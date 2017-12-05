Hottest Articles on BWW 11/28/2017 - 12/5/2017
1)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Confirms He and His Wife Are Expecting Second Child
by BWW News Desk - December 03, 2017
Broadway's mastermind Lin-Manuel Miranda tweeted a series of photos from the Evening Standard Awards that had the internet abuzz with curiosity over whether his lovely wife Vanessa is expecting. He confirmed the couple has a second child on the way! (more...)
2)
BroadwayWorld Teams with Charity Network to Launch Charity Corner!
by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2017
BroadwayWorld, the largest and most comprehensive theatre website, has signed on as the 2018 official media partner for Charity Network, including online auction site Charitybuzz and sweepstakes platform Prizeo. This collaboration will bring to the forefront news about doing good and giving back, from Broadway to the broader entertainment industry. (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 12/1 - A Christmas Carol, Fiddler, School of Rock, and More!
by BWW Special - December 01, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature ... (more...)
4)
Broadway Casting Director Terminated Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
by Alexa Criscitiello - November 30, 2017
Variety has reported that Justin Huff, a senior Broadway casting director at lead talent agency Telsey + Company, has been terminated from his position over reports of sexual misconduct. (more...)
5)
Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo to Star in Revamped CHESS at the Kennedy Center
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017
The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the inaugural season of Broadway Center Stage with CHESS, the epic rock opera about love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War as two superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends. (more...)
6)
Michael Feinstein and Liza Minnelli to Hit the Stage Together in Las Vegas
by BWW News Desk - December 01, 2017
The Smith Center for the Performing Arts announced today that tickets will go on sale Wednesday, December 13 at 10AM PT for An Intimate Evening with Michael Feinstein with Special Guest Liza Minnelli, running on Friday, March 30, 2018. (more...)
7)
Barbra Streisand Named All-Time Queen of the Billboard 200
by Emily Bruno - November 30, 2017
Billboard is currently celebrating women's achievements in the music industry. To celebrate women, Billboard has released Greatest of All Time lists to honor the females who have continuously topped the Hot 100 and the Billboard 200 with their amazing songs and albums. (more...)
8)
Photo Flash: Still Goin' Strong! HELLO, DOLLY! Celebrates Bette Midler's Birthday
by BWW News Desk - December 02, 2017
It's a divine day indeed when the chance arises to throw an extra celebration for Bette Midler! The company of HELLO, DOLLY! surprised their leading lady with a grand birthday cake onstage, check out the photos! (more...)
9)
HAMILTON Offering All-#Ham4Ham Lottery Performance in Los Angeles
by BWW News Desk - December 04, 2017
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that on Tuesday, December 19 at the Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles every single ticket for the 8:00pm performance of HAMILTON will be $10. (more...)
10)
South Korea's OD Company Sets Course for Broadway with TITANIC Revival
by BWW News Desk - December 01, 2017
This week, The OD Company's (Chun soo Shin, CEO) new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Titanic opened to rave reviews at the Charlotte Theater in Seoul, South Korea. Directed by Eric Schaeffer, this new staging of the Maury Yeston and Peter Stone musical has completely sold out its limited engagement through February 11, 2018. (more...)
11)
VIDEO: Shoshana Bean & Cynthia Erivo Join Forces on a Taylor Swift Hit!
by Stage Tube - December 01, 2017
Two of the biggest voices on Broadway, Shoshana Bean and Cynthia Erivo, have joined forces and the result is your must-watch treat of the day. (more...)
12)
Review Roundup: Critics Visit Bikini Bottom for SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS ON BROADWAY
by Review Roundups - December 04, 2017
SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway officially opens tonight, December 4th, at The Palace Theatre. SpongeBob SquarePants is a new musical with a book by Kyle Jarrow, music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements by Tom Kitt, choreography by Christopher Gattelli, and conceived and directed by Tina Landau. (more...)
13)
Mayor Bill de Blasio Repeals Cabaret Law to Allow Dancing at NYC Bars & Restaurants
by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2017
Mayor Bill de Blasio today signed a historic piece of legislation into law which will repeal the 91 year-old Cabaret Law. The Mayor previously held a public hearing for the bill on November 20th. Int. 1652-A, which passed the full council at the end of October, repeals all aspects of this law except for two safety requirements. Establishments previously required to obtain a cabaret license must continue to abide by these requirements. Establishments must install and maintain security cameras; and if they employ security guards, the law ensures such security guards are licensed pursuant to state law and to maintain a roster of such security guards. (more...)
14)
Review Roundup: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Begins its Quest on Broadway - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - December 03, 2017
ONCE ON THIS ISLAND, Broadway's joyous musical celebration, is the extraordinary story of a fearless young dreamer named Ti Moune. The new Broadway production officially opens tonight, December 3rd at the Circle in the Square. Lets see what the critics had to say... (more...)
15)
Angela Lansbury Says Women 'Must Sometimes Take Blame' for Harassment
by BWW News Desk - November 28, 2017
Angela Lansbury told the Radio Times in the UK that women 'must sometimes take blame' for sexual harassment. (more...)
16)
VIDEO: Laura Benanti's 'Melania Trump' is Dreaming of a Dark Christmas on LATE SHOW
by TV News Desk - December 01, 2017
First Lady Melania Trump (Broadway's Laura Benanti) stopped by last night's LATE SHOW WITH STEPHEN COLBERT and insisted she is only planning the White House's Christmas festivities and definitely not her getaway! (more...)
17)
Disney's Live-Action MULAN Remake Finds Its Leading Lady!
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017
Walt Disney Studios has announced that Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been cast as MULAN in Disney's upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by both the legendary ballad and the Disney animated classic. (more...)
18)
Photo Flash: First Look at Hailey Kilgore, Lea Salonga, Alex Newell and More 'Waiting for Life' in Broadway's ONCE ON THIS ISLAND
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017
The new Broadway production of Once On This Island, which officially opens on Sunday, December 3rd at the Circle in the Square Theatre (235 W. 50th street, NYC), is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden, and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown. BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! (more...)
19)
Angela Lansbury Says Sexual Harassment Comments Taken 'Out of Context'
by TV News Desk - November 30, 2017
Following a great deal of backlash, the actress issued a statement Wednesday evening, defending her comments and expressing her belief that there is no excuse for men to sexually abuse women. (more...)
20)
COME FROM AWAY, DEAR EVAN HANSEN, HELLO DOLLY Receive Grammy Nominations for Best Musical Theater Album
by Caryn Robbins - November 28, 2017
The Recording Academy revealed the nominations across all 84 categories, including nods to .... for Best Musical Theater Album. (more...)