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Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd & More to Perform on DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night

The episode's opening will also include a medley spanning four musicals.

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Heather Headley, Sherri Shepherd & More to Perform on DANCING WITH THE STARS Disney Night

Some Broadway talent will be joining Cynthia Erivo on Dancing With the Stars on Monday! Heather Headley, Sherri ShepherdMichael James Scott, Rodney Ingram and Kyra Belle Johnson will be performing on the Disney on Broadway episode.

People reports that Headley will open the episode with "Circle of Life," alongside Selloane Nkhela and the cast of The Lion King. She will then return to perform "Easy As Life" from Aida for Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik and “I See the Light” from “Tangled” for Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold.

The episode's opening will also include a medley spanning four musicals, bringing Disney on Broadway magic to the ballroom. Kyra Belle Johnson, current star of the Beauty & the Beast North American tour, will perform "Belle."

“Seize the Day” from Newsies and “The Greatest Show” from Disney’s upcoming The Greatest Showman stage musical will also be performed during the opening.

Johnson will return to the mic to sing “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Mary Poppins for Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson.

Michael James Scott will perform “Under the Sea” from The Little Mermaid for Ezra Frech and Danielle Karagach’s dance.

Current Aladdin star Rodney Ingram will sing “Be Our Guest” from Beauty and the Beast for Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy.

Sherri Shepherd will give a taste of her 'Genie' with a special performance of “Friend Like Me," joined by Ingram and the DWTS troupe.

The episode will also include Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov will perform a Quickstep to “A Star Is Born” from “Hercules,” Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas will perform a Jive to “You Can Fly! You Can Fly! You Can Fly!” from “Peter Pan," and Julia Stiles and partner Ezra Sosa will perform a Paso Doble to “Satisfied” from “Hamilton."

Fans will be able to vote during the live simulcast of the show in the ET/CT time zones. During this time, online voting will be available to fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada via dwtsvote.abc.com, and fans on participating U.S. wireless carriers can also vote via SMS/text (fans in Canada cannot vote via SMS/text). Live viewer votes from the night will be combined with the judges’ scores to determine who may be in jeopardy of elimination.

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More on this show: THE LION KING Broadway and Touring 'Ed' Will Swap Productions · 5/11/2026



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