Rejection is a constant in this business, even when you’ve had success. Some days you take it in stride, other days it can really sink in deeper than you expect. I’ve had plenty of moments where I questioned whether I was on the right path, wondering if I should leave New York or perhaps find another career altogether.
Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd & More to Perform on DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night
The episode's opening will also include a medley spanning four musicals.
Some Broadway talent will be joining Cynthia Erivo on Dancing With the Stars on Monday! Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd, Michael James Scott, Rodney Ingram and Kyra Belle Johnson will be performing on the Disney on Broadway episode.
People reports that Headley will open the episode with "Circle of Life," alongside Selloane Nkhela and the cast of The Lion King. She will then return to perform "Easy As Life" from Aida for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik and “I See the Light” from “Tangled” for Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold.
The episode's opening will also include a medley spanning four musicals, bringing Disney on Broadway magic to the ballroom. Kyra Belle Johnson, current star of the Beauty & the Beast North American tour, will perform "Belle."
“Seize the Day” from Newsies and “The Greatest Show” from Disney’s upcoming The Greatest Showman stage musical will also be performed during the opening.
Johnson will return to the mic to sing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins for Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.
Michael James Scott will perform “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid for Ezra Frech and Danielle Karagach’s dance.
Current Aladdin star Rodney Ingram will sing “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast for Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy.
Sherri Shepherd will give a taste of her 'Genie' with a special performance of “Friend Like Me," joined by Ingram and the DWTS troupe.
The episode will also include Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules,” Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from “Peter Pan," and Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton."
Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
BroadwayWorld Merch
Shirts, mugs, phone cases & more
|
Powered by
Podcasts
Gilbert Domally Leads The Lion King Tour As Simba On The National Tour!
Gilbert Domally joins The Roundtable with Robert Bannon for a BroadwayWorld Exclusive conversation as he leads the national tour of The Lion King as Simba. Domally shares the inspiring journey that took him from Miami to the Broadway company of this legendary production and now across the country as the king of the Pride Lands.
#252 Cameron Amandus Jones - a Michigan alum, and member of Lion King on Broadway joins us on BFTS Podcast!
Cameron Amandus Jones, a Michigan alum, and member of Lion King on Broadway joins us on BFTS Podcast! More on Cameron here: @i.amandus. Try your own Broadway fitness program on a mobile app!
Episode #133: Shereen Pimentel 👸🏾
This Afro-Latina queen has made her roar be heard ever since she started performing! 🤩 In this episode, the incredible Shereen Pimentel shares her Broadway journey from The Lion King as the first Afro-Latina Young Nala to her work in West Side Story, the 2020 revival, Into the Woods at New York City Center, and regional productions of Evita.
#186 - Joaquin Pedro Valdes - LION KING UK Tour
Joaquin Pedro Valdes / @joaquin.pedro.valdes is a Filipino actor living in the United Kingdom. He started his career at a very young age in the Philippines and has extensively worked in the TV, Concert, Film and Theatre industries in Manila.
For nearly two decades Ray Mercer has been a cast member of 'The Lion King' on Broadway. One of the longest-running male dancers in Broadway history, Mercer, who plays one of the iconic 14 foot giraffes at the top of the show, is also the show's fight captain.
Ep21 - Julie Taymor (The Lion King - 1998)
Julie Taymor made history being the first female director to win a Tony Award for Best Director of a Musical. One of the most iconic directors of our generation, Julie is also a writer of theater, opera and film.
Ray Mercer (Broadway’s Lion King) on Being a Veteran Cast Member
In this Artist Exploration, Ray and Charlie discuss: How he had his first dance class at 17 years old. The Lion King audition experience. Maintaining a dual career as Performer and Choreographer. The experience of being with a show for 20 years.
Director Julie Taymor celebrates the Disney musical’s Broadway birthday, revealing how she did it, what she learned and what’s next.
S8 Ep7 The Lion King Cubs from Broadway
Broadway's The Lion King cubs Mariama Diop, Evie Winter Lee, Donovan Louis Bazemore and Jayden Theophile perform with Joshua Turchin and talk about what it's like to be in The Lion King on Broadway.
#13 Do It Scared: Gregory Butler & Ray Mercer
Gennean Scott returns for season two with dancers/choreographers Gregory Butler and Ray Mercer as they dig into topics such as fear, shame, value, and what it takes to find your path. Take a listen to learn the wise words from Ray’s Grandma Emma Turner: ”If you can’t beat fear, do it scared.” Edited by Justin Payne.
Jelani Remy, Curtain Up! Jelani and Eli talk about: Lion King. Ain't Too Proud. Emcee in Cabaret. High School Musical. Papermill Playhouse. Audience is your scene partner. Touring vs Broadway. Learning from Experience. Gone Forgotten Year in Tribeca Film Festival.