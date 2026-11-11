HER FIRST REVOLUTION, Mark Hampton and Napua Davoy's New Musical, to Receive NYC Workshop Presentation

HER FIRST REVOLUTION, a new musical featuring music by Napua Davoy (Stella Rising) and a book by Mark Hampton (Full Gallop), will receive a developmental workshop presentation on Saturday, November 21, 2026, at The Starr Foundation Hall at The New School in New York City.

Hampton is the co-writer of Full Gallop, which returns Off-Broadway in January 2027 starring Patti LuPone. Davoy, an award-winning composer, playwright, and jazz musician, is a recipient of Pan Asian Repertory Theatre's Lilah Kan Red Socks Award.

The presentation will feature Erick Sánchez as Fidel Castro and Che Guevara, Alissa Finn as Aleida March and Fulgencio Batista, Mia Cusianovic as Alex Rodriguez, Sofia Forero and Nicholas Fiery as featured dancers, and Davoy as Celia Sánchez, pianist, musical director, and narrator.

Set against the final years of the Cuban Revolution and the political turmoil of America in 2019, Her First Revolution follows Alex, a young Cuban-American survivor of a school shooting who escapes to Cuba to reconnect with her long-estranged grandmother. Through magical realism, she is transported to 1956, where she meets Celia Sánchez Manduley, the formidable revolutionary often described as the woman behind Fidel Castro. As Castro and Che Guevara return from Mexico to overthrow dictator Fulgencio Batista, Alex is thrust into the heart of the Cuban Revolution. Moving between past and present, amid guerrilla warfare, unexpected love, and devastating loss, Her First Revolution illuminates the deeply human stories behind political upheaval and the enduring tension between revolutionary ideals and their consequences.

Event Details

Doors open at 6:00 PM, with the performance beginning at 6:30 PM, followed by a Q&A, refreshments, and a meet-and-greet with the artists.

The Starr Foundation Hall at The New School is located at 63 Fifth Avenue, New York, NY 10011.

Tickets and additional information are available here.

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