My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Hannah Solow to Host BROADWAY: STANDING BY at New Amsterdam Theatre
The inaugural edition of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event will debut Monday, December 7, and Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at the New Amsterdam Theatre.
Broadway's understudies, swings and standbys will step into the spotlight in Broadway: Standing By, a brand-new celebration of the performers who keep Broadway running. The inaugural edition of the Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS event will debut Monday, December 7, and Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at Broadway's New Amsterdam Theatre. It will be hosted by acclaimed Oh, Mary! understudy and fan favorite Hannah Solow.
Featuring powerhouse vocals, dazzling choreography, heartfelt personal stories and plenty of surprises, Broadway: Standing By will showcase the performers whose versatility, artistry and readiness to step into any role make them indispensable to Broadway.
Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the event will take the stage at 4:30 pm on Monday, December 7, and 2 pm on Tuesday, December 8. Solow, who has delighted Oh, Mary! audiences as Mary Todd Lincoln's and Mary's Chaperone, in will bring her signature wit, charm and irreverence to both performances. Performers will be announced soon.
Broadway: Standing By succeeds Red Bucket Follies as the culminating event of Broadway Cares' in-theater Fall Fundraising Competition, launching a new chapter in the organization's longtime tradition of celebrating the theater community.
Each ticket purchase directly translates into tangible care for people in need, providing nutritious meals, lifesaving medication, accessible healthcare, housing and counseling at more than 450 organizations supported by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS nationwide.
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