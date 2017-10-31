Hottest Articles on BWW 10/24/2017 - 10/31/2017
|
1)
Remembering New Jersey Musical Theatre Student, Nick Pratico
by Alexa Criscitiello - October 24, 2017
In some heartbreaking news out of New Jersey this week, the body of eighteen year old musical theatre student, Nick Pratico, was discovered near his home on Monday morning. The discovery of Pratico's body is the culmination of a month-long search for the missing college freshman. (more...)
|
2)
First African American 'Phantom' Robert Guillaume Dies at 89
by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2017
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Robert Guillaume, the stage's first African American 'Phantom', passed away today, October 24, 2017, due to complications of prostate cancer. He was 89. (more...)
|
3)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 10/27 - BRIGHT STAR, RAGTIME, FUN HOME, and More!
by BWW Special - October 27, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature BRIGHT STAR, RAGTIME, FUN HOME, and More! (more...)
|
4)
Beloved Stagedoor Manor Teacher Michael Larsen Passes Away
by BWW News Desk - October 27, 2017
BroadwayWorld has just learned that Michael Larsen, beloved teacher at popular theatre summer camp Stagedoor Manor, has passed away. (more...)
|
5)
Nominations Open for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! One Weekend Left!
by BWW News Desk - October 27, 2017
Nominations are NOW OPEN for the 2017 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Regional productions, touring shows, community theatre and more are all included, honoring productions which opened between October 1, 2016 through September 30, 2017. Our local editors have set the categories and now YOU get to nominate and vote for your favorites! Nominations are reader-submitted and will be open through October 31. (more...)
|
6)
Anthony Rapp Is Worried About a 'Watered Down' RENT Live
by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2017
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the live presentaion of the groundbreaking, Tony Award-, Grammy Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical RENT will air Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019 (7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX. (more...)
|
7)
CHESS Set for a Spring 2018 Run at the English National Opera
by Alexa Criscitiello - October 26, 2017
CHESS, the epic musical love story set amid the tensions of a world championship chess match, will play at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited 5 week run from Thursday 26 April 2018. (more...)
|
8)
Donald Trump Tweets His Feelings on Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
by BWW News Desk - October 28, 2017
Michael Moore has poked and prodded and Donald Trump has finally taken the bait. With a few keystrokes on his favorite social media platform, Trump has taken to Twitter and expressed his thoughts on Moore's recent Broadway production THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER (more...)
|
9)
Michael Moore Responds to Trump's Criticism of THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER
by BWW News Desk - October 29, 2017
Yesterday the world got its thrill when Trump finally tweeted (incorrect information) about Michael Moore's THE TERMS OF MY SURRENDER. With his usual style, Michael Moore fired back with some Tweets of his own that say what we've all been thinking (more...)
|
10)
Listen to Two Full Songs from THE GREATEST SHOWMAN, Written by Pasek & Paul!
by BWW News Desk - October 27, 2017
Starring Academy Award nominees Hugh Jackman and Michelle Williams with Zac Efron, Zendaya and Rebecca Ferguson, THE GREATEST SHOWMAN is directed by Michael Gracey and showcases original music from Academy Award and Tony Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul ('La La Land'). The film hits theaters on December 25, 2017, but you need not wait that long for a taste of the music! (more...)
|
11)
VIDEO: Watch Highlights From Sweden's Non-Replica THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017
Watch highlights from THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at the G teborg Opera, which runs through May 2018! (more...)
|
12)
Karen Olivo to Star in FUN HOME for Forward Theater Company
by BWW News Desk - October 29, 2017
It's just been revealed by Madison.com that in Forward Theater Company's 2018-19 season, Karen Olivo will make her Madison stage debut in Wisconsin's first production of FUN HOME. The paper reports that the Tony-winner will play Alison opposite Clare Arena Haden as Helen. (more...)
|
13)
Broadway's THE LION KING to Treat Audience Like Royalty with Free 20th Anniversary Ticket Lottery
by BWW News Desk - October 25, 2017
In celebration of the 20th Anniversary of The Lion King on Broadway, and to thank the city of New York for being its home for the past 20 years, the show is giving away every ticket via a free lottery to the evening performance on Wednesday, November 15th at 8pm at the Minskoff Theatre. (more...)
|
14)
KINKY BOOTS Set to Raise Up the UK with a National Tour!
by Alexa Criscitiello - October 26, 2017
Baz Bamigboye of The Daily Mail has reported that the Tony and Olivier Award-winning Best Musical, Kinky Boots, is set to embark on a national tour of the United Kingdom beginning September 2018. (more...)
|
15)
Anthony Rapp Accuses Kevin Spacey of Sexual Advance at Age 14; Spacey Responds
by BWW News Desk - October 30, 2017
In a recent interview with BuzzFeed, Broadway star Anthony Rapp revealed that at a party in 1986, Kevin Spacey made a sexual advance towards him. Rapp at the time was just 14 and Spacey was 26. (more...)
|
16)
Lorna Luft to Play 'Louise' in Irving Berlin's HOLIDAY INN at The 5th Avenue Theatre
by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017
This holiday season Lorna Luft, the beloved performer and daughter of film and television icon Judy Garland, will star as Louise in The 5th Avenue Theatre's new production of Irving Berlin's Holiday Inn, which began rehearsals this week. (more...)
|
17)
Review Roundup: Critics Weigh In on the Broadway Revival of M. BUTTERFLY- All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - October 26, 2017
David Henry Hwang's Tony Award-winning play, M BUTTERFLY, directed by Julie Taymor, opens tonight at the Cort Theatre (138 West 48th street). (more...)
|
18)
Rochester Teacher Receives 2017 League Educator Apple Award
by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2017
The Broadway League, the national trade organization for the commercial theatre industry, announces Jason Ford as the 2017 League Educator Apple Award recipient. (more...)
|
19)
Recently Inaugurated American National Ballet Fires 23 Dancers Ahead of Planned Merger
by BWW News Desk - October 26, 2017
Dance Magazine reports that the newly formed American National Ballet in Charleston, SC quietly let go 23 of its performers on Monday evening ahead of what is said to be a planned merger with another unnamed company, planned by new management. (more...)
|
20)
Richard Thomas, Pamela Reed, Daisy Eagan and More Tapped for THE HUMANS National Tour; Dates Set!
by BWW News Desk - October 24, 2017
Producers Scott Rudin and Barry Diller today announced the cast and itinerary for the national tour of the most acclaimed American play in recent memory: The Humans. (more...)