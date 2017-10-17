Hottest Articles on BWW 10/10/2017 - 10/17/2017
|
1)
Regional Roundup: Top New Features This Week Around Our BroadwayWorld 10/13 - ONCE, FUN HOME, FROM HERE TO ETERNITY and More!
by BWW Special - October 13, 2017
BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature ONCE, FUN HOME, FROM HERE TO ETERNITY and More! (more...)
|
2)
IN THE HEIGHTS Creators Quiara A. Hudes & Lin-Manuel Miranda Ask to Remove Musical from The Weinstein Company
by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017
Quiara Alegria Hudes, who was nominated for a 2007 Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize for Drama for writing the book for Broadway musical IN THE HEIGHTS, has requested The Weinstein Company relinquish its ties to the show. (more...)
|
3)
Breaking: Patti LuPone to Undergo Surgery; WAR PAINT Will Close Earlier Than Planned
by BWW News Desk - October 13, 2017
The new Broadway musical, WAR PAINT, which stars Broadway legends and two-time Tony Award winners Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole together for the first time, will now play its final performance on Sunday, November 5, 2017. (more...)
|
4)
Exclusive: Get A First Look At THE PRINCE OF EGYPT Musical at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley
by Alan Henry - October 10, 2017
The first stage production of THE PRINCE OF EGYPT, based on the Dreamworks animated feature, is now on stage at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley and BroadwayWorld has an exclusive first look at the production! (more...)
|
5)
Photo Coverage: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for SPRINGSTEEN on BROADWAY!
by Walter McBride - October 13, 2017
Bruce Springsteen made his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Springsteen on Broadway opened officially last night, Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018. BroadwayWorld was there at opening night and brings you an inside look below! (more...)
|
6)
Cher to Sing in MAMMA MIA! Film Sequel HERE WE GO AGAIN
by BWW News Desk - October 15, 2017
Daily Mail journalist Baz Bamigboye is reporting that music legend Cher is currently in the UK lending her vocal talents to the upcoming MAMMA MIA film sequel HERE WE GO AGAIN. (more...)
|
7)
COME FROM AWAY Recoups in Less Than 8 Months on Broadway
by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017
Junkyard Dog Productions announced today that the Tony Award-winning musical Come From Away recouped its $12 million capitalization in less than 8 months on Broadway. (more...)
|
8)
Broadway's Nathan Lane Claims He Was Attacked by Harvey Weinstein During Event
by Caryn Robbins - October 11, 2017
As TALES of sexual harassment by Harvey Weinstein continue to surface this week, a new report in the New York Post reveals that Broadway's Nathan Lane had his own unfortunate encounter with the famed Hollywood producer. (more...)
|
9)
Lea Michele Says She's Ready To Do FUNNY GIRL on Broadway
by Alan Henry - October 12, 2017
On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE on Bravo, host Andy Cohen asked guest Lea Michele when she'd be returning to Broadway. (more...)
|
10)
VIDEO: Lea Michele Explains Why She Took 'Don't Rain On My Parade' Out of GLEE Tour
by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017
On last night's TONIGHT SHOW, Lea Michele talked to Jimmy about singing at former GLEE co-star Darren Criss' Elsie Fest over the weekend and explains why she suddenly stopped performing 'Don't Rain on My Parade' during Glee's tour. (more...)
|
11)
Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe Will Dance THE KING AND I to the London Palladium
by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017
The West End will officially be getting to know Kelli O'Hara and Ken Watanabe in Lincoln Center Theater's production of THE KING AND I next June at the London Palladium, according to the Daily Mail. (more...)
|
12)
Broadway's Lea Salonga to Release New Album of Traditional Filipino Songs, 11/3
by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017
Her powerful emotional ties and artful interpretation shine on Bahaghari ( Rainbow ; release: November 3, 2017, via Naxos Distribution), GLP Music's latest release chronicling the traditional songs of the island nation. (more...)
|
13)
Review Roundup: SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY - All the Reviews!
by Review Roundups - October 12, 2017
Bruce Springsteen makes his Broadway with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Springsteen on Broadway opens officially tonight, Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through February 3, 2018. (more...)
|
14)
Photo Flash: Get A First Look At The New LES MISERABLES US Tour!
by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017
BroadwayWorld has a first look at the new US Tour of LES MISERABLES, which opens tomorrow night in Chicago! Check out the photos below! (more...)
|
15)
Audra McDonald-Led Musical HELLO AGAIN Gets Nationwide Release Date + Trailer & Images
by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2017
HELLO AGAIN, the highly anticipated film adaptation of Michael John LaChiusa's acclaimed musical, comes to movie theatres around the country this fall. Screenvision Media, a national leader in cinema advertising, in association with KAOS Connect and SPEAKproductions, launches the film in a limited nationwide release starting November 8. (more...)
|
16)
VIDEO: Josh Gad Recalls Actor's Worst Nightmare During BOOK OF MORMON Performance
by BWW News Desk - October 12, 2017
On last night's LATE LATE NIGHT, Broadway veteran Josh Gad recalls one of his worst nightmares from performing live theater. Watch the clip below! (more...)
|
17)
Angelina Fiordellisi to Lead Reading of New Musical About Maria Montessori
by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2017
La Dottoressa, a new musical about the feminist, scientist, educator, mother and advocate for world peace, Maria Montessori, presents a reading at Lincoln Center on Friday, October 20 at 3pm. (more...)
|
18)
Breaking: ROCKTOPIA to Mash Up Mozart, Queen, Tchaikovsky, Pink Floyd and More on Broadway This Spring
by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2017
This spring, the international music sensation ROCKTOPIA will rock Broadway for six epic weeks, March 20 - April 29, 2018 at The Broadway Theatre (1681 Broadway). (more...)
|
19)
VIDEO: Jordan Fisher Receives First Perfect Score with Emotional DWTS Performance
by BWW News Desk - October 10, 2017
The HAMILTON star and his pro partner, Lindsay Arnold, performed a contemporary dance set to 'Take Me Home' by Us the Duo, and the stunning number moved many to tears, including Jordan himself. (more...)
|
20)
Rialto Chatter: Is Lindsay Mendez Joining Broadway's CAROUSEL?
by BWW News Desk - October 11, 2017
The revival of Carousel is on its way to Broadway and it looks like stage star Lindsay Mendez may be joining the cast. No official announcement has been made, but an eagle-eyed viewer caught the actress's name up on the Imperial's marquee. (more...)