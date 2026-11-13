Haley Mae Campbell Releases STAGES Album Chronicling Heartbreak, HEALING AND NEW BEGINNINGS

Independent country artist Haley Mae Campbell has released her new album, STAGES, today, November 13. Available now on all major streaming platforms, the deeply personal 10-track project captures the emotional aftermath of the end of Campbell's seven-year relationship and marriage in 2025, transforming one of the most difficult chapters of her life into her most vulnerable and revealing body of work to date.

Listen to STAGES here: http://sl.cmdshft.com/STAGES

For Campbell, the album arrives during a particularly exciting period in her career. The Charleston, South Carolina-raised, Nashville-based independent artist has amassed more than 38 million collective on-demand streams, earned major editorial playlist placements across Spotify and Apple Music, and shared stages with Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce and more.

Her breakout single 'Never Been in Love' previously reached No. 1 on the all-genre iTunes chart, No. 5 on Billboard's Country Digital Song Sales chart and No. 23 on Billboard's Digital Song Sales chart. Her music has also received support from CMT, including a No. 1 placement on the network's 12-Pack Countdown for 'Ghost Stories.'

Written during a period of profound personal change, STAGES explores the complicated, often nonlinear process of heartbreak through five distinct emotional phases: denial, anger, spiraling, burying and blooming. Moving from the painful realization that a relationship is ending to the unexpected excitement of falling in love again, the album offers an unfiltered look at grief, growth and the courage it takes to begin again.

'This album is the aftermath of my seven-year relationship and marriage coming to an end in 2025,' shares Campbell. 'Once it was finally time to grieve, I did it the only way I know how–through writing. I can honestly say I've never written from a place of more urgency or necessity than I did with this record, and I believe it's my most vulnerable and proudest work yet.'

Entirely co-written by Campbell and longtime collaborator Lydia Dall, with additional songwriting contributions from Nell Maynard on 'Happily Whatever You're After,' the album was produced by Zachary Manno, Campbell and Dall. The project marks a creative evolution for Campbell, who traded the pursuit of a perfectly balanced country album for something more instinctive, emotionally honest and sonically adventurous.

Following the release of her 2025 album Dear Life, which reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, STAGES finds Campbell embracing a new level of artistic freedom. Rather than writing songs to fit a particular sound or expectation, she allowed each track to develop naturally from the emotions and experiences behind it.

The album's emotional journey begins with 'Giving Up Yet,' a vulnerable exploration of denial and the internal struggle of accepting a painful truth. The song holds particular significance for Campbell, who debuted it live during her Grand Ole Opry debut on August 7, 2026, marking a major career milestone as she entered a new chapter both personally and professionally. For the occasion she created a custom gown she personally embellished with dozens of butterflies, a fitting symbol of the transformation that would become central to STAGES.

At the forefront of the album's release is 'The Bull,' the project's official focus track and one of the songs Campbell is spotlighting as she introduces the complete record to listeners.

Positioned as a key entry point into STAGES, 'The Bull' arrives alongside a collection of songs that reveal a more unfiltered side of Campbell's artistry. The album reflects a songwriter no longer concerned with fitting into expectations or presenting a polished version of herself, but instead embracing the complexity of her experiences and allowing her music to follow wherever those emotions lead.

'More Time' precedes with a sharper edge, channeling the anger and frustration of realizing that the future she had been waiting for would never arrive. 'Don't Be That Guy' moves into what Campbell describes as 'spiraling,' confronting the late-night questions, second-guessing and fears that often accompany the end of a relationship.

As the album progresses, 'Just a Date' explores the bittersweet process of letting go of an old life and finding the courage to start over, while the playful, infectious 'Cherry' celebrates the excitement of new romance. Blending country storytelling with contemporary pop influences, the track represents the final stage of Campbell's journey: blooming.

The album also features 'Alternate Universe,' 'I Just Think It's Funny,' 'Happily Whatever You're After' and closing track 'A Year and Change,' completing a collection that captures the many emotions of navigating heartbreak and rebuilding a life.

At its core, STAGES is about more than the end of a relationship. It's about rediscovering yourself, releasing the pressure to appear perfect and recognizing that even the most painful experiences can lead to unexpected growth.

That message is reflected in Campbell's new mantra, 'Former golden girl letting her silver streaks show,' a sentiment Campbell says represents her willingness to embrace the messiness of real life rather than hide it.

With STAGES, Campbell delivers a project that is as emotionally candid as it is musically compelling, inviting listeners to find pieces of their own stories in hers and reminding them that the end of one chapter can also be the beginning of something beautiful.

STAGES is available now on all major streaming platforms. Signed vinyl copies are also available for purchase through Campbell's official website, www.haleymaecampbell.com.

Tracklist

1. Giving Up Yet

2. Alternate Universe

3. More Time

4. The Bull

5. Don't Be That Guy

6. I Just Think It's Funny

7. Just a Date

8. Happily Whatever You're After

9. Cherry

10. A Year and Change

About Haley Mae Campbell

Haley Mae Campbell is a Nashville-based country singer-songwriter whose heartfelt storytelling, infectious melodies and relatable lyrics have earned her a growing audience across the country and beyond. Originally from Charleston, South Carolina, Campbell has amassed more than 38 million collective on-demand streams, earned No. 1 placements on the iTunes charts and secured editorial support from Spotify, Apple Music, CMT and CMA. Her music has taken her to stages alongside Luke Combs, Dan + Shay, Brothers Osborne, Dierks Bentley, Carly Pearce, Lauren Alaina and more, as well as international appearances at C2C in London. In August 2026, Campbell made her Grand Ole Opry debut, fulfilling a lifelong dream. Her 2025 album Dear Life reached No. 1 on the iTunes Country Albums chart, while her latest album, STAGES, released November 13, 2026, marks her most personal and creatively expressive chapter yet.

For more information, visit www.haleymaecampbell.com and follow @haleymaecampbell on Instagram and TikTok.

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