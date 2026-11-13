HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL Cast to Reunite for Devin Lewis' Dance Version of 'Candy Store'

Following his recent run in the Off-Broadway production of Heathers: The Musical, actor and musical producer, Devin Lewis, has reunited 15 performers from the New York company for a brand new dance version of the musical's iconic number, “Candy Store,” available November 19.

The track features vocals from McKenzie Kurtz, Jodie Steele, Zan Berube, Elizabeth Teeter, Ava DeMary, Olivia Hardy, Jackera Davis, Morgan Dudley, Sara Al-Bazali, Cecilia Trippiedi, Kiara Michelle Lee, Syd Sider, Emma Benson, Lav Raman, and Thalia Atallah.

Lewis music produced the track and served as recording engineer for all 15 featured performers, bringing their individual voices together for a fresh, high-energy reimagining of the fan-favorite number.

“Candy Store” marks the latest in a growing collection of musical theatre-inspired dance singles from Lewis. His previous releases include “Ready to Be Loved” by Pasek and Paul featuring Kennedy Caughell, “I Am What I Am” featuring J. Harrison Ghee, “I'm A Star” featuring Solea Pfeiffer, and most recently, “The Last Night of the World” featuring Lea Salonga.

To give fans an additional glimpse into the making of the project, Lewis will also release a special behind-the-scenes backstage video featuring the performers on November 20 across his social media platforms.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Not now

Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming