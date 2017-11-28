Hottest Articles on BWW 11/21/2017 - 11/28/2017

20) Beth Leavel, Bob Martin, and More Original Cast Members Will Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert at 54 Below

by BWW News Desk - November 21, 2017 The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) will present The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert at 54 Below on Monday, January 8th, 2018. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as The Perfect Broadway Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone has music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. (more...)