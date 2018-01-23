Hottest Articles on BWW 1/16/2018 - 1/23/2018

18) OKLAHOMA, THE WIZ, RAGTIME, and More Fill TUTS 50th Anniversary Season

by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018 Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has spent the past 50 years serving the Houston community from our first performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre to the more than 300 productions TUTS has staged at Miller, The Music Hall, and now at the Hobby Center. With our 50th Season, we will build upon the legacy, of our founder, Frank M. Young, and confidently step forward into the next 50 years! (more...)