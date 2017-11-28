Hottest Articles on BWW 11/21/2017 - 11/28/2017
1)
VIDEO: Adam Pascal Sings One Song Glory at SOMETHING ROTTEN! For BC/EFA
by Stage Tube - November 24, 2017
According to a Facebook post by Daniel Beeman, Adam Pascal belted out Rent favorite One Song Glory after a performance of Something Rotten! at the Ahmanson Theatre in Los Angeles in support of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Pascal starred as Roger in the original Broadway cast of Rent, as well as in the film version. (more...)
2)
Singer Claims 'Let It Go' Rip Off; Sues Disney, Idina Menzel & More
by Caryn Robbins - November 24, 2017
Recording artist Jaime Ciero is suing Disney, Idina Menzel, Demi Lovato and others, claiming that they ripped off the mega-hit song from FROZEN, 'Let It Go.' The singer claims the song is a knock off of his 2008 song 'Volar.' (more...)
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 11/24 - EVITA, ANNIE, AIDA, and More!
by BWW Special - November 24, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature ... (more...)
4)
VIDEO: Watch Noah Galvin and the Cast of DEAR EVAN HANSEN Perform on the Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017
First up, Noah Galvin took over the title role in Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN and he performed with the cast at this special event. The 23-year-old Real O'Neals alum is making his Broadway debut as the title character in the Tony-winning show, for a run that will continue through mid-January 2018. (more...)
5)
PRETTY WOMAN to Walk Down the Street at Broadway's Nederlander Theatre; Dates Set!
by BWW News Desk - November 21, 2017
Producer Paula Wagner announces PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway Friday, July 20, 2018 atThe Nederlander Theatre (208 West 41st Street), with an official opening night of Thurday, August 16, 2018. (more...)
6)
VIDEO: SpongeBob SquarePants Cast Lights Up Thanksgiving Day Parade
by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017
SpongeBob SquarePants on Broadway began preview performances on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th at The Palace Theatre. Check out the cast in action at the parade! (more...)
7)
VIDEO: Cast of COME FROM AWAY Perform on CBS THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE
by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2017
THE THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS featured the cast of the Tony-winning musical COME FROM AWAY, performing 'Somewhere In the Middle of Nowhere' live from The Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. (more...)
8)
VIDEO: Sara Bareilles Brings Back 'What's Inside Box' for New WAITRESS Cast Announcement
by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2017
As previously announced, Betsy Wolfe shared her WAITRESS departure plans, stepping down from the role of Jenna on January 9th. Meanwhile her current co-star, pop star Jason Mraz is scheduled for a final bow on January 15th. What does Sara have to reveal? Check out her first clue below, then stay tuned for the rest! (more...)
9)
Photo Flash: Beth Leavel, Christopher Sieber, Erin Mackey, Get A New Deal For Christmas in Paper Mill's ANNIE
by Alan Henry - November 22, 2017
It's the hard-knock life! Paper Mill Playhouse, recipient of the 2016 Regional Theatre Tony Award, presents the hit Broadway Tony Award-winning musical Annie, based on 'Little Orphan Annie,' with book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse, and lyrics by Martin Charnin, directed by Paper Mill's Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee, with choreography by JoAnn M. Hunter and musical direction by Jeffrey Saver. (more...)
10)
Betsy Wolfe Will Leave WAITRESS Early to Headline Seattle Concerts With Jeremy Jordan
by Stephanie Wild - November 22, 2017
Betsy Wolfe has tweeted that she will be leaving Waitress earlier than planned to headline Seattle Symphony concerts with Jeremy Jordan. Her final performance will not be January 9th, and the Seattle concerts will be January 11-14. (more...)
11)
Voting Now Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Cabaret Awards!
by BWW News Desk - November 24, 2017
Voting will run through December 31, 2017. Additionally, five Editor's Choice Awards recipients, including Cabaret Personality of the Year, will be announced after voting has completed. Following a review of the ballots, winners will be announced officially in January 2018! (more...)
12)
VIDEO: Just-Released Promo for NBC's Theater-Themed Drama, RISE
by TV News Desk - November 23, 2017
ed midseason drama series, RISE. The new series will launch Tuesday, March 13 at 10 p.m. with a preview episode immediately following the season finale of THIS IS US. (more...)
13)
VIDEO: ONCE ON THIS ISLAND Cast Performs on Thanksgiving Day Parade!
by Stage Tube - November 23, 2017
The 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade kicked-off the holiday season this morning, and BroadwayWorld will bring you all of this year's Broadway performances! Next up, Once On This Island! (more...)
14)
VIDEO: First Look - Barbra Streisand Talks Netflix Special & More on Today's ELLEN
by BWW News Desk - November 21, 2017
On today's ELLEN, music icon Barbra Streisand sat down with host Ellen Degeneres to talk about her new Netflix special, 'Barbra: The Music ... the Mem'ries ... the Magic!' Check out the appearance below! (more...)
15)
Theatre 68 Extends I AM NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE
by BWW News Desk - November 25, 2017
Theatre 68 is extending Critics Choice production of I AM NOT A COMEDIAN...I'M LENNY BRUCE - Directed by Joe Mantegna, the World Premiere will continue into their 7th Month and stars Ronnie Marmo as Lenny Bruce, has been such a hit, the Producers have extended the production at Theatre 68 from December 1, through December 30, 2017. (more...)
16)
Robert Hartwell Launches 2018 Tour of The Broadway Collective Master Class
by BWW News Desk - November 21, 2017
Broadway veteran and Original Broadway Cast member of the Tony Award-winning revival of Hello, Dolly!, Robert Hartwell launches the 3rd season of The Broadway Collective a traveling, multi-disciplinary musical theatre master class. (more...)
17)
BWW TV: We Will Provide! Watch Highlights from ONCE ON THE ISLAND on Broadway!
by BroadwayWorld TV - November 22, 2017
Producers Ken Davenport and Hunter Arnold present Once on this Island, the Olivier Award-winning and Tony Award-nominated Best Musical, currently in previews at the Circle in the Square Theatre. Once on this Island is directed by Tony nominee Michael Arden and choreographed by the critically-acclaimed Camille A. Brown. (more...)
18)
VIDEO: WAITRESS Stars Betsy Wolfe, Jason Mraz Perform on THANKSGIVING PARADE
by BWW News Desk - November 26, 2017
On the THANKSGIVING DAY PARADE ON CBS, WAITRESS stars Betsy Wolfe and Jason Mraz performed 'It Only Takes a Taste', live from The Brooks Atkinson Theatre. Mraz, a two-time Grammy Award winner is making his Broadway debut in the show. (more...)
19)
VIDEO: Noah Galvin Stops by TRL to Discuss His New Role in DEAR EVAN HANSEN
by BWW News Desk - November 21, 2017
Noah Galvin, who today takes over the title role in Broadway's DEAR EVAN HANSEN, stopped by MTV's Total Request Live (TRL) to discuss joining the Tony winning musical. (more...)
20)
Beth Leavel, Bob Martin, and More Original Cast Members Will Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert at 54 Below
by BWW News Desk - November 21, 2017
The National Alliance for Musical Theatre (NAMT) will present The Drowsy Chaperone in Concert at 54 Below on Monday, January 8th, 2018. Winner of five Tony Awards, including Best Book and Best Original Score, The Drowsy Chaperone is a loving send-up of the Jazz Age musical, featuring one show-stopping song after another. Hailed by New York Magazine as The Perfect Broadway Musical, The Drowsy Chaperone has music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison with book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. (more...)