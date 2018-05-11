Hartford Stage Apprenticeships, Broadway Artists Alliance Internships, NY Youth Musical Theatre Symphony Director, More in this Week's BWW Classifieds, 5/11

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 5/10/2018. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings ona cting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Internships: Education Apprentice

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2018/2019 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a positiv... (more)

Internships: Hartford Stage Education Apprenticeships

Hartford Stage is seeking Education Apprentices for the 2018/2019 season. The Education Apprentice will serve as a staff teaching artist, and assist in all aspects of the education department. Duties will include teaching in-school, after-school, and Studio programs, assisting with study guides, and assisting with all aspects of administration in the education department. Ideal candidate will have a degree in theatre and/or education, experience working with children, flexibility and a posit... (more)

: Acting Retreat on Cape Cod: Apply Now

Join us for a five-day Intensive Acting Retreat, August 5-11 on Cape Cod, MA, hosted by director Danielle Dwyer, CJ, and members of Elements Theatre Company. Learn from renowned instructors, Joanna Weir Ouston, Internationally renowned voice and text teacher, Lenard Petit, Internationally sought-after teacher of the Michael Chekhov Technique; Director of the Michael Chekhov Acting Studio in NYC; Author of 'Michael Chekhov handbook: For the Actor', and Jane Nichols, Teacher of Clown, Games, and P... (more)

Part Time Jobs: DCT 2018/2019 Season

DCT is accepting applications for artistic and technical positions for our 2018 / 2019 season. Directors, stage managers, musical directors, rehearsal accompanists, conductors, musicians, choreographers, and backstage crew can send their resumes to: Tom Colonna / Artistic / Managing Director at tcolonna@ccbcmd.edu. All members of our artistic and technical team are Non union, paid positions. 2018/2019 DCT Season: • Fall Fundraiser o September 15, 16 2018 • Side Show o Novembe... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Technical Director of Production

Technical Director of Production - 13535 University Staff Description The Technical Director of Production (TDoP) for UCCS Presents is responsible for overseeing the safe operation and use of the UCCS scene shop, scenic construction, rigging, and installation including the preparation of project cost estimates, drafting scenic construction drawings, rigging diagrams, managing scene shop crew staffing and scheduling. The TDoP is responsible for the tools and equipment therein, their s... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Assistant to the Artistic Director

Position: Assistant to the Artistic Director of Academy Players. He/she will oversee a marketing and development. There will be a focus on growing new audiences while retaining and deepening relationships with current audiences with an emphasis on fundraising. Academy Players a is a 501c3 non-profit community theatre based in Providence, RI. Hours: Flex Time Experience/Skills: Performing arts based knowledge Computer skills Marketing experience Development experience Grant writi... (more)

Internships: Summer on Stage Internship

Internship Dates: June 18, 2018 - July 29, 2018 Overview: Arizona Theatre Company supports the ongoing learning for future professionals through our Summer on Stage / Summer Backstage programs. Each internship (whether production or education) is structured to provide a solid and inclusive professional experience within our company, serving as a springboard to your future career. Specific skill demands vary based on department, but basic requirements for any SOS internship include literac... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Join The Bamboo Nation!

Seeking charismatic actors and actresses for a *NEW* New York Flagship Retail Store. $12.00 an Hour Flexible schedules for auditioning, 6-20 hours a week, possibly more. Full script and product training PLUS Employee and Equity Discount! Retail and sales experience a plus, but not required. Great script delivery required. Please inquire to CarilohaNYC@gmail.com Attach professional and or theatre resume. Feel the "Soft, Cool, Clean, and Green" difference of the softest fab... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Digital Content and Web Associate

Digital Content and Web Associate Status: Full Time / Regular / Exempt Reports To: Marketing Manager Salary: DOE + Benefits American Stage has an immediate opening for a passionate, creative digital communicator to join our dynamic Advancement Department. This position is an essential part of the team ensuring community engagement and growth through our website and various social media platforms. The Digital Content and Web Associate will serve as the company's digital storyteller, respons... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Telesales Manager

NC Theatre is seeking an efficient and inspiring sales manager who can deliver results within a small, dynamic team of non-profit theatre professionals. This full-time position reports the Director of Sales and supports the earned and contributed income goals of North Carolina Theatre and North Carolina Theatre Conservatory. The successful candidate must be tech-savvy and resourceful, with a passion for performing arts. He/she must possess strong managerial skills, a commitment to patron service... (more)

Temp Jobs: CHOREOGRAPHER / VOCALIST WANTED

We are looking for a choreographer / vocalist (advantage if candidate can do both) for two summer projects. One in Shanghai in July (Jul 9-20, two weeks children summer musical camp). another one in Aug (Aug 1 - 23, children musical "Beauty and the Beast"in Hong Kong. Candidate has to be qualified, experienced and patient with youth. Interested candidates please send CV, headshot and expected remuneration package to info@harmonytree.com.hk ... (more)

Temp Jobs: CHOREOGRAPHER / VOCALIST WANTED

We are looking for a choreographer / vocalist (advantage if candidate can do both) for two summer projects. One in Shanghai in July (Jul 9-20, two weeks children summer musical camp). another one in Aug (Aug 1 - 23, children musical "Beauty and the Beast"in Hong Kong. Candidate has to be qualified, experienced and patient with youth. Interested candidates please send CV, headshot and expected remuneration package to info@harmonytree.com.hk ... (more)

Part Time Jobs: Director, Musical Theater Composition Program

The New York Youth Symphony will launch a new program for Musical Theater Composition in fall 2018. Running parallel its current Composition Program focused on contemporary classical music, this new track will accept up to 20 students between the ages of 12-22 both as composers and lyricists. The program aims to diversify the field and sessions will be held at the Harlem School of Arts (HSA). In partnership with HSA the students' works will be performed by NYYS and HSA students in December and M... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Director of Finance

DEPARTMENT: Finance CLASSIFICATION: Full-time; Annual; Exempt REPORTS TO: Managing Director The Director of Finance employs strategic thinking and analytical processes to manage the Finance department at McCarter. The position has primary responsibility and oversight for all accounting functions including institutional budgets, forecasts, annual audit, and internal controls. Reporting directly to the Managing Director, the Director of Finance works collaboratively with the entire senior s... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Creative Manager, Campaigns

Creative Manager, Campaigns THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a dynamic new full-service ad agency with a bold vision for the live entertainment space. Our team of experienced industry professionals aims to create a trust-filled partnership with clients, focusing on clear communication, streamlined workflow and creative that captures the imagination. We are looking to expand our team with people who share this passion for the new and uncharted. Clients include the Broadway shows Hamilton, Chicago, Wai... (more)

Full Time Jobs: Art Director

Art Director Reports to Steven Tartick, ECD THE OPPORTUNITY: RPM is a dynamic new full-service ad agency with a bold vision for the live entertainment space. Our team of experienced industry professionals aims to create a trust-filled partnership with clients, focusing on clear communication, streamlined workflow and creative that captures the imagination. We are looking to expand our team with people who share this passion for the new and uncharted. Clients include the Broadway shows Hamil... (more)

Internships: Internship Program

The Artists Rep Internship Program offers an exciting opportunity for undergraduate and graduate students to gain professional experience by working side-by-side with extraordinary artists, administrators and technicians. Part-time internships are available throughout the year. We also offer summer internships in some of our departments. An internship at Artists Rep is a valuable bridge between your academic and professional careers. It enables you to meet and work with some of the best artis... (more)

Temp Jobs: Audio Engineer

This position will be responsible for coordinating and leading the install, run, and removal of all Audio elements for each of the four shows in our 2018 summer season, along with providing Audio support for our Summer Children's Series. They will work with the Sound Designer to select, order, prep, receive, and install the Audio package for the season, including supplemental packages for each show. They will be responsible for the maintenance of the Audio package throughout the season. C... (more)

Temp Jobs: Assistant Audio Engineer/A2

This position will be responsible for assisting the Audio Engineer with the install, run, and removal of all Audio elements for each of the four shows in our 2018 summer season, along with providing Audio support for our Summer Children's Series. They will help the Sound Designer and Audio Engineer prep, receive, and install the Audio package for the season, including supplemental packages for each show. They will also help with the maintenance of the Audio package throughout the season Can... (more)

Temp Jobs: Hop on HOST - fun, part-time work!

Time to ditch that restaurant job and hit the streets! HOST is about to be your perfect, new side hustle! HOST is revolutionizing the way New Yorkers get around their city. Through pure pedal-power, our growing team of HOSTs get people from point A to point B; providing a fun and social transportation experience. Whether driving as a Brand Ambassador during local events, or fueling a new transportation option for New Yorkers, a HOST driver is always the local hero! A perfect HOST driver is... (more)

Part Time Jobs: PRODUCTION MANAGER

PROTOTYPE: Opera/Theatre/Now, now celebrating its seventh season, is an annual festival of visionary opera-theatre and music-theatre works by pioneering contemporary artists from New York City and around the world. The festival is the only one of its kind in the United States - presenting fully produced premieres, national and international presentations, and work-in-progress showings of original genre-bending works by both emerging and career artists from the contemporary classical opera-th... (more)

Internships: BROADWAY ARTISTS ALLIANCE SUMMER INTERNSHIPS (MEDIA, MUSIC, AND ED/ADMIN)

Broadway Artists Alliance provides professional level training for promising young musical theatre artists ages 8-21, right in the heart of New York City! These talented young students are selected from our 15-city audition tour throughout the year and have the opportunity to study voice, acting, and dance with Tony Award Winners and current Broadway performers, as well as NYC's top casting directors, agents, coaches, and choreographers. We are currently seeking three seasonal department inte... (more)

Internships: Personal Assistant to Artistic Director

Seeking a high school or college student to shadow the artistic director of a youth theatre company this summer. Wide range of tasks including communication, scheduling, publicity/marketing, fundraising, and more. We will be working with the authors (Jeff Whitty, Amanda Green, Tom Kitt, and Lin-Manuel Miranda) to adapt Bring it On The Musical into a 60-70 minute version for young performers and mounting a full scale production. We will also be presenting the first ever pilot of Matilda, JR along... (more)

Temp Jobs: Set Designer Needed

Seeking a set designer/lead carpenter for summer productions. Bring it On, JR opening July 20 Matilda JR opening August 3 Designer may take on one or both shows... (more)

Internships: Artistic Fellowship

The SpeakEasy Fellowship Program acts as a bridge for early-career arts administrators between their academic experience and a professional life in the arts. Working closely with the director of their department, fellows gain mentorship, career guidance, and hands-on experience through independent and collaborative projects over the course of a full theatrical season. Next season's fellowships will run from August 1st, 2018 to June 30th, 2019, and involve 25 hours of on-site work per week, wi... (more)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You