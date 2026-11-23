Ready to see your next Broadway show? Of course you are! Let BroadwayWorld and Ticketmaster be your guide to which plays and musicals are the most buzz-worthy this week. Check out the shows we recommend that you should snag tickets to this week, starting November 23, 2026.

Buena Vista Social Club

Ready to feel the rhythm of Cuba? Buena Vista Social Club is now the winner of four Tony Awards! A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music. Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman's remarkable journey begins.

Read More: Exclusive: How Xolo Maridueas OH, MARY!-Themed Birthday Prepared Him for His Broadway Debut

The Great Gatsby

F. Scott Fitzgerald’s timeless, seminal novel is now an award-winning and record-breaking Broadway musical. The Great Gatsby follows eccentric and mysterious millionaire Jay Gatsby, who will stop at nothing in the pursuit of the lost love of his youth, Daisy Buchanan. Through its fascinatingly nuanced characters – driven by complex inner lives, erupting with extravagance and longing – this epic tale has always been destined to sing.

Read More: China Anne McClain & Ryan McCartan Perform 'Go' in THE GREAT GATSBY

The Lost Boys

Welcome to Santa Carla. Perfect weather. Beautiful beaches. And a charming boardwalk…as long as you ignore all the “Missing” posters. When a mother and her two teenage sons move to town in desperate need of a fresh start, they soon uncover the darker side of this sunny coastal community. While Lucy tries to piece her family’s life back together, Michael keeps pulling away in search of belonging. As he finds connection with a local rock band and its charismatic leader, his younger brother Sam comes face-to-face with a terrifying reality: When night falls, Michael’s new friends are even more dangerous than they first appeared.

Read More: THE LOST BOYS Producer Patrick Wilson Celebrates the Show's GRAMMY Nomination

Wanted

Texas, 1893 — Twin sisters Mary and Martha Clarke are on the run. The sisters, Black women who pass for white and hide in plain sight, straddle a dangerous line between two Americas. But as powerful forces close in to keep their family from claiming a future of their own, Mary and Martha are driven to desperate measures to save their mother and their family's legacy. When survival demands they do the unthinkable, the sisters nevertheless fight for self-determination, dignity, and the inheritance they have long been denied.

Read More: Luke James Sings 'Invisible' from WANTED on Broadway

Wicked

Based on the book by Gregory Maguire, the musical centers on the unlikely friendship between Elphaba, a misunderstood young woman born with green skin, and Glinda, a popular and ambitious girl who embraces the spotlight. As they navigate school, politics, and social expectations, their paths diverge, eventually leading Elphaba to become the infamous Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda to assume the role of the Good Witch. Through this journey, Wicked delves into questions of friendship, self-identity, and the true nature of good and evil, all while shedding light on familiar characters from Oz in surprising ways.

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