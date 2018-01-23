Hottest Articles on BWW 1/16/2018 - 1/23/2018
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles from 1/16/2018 - 1/23/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from the past week on BroadwayWorld.com!
1)
Introducing the BroadwayWorld Theatre Camp Guide
by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018
BroadwayWorld, the largest and most comprehensive online theatre platform, is pleased to continue its recent expansion today with another new content initiative. Following the recent successful launches of Industry Insider, and Charity Corner, today we're introducing the 2018 Theatre Camp Guide. (more...)
2)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 1/19 - HAIRSPRAY, RAGTIME, WAITRESS, and More!
by BWW Special - January 19, 2018
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature The Book of Mormon, Waitress, Love Never Dies, and More! (more...)
3)
Back Where She Belongs! Get A First Look at Bernadette Peters in HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway!
by Alan Henry - January 19, 2018
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Bernadette Peters as Dolly Levi in HELLO, DOLLY! on Broadway! Check out the photos below! As previously announced, Peters will begin performances as Dolly this Saturday, January 20. (more...)
4)
PRETTY WOMAN to Undergo Feminist Transformation for Musical Adaptation
by Alexa Criscitiello - January 16, 2018
Julia Roberts may have won the hearts of 1990's audiences playing a hooker with a heart of gold rescued by a dashing millionaire, but the creators of the upcoming Pretty Woman musical know that that is one storyline that won't fly with modern audiences. (more...)
5)
Will Katharine McPhee Make Broadway Debut This Spring?
by Rialto Chatter - January 22, 2018
Karen Cartwright may have already made it to Broadway, but Katharine McPhee has plans to make her debut in 2018. McPhee recently revealed on Instagram that she'll appear in a Broadway show in just matter of weeks. (more...)
6)
Can THE GREATEST SHOWMAN Soundtrack Keep Its Balance at the Top of the Billboard Charts?
by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018
Want to help keep musicals at the top of the charts? (more...)
7)
Could A WEST SIDE STORY Remake Be Steven Spielberg's Next Project?
by Movies News Desk - January 19, 2018
Prolific filmmaker Steven Spielberg reveals that a remake of WEST SIDE STORY is currently in the works, featuring a script by Tony Kushner. (more...)
8)
Tickets on Sale Tomorrow for MOULIN ROUGE in Boston
by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018
Come what may, tickets go on sale tomorrow, Wednesday, January 17, 2018 for Moulin Rouge! The Musical's premiere in Boston! It will play the Emerson Colonial Theatre for just 36 performances from June 27, 2018 through August, 5, 2018. Reviving a great theatrical tradition, Boston's crown jewel reopens its doors this summer with the World Premiere engagement of the musical, based on the 2001 20th Century Fox Motion Picture by Baz Luhrmann. (more...)
9)
Industry Exclusive: How The Muny Snagged JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY For Their Centennial Season
by Alan Henry - January 18, 2018
Programming a theatre season for a major regional theatre can be a major challenge, to put it mildly. Funding, casting, public interest, mandate, and licensing availability are just some of the multitude of challenges and considerations that must be acknowledged - so its no surprise that programming The Muny's 100th season would be a big challenge. (more...)
10)
Lea Salonga, Norm Lewis, Laura Osnes and More to Lead MCP's Broadway Classics in Concert
by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018
Manhattan Concert Productions (MCP) has announced casting for Broadway Classics in Concert, on Tuesday, February 20, 8:00 PM, in Stern Auditorium/Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. The concert will feature Michael Arden (Ragtime, Hunchback of Notre Dame), Sierra Boggess (The Secret Garden), Carolee Carmello (Broadway Classics 2013), Allan Corduner (Titanic), Quentin Earl Darrington (The Secret Garden), Ramin Karimloo (Parade, The Secret Garden), Norm Lewis (Ragtime), Laura Osnes (Crazy For You), Lea Salonga (Ragtime), Ryan Silverman (Titanic), and Tony Yazbeck (Crazy For You). (more...)
11)
VIDEO: James Corden's 'Melania Trump' Sings LITTLE MERMAID Parody
by BWW News Desk - January 19, 2018
From her lonely White House bedroom, 'Melania Trump' sings about wanting to be where the people are and sounds a lot like Ariel from THE LITTLE MERMAID. Below, watch James Corden's First Lady perform a parody of 'Part of Your World'! (more...)
12)
Photo Flash: A Week of Celebrations Announced for PHANTOM's 30th Broadway Anniversary; Plus a First Look at the New Cast!
by BWW News Desk - January 19, 2018
Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group have announced a week of festivities for when the longest-running show in Broadway history, Andrew Lloyd Webber's THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, directed by Harold Prince, which celebrates its 30th Anniversary next week. This unprecedented milestone is a feat achieved by no other Broadway show. (more...)
13)
Winners Announced for 24th Annual SAG Awards - Complete List!
by Caryn Robbins - January 21, 2018
The 24th Annual SAG Awards, hosted by Kristen Bell, was simulcast live on TNT and TBS tonight, Sunday, Jan. 21, 2018 at 8 p.m. (ET) / 5 p.m. (PT). We have the full list of winners here! (more...)
14)
Okieriete Onaodowan Co-Stars In New York Film Academy Movie Musical
by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018
Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, Okieriete Onaodowan, will be featured in New York Film Academy's upcoming movie musical, directed by Paul Warner. (more...)
15)
VIDEO: Broadway's Gina Gershon Takes Her Turn as 'Melania Trump'
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2018
On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, 'President Trump' handed out Fake News awards to the media with help from First Lady Melania (Broadway 's Gina Gershon) and Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos (Rachel Dratch). Check out the clip below! (more...)
16)
VIDEO: Hearts Start Racing! Sara Bareilles and Jason Mraz Duet for First WAITRESS Curtain Call
by Stage Tube - January 16, 2018
Tony and Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of the Broadway smash hit Waitress, returned to the Brooks Atkinson stage this evening. To celebrate Sara's big return to the diner, the production dropped a surprise stream of Sara's first curtain call back along with a fun duet with co-star Jason Mraz on excited fans everywhere. See the stars take on their Act 1 duet, 'Bad Idea' below! (more...)
17)
Winners Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld Los Angeles Awards; South Coast's ONCE Wins Best Musical!
by BWW News Desk - January 17, 2018
The votes have been counted... Check out the full list of winners for the 2017 BWW Regional Awards! (more...)
18)
OKLAHOMA, THE WIZ, RAGTIME, and More Fill TUTS 50th Anniversary Season
by BWW News Desk - January 18, 2018
Theatre Under The Stars (TUTS) has spent the past 50 years serving the Houston community from our first performance at Miller Outdoor Theatre to the more than 300 productions TUTS has staged at Miller, The Music Hall, and now at the Hobby Center. With our 50th Season, we will build upon the legacy, of our founder, Frank M. Young, and confidently step forward into the next 50 years! (more...)
19)
Winners Announced For The 2017 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards; HONEYMOONERS Wins Best New Musical!
by BWW News Desk - January 16, 2018
The votes have been counted... Check out the fill list of winners for the 2017 BWW Regional Awards! (more...)
20)
VIDEO: See the Newly Dropped Music Video for 'Wrote My Way Out' from THE HAMILTON MIXTAPE
by Stage Tube - January 19, 2018
Wait for it no longer! This morning, the Ham Fam dropped the brand-new music video, for 'Wrote My Way Out', featuring Hamilton composer, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Aloe Blacc, Nas, and Dave East. Check out the newly dropped video below! (more...)