Alan Henry - December 13, 2017
BroadwayWorld has learned that newly elected Alabama Senator Doug Jones has a theatrical past. Jones appeared as the Judge in a production of To Kill A Mockingbird in Birmingham, AL in 2013. The production was staged by The Virginia Samford Theatre. (more...)
7)
Breaking: Kristin Chenoweth Will Star in Musical Adaptation of DEATH BECOMES HER
by BWW News Desk - December 13, 2017
Kristin Chenoweth might be heading back to Broadway! BroadwayWorld has just learned that Universal Theatrical Group (UTG) is developing a new stage adaptation of Death Becomes Her, starring the Emmy and Tony Award-winner as Madeline (played on screen by Meryl Streep). (more...)
8)
Actors' Equity Study Determines Potential Effect of New Tax Bill on the Industry
by Stephanie Wild - December 14, 2017
A new tax bill has been agreed on by congressional Republicans that will eliminate middle-class tax deductions for agent and manager commissions, union dues, training classes, and other business expenses, while protecting the more top-earning talent by leaving loan-out corporations unaffected. As Hollywood Reporter reports, what this means is that some working actors may see their taxes quadruple, according to an analysis by Actors' Equity. In addition, this will impact writers, directors, and screen and television actors. (more...)
9)
OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE Makes Broadcast Television Debut on ABC Tonight
by TV News Desk - December 14, 2017
OLAF'S FROZEN ADVENTURE makes its broadcast television debut as part of Disney ABC Television Group's '25 Days of Christmas' celebration TONIGHT, DEC. 14 (8:00-8:30 p.m. EST), on The ABC Television Network. (more...)
10)
Winners Announced For the 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards
by BWW News Desk - December 12, 2017
We're excited to announce the winners for the 2017 Broadway UK Awards! As voted for by the public, the awards celebrate the best long-running West End productions and best new productions from around the country. Thank you to everyone who voted, and huge congratulations to our fantastic winners. (more...)
11)
VIDEO: Hugh Jackman Stars in Live GREATEST SHOWMAN Commercial on FOX
by BWW News Desk - December 17, 2017
Holiday tentpole THE GREATEST SHOWMAN debuted a live, two-and-a-half minute commercial during the network's upcoming three-hour live musical event, A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!. Check it out below! (more...)
12)
Want the Fairy Tale? Get Tickets to PRETTY WOMAN in Chicago and New York Today
by BWW News Desk - December 15, 2017
Tickets for Pretty Woman: THE MUSICAL on Broadway and for the Chicago world premiere go on sale to the general public today, December 15, 2017. (more...)
13)
John Tartaglia, Marcia Milgrom Dodge, and More Sign On as Muny Season 100 Creatives
by BWW News Desk - December 14, 2017
The Muny announced today the directors, choreographers and music directors for The Muny's 2018 centennial season, which opens on June 11 with the first production in the world of Jerome Robbins' Broadway since it's Tony - award winning Broadway and national tour productions. (more...)
14)
Audition Dates Announced for Boston Ballet School's Summer Dance Program
by BWW News Desk - December 12, 2017
Boston Ballet School's Summer Dance Program (SDP) is a five-week intensive summer residential dance program for Pre-Professional level students from all around the world and gives young dancers the opportunity to work with Boston Ballet School's internationally-renowned faculty. (more...)
15)
Sam Breslin Wright to Star in Washburn & Malloy's LITTLE BUNNY FOO FOO Premiere in Louisville
by BWW News Desk - December 13, 2017
Artistic Director Les Waters and Managing Director Kevin E. Moore have announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of Little Bunny Foo Foo. (more...)
16)
Photo Coverage: Raul Esparza 'Bares His Soul' at the Sheen Center
by Genevieve Rafter Keddy - December 16, 2017
Raul Esparza recently took part in the Broadway Bares Soul series at the Sheen Center. BroadwayWorld attended the event and you can check out photos here! (more...)
17)
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE!
by Caryn Robbins - December 18, 2017
A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! aired last night on FOX. The broadcast was inspired by the holiday classic feature A CHRISTMAS STORY and the Tony Award-nominated Broadway production A CHRISTMAS STORY: THE MUSICAL.. Let's see what the critics had to say! (more...)
18)
BWW Review: A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! is a Joyous, Imaginative Adaptation, Despite Inherent Problems
by Matt Tamanini - December 17, 2017
For me, there has always been an inherently cynical, bah-humbug spirit that pervades the majority of the A CHRISTMAS STORY film. The 1983 movie, which brought the phrase 'You'll shoot your eye out,' to basic cable for 24-straight hours every Christmas, is ultimately the antithesis of nearly every other Christmas classic. Though the film is beloved as a holiday cult-favorite, at the heart of the story is a young boy living in constant fear of his parents, bullies, missing out on the gift of his dreams, and practically everything else around him. There's also the issue that the boy's sole (increasingly problematic) wish is to get a gun for Christmas. Despite that depressing take on the holidays, the musical version of the story that was broadcast live on FOX on Sunday night was able to keep the film's story and structure, but to infuse it with an imagination and winsomeness that transformed it into a tale of childhood wonder and persistence. Granted it was a mostly inconsequential tale, but the vibrancy of the score and the performances made it an enjoyable, if not all that memorable, viewing experience. (more...)
19)
Pre-Broadway Engagement of AIN'T TOO PROUD to Run at the Kennedy Center
by BWW News Desk - December 12, 2017
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts presents the Berkeley Repertory Theatre production of Ain't Too Proud The Life and Times of The Temptations in its pre-Broadway engagement. (more...)
20)
Roundabout's Entire Theatrical Workforce Development Program Cohort Lands Jobs
by BWW News Desk - December 13, 2017
Roundabout Theatre Company and Education at Roundabout have announced a 100% job placement rate for the first cohort of the Theatrical Workforce Development Program (TWDP), the theatre industry's first workforce development program to train and place young adults in professional technical theatre careers. (more...)